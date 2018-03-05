This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

BASEBALL
Monday, March 5
Carmel Christian at Caldwell Academy
Charlotte Royals at United Faith
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep
Hunter Huss at Berry
Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Myers Park at Carson
Tuesday, March 6
Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove
Community School of Davidson at Statesville Christian
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Hough at Hopewell
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Providence Day
Myers Park at Garinger
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Northwestern at Charlotte Christian
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Providence at Harding
Rocky River at Butler
SouthLake Christian at Covenant Day
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
Vance at Mallard Creek
West Mecklenburg at Ardey Kell
Wednesday, March 7
Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge
Berry at East Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Gaston Day at Christ the King
Harding at Garinger
Hough at Providence
Independence at Hopewell
North Mecklenburg at Olympic
Porter Ridge at Queens Grant
South Mecklenburg at Butler
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg
Thursday, March 8
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River
Sugar Creek Charter at Queens Grant
Friday, March 9
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian
Christ the King at Bishop McGuinness
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Covenant Day at Durham Academy
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Harding at Berry
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Mallard Creek at Vance
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Rocky River
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence Day at Ravenscroft
Statesville Christian at SouthLake Christian
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Westminster Catawba at Carmel Christian
Saturday, March 10
Charlotte Christian at Richmond Senior
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Country Day at North Raleigh Christian, 3
Charlotte Latin at Wake Christian, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft, 3
East Forsyth at Providence
Hickory Grove at Greensboro Day
Mallard Creek at Northwest Guilford
Providence Day at North Raleigh Christian 11 a.m.
Providence Day at Wake Christian, 3
SOFTBALL
Monday, March 5
Jay M. Robinson at Hough
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Christian
North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Concord First Assembly
Tuesday, March 6
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Myers Park at Garinger
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant at Charlotte Latin
Rocky River at Butler
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
Vance at North Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Wednesday, March 7
Butler at Mallard Creek
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Harding at Garinger
Hickory Ridge at Providence
Independence at Hopewell
Lewisville at Olympic
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg
Thursday, March 8
Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian
Mountain Island Charter at Charlotte Latin
Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River
Piedmont at Hickory Grove
Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Christian
Friday, March 9
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Bradford Prep at Union Academy
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Harding at Berry
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Providence
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Myers Park at Rocky River
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Porter Ridge at Butler
Queens Grant at Christ the King
Vance at Hough
West Charlotte at Hopewell
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday, March 5
Berry at Mallard Creek
Bradford Prep at First Assembly Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Hickory Christian at Davidson Day
Piedmont Charter at SouthLake Christian
Queens Grant at Lincoln Charter
Tuesday, March 6
Bradford Prep at SouthLake Christian
Carmel Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove
Davidson Day at Northside Christian
Hough at Providence
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Nation Ford at Ardrey Kell
North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg
Olympic at Ashbrook
South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Grace Academy
Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Latin
Wednesday, March 7
Butler at Mallard Creek
Cox Mill at Lake Norman Charter
Harding at Garinger
Hopewell at Independence
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell
North Mecklenburg at Olympic
Queens Grant at Langtree Charter
Vance at East Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg
Thursday, March 8
Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day
Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly
Gaston Day at Christ the King
Grace Academy at Queens Grant
Hickory Grove at Covenant Day
Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep
West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Queen City Showcase
At Providence Day
Fort Mill vs. Weddington, 5
Myers Park at Providence Day, 7
Queen City Showcase
At Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Catholic vs. Community School of Davidson, 5
Hough at Charlotte Latin, 7
Friday, March 9
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Central Cabarrus at Mallard Creek
Community School of Davidson at Gray Stone Day
Coastal Christian at Carmel Christian
Harding at Berry
High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian
Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Piedmont at East Mecklenburg
Union Academy at Rocky River
Woodlawn School at United Faith
Saturday, March 10
Coastal Carolina at Christ the King
Queen City Showcase
At Providence Day
Fort Mill vs. Hough, 9 a.m.
Weddington at Providence Day,10:30 a.m.
Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Latin, Noon
Ardrey Kell vs. Cox Mill, 1:30
Community School of Davidson vs. Myers Park, 3
BOYS GOLF
Monday, March 5
Cannon School at Irish Creek Invitational at Irish Creek Country Club, 12:30
Christ the King at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 4
Community School of Davidson home match at River Run Country Club, 3
Gray Stone Day at Davidson Day at NorthStone Country Club, 3
Tuesday, March 6
Ardrey Kell at Olympic at The Palisades Country Club, 3:15
Berry vs. Harding at Sunset Hills
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 2
Covenant Day at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 4
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian at Pine Lake Country Club, 3:30
Multiple Teams in Rolling Hills Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club
Providence at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3
Wednesday, March 7
Ardrey Kell, Providence Day at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club, 1
Charlotte Latin at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 3:30
Providence at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club, 3:30
Thursday, March 8
Carmel Christian at Gaston Christian
Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas
Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day at Carmel Christian at Pine Lake Country Club, 4
Davidson Day vs. High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day at Willow Creek Country Club, 3:30
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Golf Club, 3:30
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, March 5
Butler at Olympic
Cox Mill at North Mecklenburg
East Mecklenburg at Providence
Tuesday, March 6
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Harding at Berry
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Independence at Porter Ridge
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Mooresville at Vance
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
O
Queens Grant at Christ the King
Statesville Christian at Covenant Day
Wednesday, March 7
Forestview at Providence Day
Thursday, March 8
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Butler at Independence
Christ the King at Hickory Grove
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
High Point Christian at Covenant Day
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian
North Mecklenburg at Hough
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic (at South Mecklenburg)
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
South Mecklenburg at Berry
West Charlotte at Vance
Friday, March 9
Providence Day at Durham Academy
BOYS LACROSSE
Monday, March 5
Butler at Porter Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park
Lake Norman Charter at Queens Grant
Providence at Weddington
Tuesday, March 6
Ardrey Kell at Independence
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Wesleyan Christian
Dawgs Lacrosse Club vs. Covenant Day at Central Cabarrus
Marvin Ridge at Northern Guilford
Nation Ford at Providence Day
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian
South Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson
Wednesday, March 7
Community School of Davidson at Hough
Fort Mill at Charlotte Latin
Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Queens Grant at Parkwood
South Mecklenburg at Butler
Thursday, March 8
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Covenant Day at Davidson Day
Independence at Porter Ridge
Mooresville at Hickory
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Friday, March 9
Bishop O
Charlotte Christian vs. West Forsyth in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park Tournament, 4
Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day
Charlotte Latin at Durham Academy
Christ the King at Parkwood
Lake Norman Charter at Davidson Day
Lassiter (GA) at Lake Norman
Myers Park at Marvin Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day
Providence at Hough
Providence Day vs. St. Anne
Queens Grant at Independence
Watauga at Cuthbertson
Saturday, March 10
Charlotte Christian vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Country Day vs. Woodberry Forest in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 10 a.m.
Charlotte Latin vs. Kiski School in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 3:30
Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge
Hill Academy (Ontario) at Charlotte Catholic, Noon
Lambert (GA) at Lake Norman, 10 a.m.
Page at Ardrey Kell, 7
Providence Day vs. Norfolk Academy in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 11:45 a.m.
Watauga at Butler at Mecklenburg Sportsplex, Noon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Monday, March 5
Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill
Davidson Day at Christ the King
Mooresville at South Iredell
Providence at Porter Ridge
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Tuesday, March 6
Ardrey Kell at Independence
Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park
St. Stephens at Lake Norman
Watauga at Hough
Wednesday, March 7
Lake Norman at Charlotte Latin
Parkwood at Providence
SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day
Thursday, March 8
Butler at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day vs. The Westminster School (GA) at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex
Hough at Marvin Ridge
Independence at Porter Ridge
Mooresville at Hickory
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Weddington at Parkwood
Friday, March 9
Charlotte Catholic vs. Westminster (GA) in King of Spring Tournament at Duke University, 6
Charlotte Latin at Weddington
J.L. Mann (SC) at Lake Norman
Myers Park vs. St. Anne
Providence Day at Ravenscroft
Saturday, March 10
Charlotte Catholic vs. Norfolk Academy in King of Spring Tournament at Duke University, 10 a.m.
Milton (GA) at Charlotte Country Day
J.L. Mann vs. Hough, 2
St. Joseph
BOYS/GIRLS TRACK
Tuesday, March 6
Berry, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Hough, Vance at Harding
Community School of Davidson at Weddington
Piedmont, Sun Valley at Weddington
Wednesday, March 7
Anson County, Mallard Creek, Olympic, Rocky River at Butler
Thursday, March 8
Multiple teams at CISAA Relays at Charlotte Country Day
Saturday, March 10
Multiple teams in Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments