This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

BASEBALL
Monday, March 12
A.C. Flora at Charlotte Christian
A.L. Brown at East Mecklenburg
Never miss a local story.
Asheville Christian at Christ the King
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Tuesday, March 13
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Country Day at Pine Lake Prep
Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian
Covenant Day at Hickory Grove
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
High Point Christian at Providence Day
Independence at Porter Ridge
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin
Mooresville at Hough
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
South Mecklenburg at Berry
United Faith at North Hills Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
Wesleyan Christian at SouthLake Christian
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Wednesday, March 14
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Charlotte Latin at Indian Land
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Glenn at Mallard Creek
Harding at West Charlotte
Independence at Olympic
Jay M. Robinson at Vance
North Mecklenburg at Berry
Porter Ridge at Hough
Providence at Myers Park
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
Thursday, March 15
Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Hickory Grove at Cannon School
Lake Norman Charter at Hopewell
Queens Grant at Rocky River
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Bradford Prep
Friday, March 16
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Independence
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian
Covenant Day at Cary Academy
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Hopewell at Vance
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Malllard Creek
Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Olympic at Providence
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Providence Day at SouthLake Christian
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Sugar Creek Charter at Victory Christian
Saturday, March 17
Carmel Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Covenant Day at Wake Christian, Noon
Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 2:30
Mallard Creek at Cox Mill
North Mecklenburg at Northwest Cabarrus
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Providence Day, 1
South Mecklenburg at Asheboro
SOFTBALL
Monday, March 12
Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep
Providence Day at Hickory Grove
Rocky River at North Stanly
Tuesday, March 13
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Christian at Charlotte Christian
Hough at Hopewell
Independence at Porter Ridge
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Mallard Creek at Vance (double header)
Myers Park at Butler
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Hickory Grove
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
South Mecklenburg at Berry
Wednesday, March 14
Berry at East Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Lake Norman Charter
Concord at Charlotte Latin
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Harding at West Charlotte
Hickory Ridge at Hough
Hopewell at A.L. Brown
Independence at Olympic
North Mecklenburg at Jay M. Robinson
Providence at Myers Park
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
Thursday, March 15
Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian
Queens Grant at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Friday, March 16
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Independence
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft
Concord First Assembly at Providence Day
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Hough
Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Olympic at Providence
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Vance at Hopewell
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Saturday, March 17
Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy, 11 a.m.
Mallard Creek at Cox Mill
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday, March 12
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at Charlotte Country Day
Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
SouthLake Christian at Carolina Christian
Vandalia Christian at Davidson Day
Tuesday, March 13
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove
Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian
Covenant Classical at Christ the King
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Fort Mill at Providence Day
Hough at Hopewell
Independence at Porter Ridge
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Myers Park at Butler
Nation Ford at Olympic
North Hills Christian at United Faith
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
SouthLake Christian at Comenius
South Mecklenburg at Berry
Vance at Mallard Creek
Wednesday, March 14
Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge
Berry at East Mecklenburg
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day
Community School of Davidson at Carolina International
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Harding at West Charlotte
Hopewell at Butler
Independence at Olympic
Providence at Myers Park
Thursday, March 15 A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian
Forsyth Country Day at Covenant Day
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Grace Academy at Statesville Christian
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
West Mecklenburg at Cherryville
Friday, March 16
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Independence
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy
Cary Academy at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Christian at Gaston Christian
Community School of Davidson vs. Franklin Academy in East-West Tournament at Catawba College, 7
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Hough
Olympic at Providence
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Queens Grant at Christ the King
Ravenscroft at Providence Day
SouthLake Christian at Bradford Prep
Vance at Hopewell
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Saturday, March 17
Community School of Davidson vs. Woods Charter in East-West Tournament at Catawba College, 3
Mallard Creek at Cox Mill
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Monday, March 12
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club, 3
Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 4
South Mecklenburg at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 3:30
Tuesday, March 13
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club, 3:30
Butler at Charlotte Catholic at Stonebridge Golf Club, 3:30
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 4
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club, 3:30
Wednesday, March 14
Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A conference match at West Port Golf Club (North Lincoln, host)
SPAA Conference Match at Birkdale Country Club, 4
Thursday, March 15
Carmel Christian, Marvin Ridge at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 2
Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ Conference match at Monroe Country Club (Monroe, host), 3:30
Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba at Waterford Golf Club, 4
Grace Academy at Gaston Christian at Pine Island Country Club, 4
Hickory Grove at Gaston Day at Gaston Country Club, 4
Harding at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3
Friday, March 16
Multiple teams in Neuse Invitational at Neuse Golf Club, Noon
Multiple teams in Tarheel Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Club, 9 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, March 12
Butler at Mallard Creek
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Country Day
Harding at Garinger
Hough at Providence
Independence at Hopewell
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell
Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin
North Mecklenburg at Olympic
SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian (at Statesville Country Club)
Tuesday, March 13
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Garinger at Independence
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Christian
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
Olympic at Providence
Providence Day at Carmel Christian
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Vance at Lake Norman
Wednesday, March 14
Independence at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Lincoln Charter
Providence Day at Carmel Christian
Thursday, March 15
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
Garinger at Butler
Independence at Rocky River
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Mallard Creek at Hough
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Providence at Berry
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)
Friday, March 16
Cary Academy at Providence Day in East-West Challenge
Covenant Day at Wesleyan Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin in East-West Challenge
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day in East-West Challenge
Saturday, March 17
Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.
Mallard Creek at Cox Mill
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.
Ravenscroft at Providence Day in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Monday, March 12
Covenant Day at Christ the King
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Providence at Lake Norman Charter
South Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Westlake (TX) at Lake Norman
Tuesday, March 13
Christ the King at Davidson Day
Lake Norman Charter at Ardrey Kell
Mooresville at St. Stephens
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Providence Day at Greensboro Day
Queens Grant at Lake Norman
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Weddington at Cuthbertson
Wednesday, March 14
Carolina Miners at Charlotte Latin
Community School of Davidson at Charlotte Christian
Porter Ridge at Hough
Thursday, March 15
Butler at Providence
Carrboro at Weddington
Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant
Cuthbertson at Clover
Lake Norman Charter at Davidson Day
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Sun Valley at Independence
Friday, March 16
Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day
Charlotte Secondary at Charlotte Country Day
Hough at Mooresville
Independence at Queens Grant
Lake Norman at Northwest Guilford
Marvin Ridge at Weddington
Parkwood at Providence at Matthews’ Sportsplex
Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic
South Mecklenburg at Sun Valley
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
Saturday, March 17
Myers Park at Charlotte Country Day, 1
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, Noon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Monday, March 12
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Cuthberston at Marvin Ridge
Lake Norman at Myers Park
St. Stephens at Independence
Tuesday, March 13
Butler at Independence
Charlotte Latin at Weddington
Greensboro Day at Providence Day
Hickory at Charlotte Country Day
Mooresville at Davie County
Porter Ridge at Lake Norman Charter
South Mecklenburg at Hough
Weddington at Parkwood
Wednesday, March 14
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Hough at St. Stephens
Lake Norman at R.J. Reynolds
Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville
Thursday, March 15 Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Marvin Ridge
Lake Norman at Charlotte Catholic
Lake Norman Charter at West Forsyth
Providence at Butler
Sun Valley at Independence
Friday, March 16
Butler at St. Stephens
Community School of Davidson at Davidson Day
Hough at Mooresville
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin
South Mecklenburg at Sun Valley
Saturday, March 17
Northview (GA) at Ardrey Kell, 1
Northview (GA) at Weddington, 4
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.
BOYS/GIRLS TRACK
Wednesday, March 14
Charlotte Christian, Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin, Monroe, Providence at Weddington
Cuthbertson, Garinger, Hough at Butler
Covenant Day, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day
East Gaston, Independence, Olympic at Ashbrook
East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Harding, Hickory Ridge, Sun Valley, West Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Hopewell, Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
PAC 7, 1A Pre-Conference Meet at Monroe High
Thursday, March 15
SouthLake Christian, Victory Christian at Gaston Christian
Saturday, March 17
Community School of Davidson at Viking Invite at North Stokes High
Multiple teams in Marvin Ridge Invitational
Multiple teams in Trojan Invitational at Olympic
Multiple teams in Trojan Relays at Northwestern (SC)
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments