Report: New NBA plan for high school basketball elites could include salary, training

According to a report from ESPN, the NBA is working on a plan that could eliminate the one-and-done rule and allow the league to establish a relationship with elite high school basketball players and provide them paid options to pursue after their high school careers end.
Citing sources close to the league, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Monday that the league is considering creating different ways for top players to reach the NBA besides playing in college. Among them could be allowing the graduates to earn a “meaningful salary” from NBA teams or from the G League, which currently has a maximum salary of $26,000 per season.
ESPN reports that NBA commissioner Adam Silver could present a plan within the next few months.
That plan could include a series of camps and tournaments, allowing the NBA to have experts be able to speak to the teenagers about everything from training to social skills while also giving them access to better coaching.
The NBA reportedly also considered creating basketball “academies” for elite prospects, but nixed the idea.
“People have been saying we need to fix the AAU system for a long time,” one NBA general manager said in the report. “At least for some of the kids we may end up having on our roster one day, this may be our chance to start that process.”
