Independence boys turn up defense, claim school’s 2nd state 4A championship

Video from final moments of Independence’s NC 4A state championship win over Wake Forest Heritage in the NC High School Athletic Association 4A finals at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Langston Wertz Jr.lwertz@charlotteobserver.com
Independence won its 22nd straight game, finished the season at 31-1 and won its first state championship since 1997, when coach Preston Davis was a player.
“Man, this is awesome,” Davis said. “This is great. I mean, what can you say? I’m glad to represent Independence, my alma mater. I’m glad to represent the 704 (area code). This is just a great way to go out this season.”
THREE WHO MATTERED
Jamarius Burton, Independence: State finals MVP, a 6-4 unsigned senior, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He masterfully picked apart Heritage’s man defenses and its attempts to trap, constantly setting up his teammates in good spots to create offense.
Andra’ McKee, Independence: Named Patriots’ most outstanding player, McKee had a team-high 20 points, making 7-of-14 shots. He added three rebounds and two steals.
Jayden Gardner, Wake Forest Heritage: Named the Huskies’ most outstanding player, the East Carolina signee had a game-high 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Gardner, a 6-foot-7 forward, also had 13 rebounds and an assist.
OBSERVATIONS
▪ Two players for Heritage - 6-5 freshman Redford Dunton and 6-7 senior Dow Dunton - could’ve played for Hough this season. Dow Dunton played his junior year at Hough before the brothers moved with their family to the Raleigh area. Redford attended Bailey Middle School, which is a Hough High feeder school. Redford, the freshman, started for the Huskies Saturday
▪ When Gardner left the game in the final minute, his teammates stood and gave him an ovation. The large contingent of Heritage fans stood and gave him an ovation. Across the court, Independence’s fans stood, too - a classy sign of appreciation for Gardner’s outstanding performance. At times, Gardner was the only player who could get anything going for Heritage.
▪ Independence’s zone forced Heritage into 41 percent shooting. Heritage made 4-of-18 3-point shots. Virginia Tech recruit Jarren McAllister had 16 points and five rebounds, but was unable to put his imprint onto the game. Independence kept the game at its pace and kept Heritage away from the lead, like a good boxer with a good jab.
“It feels good man. I’m in eleventh grade. I’m trying to be back here next year. It feels very good.” -- Independence’s McKee.
“It’s five guys communicating, filling in lanes. If someone helps, the other person goes to the spot where that dude left. It’s just us communicating and buying in and playing hard. It’s a basic (zone).” - Independence’s Burton, explaining his team’s defensive success.
Independence's Jamarius Burton, right, tangles on the floor with a loose ball against Wake Forest Heritage's Jarren McAllister during Saturday evening's NCHSAA 4A state basketball championship game at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence #4 Raja Milton, right, steals the ball from Heritage #32 Jarren McAllister during Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence # 4 Raja Milton shoots against Heritage # 3 Dyson Pender during Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence # 2 Jamarius Burton shoots against Heritage #40 Jayden Gardner during Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence # 3Jordan Mobley shoots against Heritage #10 Tre Waller during Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state 4A boys’ basketball championship over Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players including # 1 Matt Smith celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Independence players celebrate winning the state championship over Heritage after Saturday evening's NCHSAA state basketball championship 4A game between Independence and Wake Forest Heritage at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
