Hopewell’s Brice Williams (right) and North Meck’s Jae’Lyn Withers (left) are among local invitees to the annual N.C. Top 80 high school basketball camp in Greensboro Sunday. The camp brings together the state’s top underclass boys basketball for a day of drills and games
High School Sports

Rosters for Sunday’s NC Top 80 high school basketball camp for the state’s top underclassmen

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 09, 2018 08:00 PM

Many of the state’s top underclassmen will be in Greensboro Sunday for the annual N.C. Top 80 boys basketball camp.

Put on by regional recruiting analysts Rick Lewis and Jamie Shaw of Phenom Hoop Report, it’s one of the year’s biggest showcases for high school players. With so much talent in the state this season, there are 120 boys playing.

Players will go through individual skills workouts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and games will begin at 11:30. The event is being held at Proehlific Park in Greensboro.

Complete rosters are below.

