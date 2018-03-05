High School Sports

This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 05, 2018 05:53 PM

BASEBALL

Monday, March 5

Carmel Christian at Caldwell Academy

Charlotte Royals at United Faith

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Hunter Huss at Berry

Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Myers Park at Carson

Tuesday, March 6

Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove

Community School of Davidson at Statesville Christian

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Hough at Hopewell

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Providence Day

Myers Park at Garinger

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Northwestern at Charlotte Christian

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Providence at Harding

Rocky River at Butler

SouthLake Christian at Covenant Day

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Vance at Mallard Creek

West Mecklenburg at Ardey Kell

Wednesday, March 7

Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge

Berry at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Gaston Day at Christ the King

Harding at Garinger

Hough at Providence

Independence at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Olympic

Porter Ridge at Queens Grant

South Mecklenburg at Butler

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg

Thursday, March 8

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River

Sugar Creek Charter at Queens Grant

Friday, March 9

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian

Christ the King at Bishop McGuinness

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Covenant Day at Durham Academy

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Harding at Berry

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Mallard Creek at Vance

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Rocky River

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence Day at Ravenscroft

Statesville Christian at SouthLake Christian

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Westminster Catawba at Carmel Christian

Saturday, March 10

Charlotte Christian at Richmond Senior

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Country Day at North Raleigh Christian, 3

Charlotte Latin at Wake Christian, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft, 3

East Forsyth at Providence

Hickory Grove at Greensboro Day

Mallard Creek at Northwest Guilford

Providence Day at North Raleigh Christian 11 a.m.

Providence Day at Wake Christian, 3

SOFTBALL

Monday, March 5

Jay M. Robinson at Hough

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Christian

North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Concord First Assembly

Tuesday, March 6

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Country Day

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Myers Park at Garinger

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant at Charlotte Latin

Rocky River at Butler

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Vance at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Wednesday, March 7

Butler at Mallard Creek

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Garinger

Hickory Ridge at Providence

Independence at Hopewell

Lewisville at Olympic

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg

Thursday, March 8

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian

Mountain Island Charter at Charlotte Latin

Northwest Cabarrus at Rocky River

Piedmont at Hickory Grove

Pine Lake Prep at Charlotte Christian

Friday, March 9

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Bradford Prep at Union Academy

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Harding at Berry

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Providence

Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Rocky River

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Porter Ridge at Butler

Queens Grant at Christ the King

Vance at Hough

West Charlotte at Hopewell

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, March 5

Berry at Mallard Creek

Bradford Prep at First Assembly Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Hickory Christian at Davidson Day

Piedmont Charter at SouthLake Christian

Queens Grant at Lincoln Charter

Tuesday, March 6

Bradford Prep at SouthLake Christian

Carmel Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove

Davidson Day at Northside Christian

Hough at Providence

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Nation Ford at Ardrey Kell

North Mecklenburg at East Mecklenburg

Olympic at Ashbrook

South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Grace Academy

Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Latin

Wednesday, March 7

Butler at Mallard Creek

Cox Mill at Lake Norman Charter

Harding at Garinger

Hopewell at Independence

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

North Mecklenburg at Olympic

Queens Grant at Langtree Charter

Vance at East Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg

Thursday, March 8

Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day

Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly

Gaston Day at Christ the King

Grace Academy at Queens Grant

Hickory Grove at Covenant Day

Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep

West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Queen City Showcase

At Providence Day

Fort Mill vs. Weddington, 5

Myers Park at Providence Day, 7

Queen City Showcase

At Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Catholic vs. Community School of Davidson, 5

Hough at Charlotte Latin, 7

Friday, March 9

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Central Cabarrus at Mallard Creek

Community School of Davidson at Gray Stone Day

Coastal Christian at Carmel Christian

Harding at Berry

High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Piedmont at East Mecklenburg

Union Academy at Rocky River

Woodlawn School at United Faith

Saturday, March 10

Coastal Carolina at Christ the King

Queen City Showcase

At Providence Day

Fort Mill vs. Hough, 9 a.m.

Weddington at Providence Day,10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Latin, Noon

Ardrey Kell vs. Cox Mill, 1:30

Community School of Davidson vs. Myers Park, 3

BOYS GOLF

Monday, March 5

Cannon School at Irish Creek Invitational at Irish Creek Country Club, 12:30

Christ the King at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 4

Community School of Davidson home match at River Run Country Club, 3

Gray Stone Day at Davidson Day at NorthStone Country Club, 3

Tuesday, March 6

Ardrey Kell at Olympic at The Palisades Country Club, 3:15

Berry vs. Harding at Sunset Hills

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 2

Covenant Day at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 4

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian at Pine Lake Country Club, 3:30

Multiple Teams in Rolling Hills Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club

Providence at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3

Wednesday, March 7

Ardrey Kell, Providence Day at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club, 1

Charlotte Latin at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 3:30

Providence at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club, 3:30

Thursday, March 8

Carmel Christian at Gaston Christian

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas

Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day at Carmel Christian at Pine Lake Country Club, 4

Davidson Day vs. High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day at Willow Creek Country Club, 3:30

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian at Cowans Ford Golf Club, 3:30

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, March 5

Butler at Olympic

Cox Mill at North Mecklenburg

East Mecklenburg at Providence

Tuesday, March 6

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian

Harding at Berry

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Independence at Porter Ridge

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Mooresville at Vance

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at Christ the King

Statesville Christian at Covenant Day

Wednesday, March 7

Forestview at Providence Day

Thursday, March 8

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Butler at Independence

Christ the King at Hickory Grove

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

High Point Christian at Covenant Day

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian

North Mecklenburg at Hough

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic (at South Mecklenburg)

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

South Mecklenburg at Berry

West Charlotte at Vance

Friday, March 9

Providence Day at Durham Academy

BOYS LACROSSE

Monday, March 5

Butler at Porter Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park

Lake Norman Charter at Queens Grant

Providence at Weddington

Tuesday, March 6

Ardrey Kell at Independence

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Wesleyan Christian

Dawgs Lacrosse Club vs. Covenant Day at Central Cabarrus

Marvin Ridge at Northern Guilford

Nation Ford at Providence Day

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian

South Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson

Wednesday, March 7

Community School of Davidson at Hough

Fort Mill at Charlotte Latin

Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Queens Grant at Parkwood

South Mecklenburg at Butler

Thursday, March 8

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Covenant Day at Davidson Day

Independence at Porter Ridge

Mooresville at Hickory

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Friday, March 9

Charlotte Christian vs. West Forsyth in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park Tournament, 4

Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day

Charlotte Latin at Durham Academy

Christ the King at Parkwood

Lake Norman Charter at Davidson Day

Lassiter (GA) at Lake Norman

Myers Park at Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day

Providence at Hough

Providence Day vs. St. Anne

Queens Grant at Independence

Watauga at Cuthbertson

Saturday, March 10

Charlotte Christian vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Country Day vs. Woodberry Forest in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 10 a.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. Kiski School in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 3:30

Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge

Hill Academy (Ontario) at Charlotte Catholic, Noon

Lambert (GA) at Lake Norman, 10 a.m.

Page at Ardrey Kell, 7

Providence Day vs. Norfolk Academy in King of Spring Tournament at North Carolina Central, 11:45 a.m.

Watauga at Butler at Mecklenburg Sportsplex, Noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Monday, March 5

Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill

Davidson Day at Christ the King

Mooresville at South Iredell

Providence at Porter Ridge

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Tuesday, March 6

Ardrey Kell at Independence

Charlotte Catholic at Myers Park

St. Stephens at Lake Norman

Watauga at Hough

Wednesday, March 7

Lake Norman at Charlotte Latin

Parkwood at Providence

SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day

Thursday, March 8

Butler at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day vs. The Westminster School (GA) at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex

Hough at Marvin Ridge

Independence at Porter Ridge

Mooresville at Hickory

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Weddington at Parkwood

Friday, March 9

Charlotte Catholic vs. Westminster (GA) in King of Spring Tournament at Duke University, 6

Charlotte Latin at Weddington

J.L. Mann (SC) at Lake Norman

Myers Park vs. St. Anne

Providence Day at Ravenscroft

Saturday, March 10

Charlotte Catholic vs. Norfolk Academy in King of Spring Tournament at Duke University, 10 a.m.

Milton (GA) at Charlotte Country Day

J.L. Mann vs. Hough, 2

BOYS/GIRLS TRACK

Tuesday, March 6

Berry, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Hough, Vance at Harding

Community School of Davidson at Weddington

Piedmont, Sun Valley at Weddington

Wednesday, March 7

Anson County, Mallard Creek, Olympic, Rocky River at Butler

Thursday, March 8

Multiple teams at CISAA Relays at Charlotte Country Day

Saturday, March 10

Multiple teams in Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson



