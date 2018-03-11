High School Sports

This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 11, 2018 04:34 PM

BASEBALL

Monday, March 12

A.C. Flora at Charlotte Christian

A.L. Brown at East Mecklenburg

Asheville Christian at Christ the King

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Tuesday, March 13

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Country Day at Pine Lake Prep

Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian

Covenant Day at Hickory Grove

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

High Point Christian at Providence Day

Independence at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin

Mooresville at Hough

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

South Mecklenburg at Berry

United Faith at North Hills Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Wesleyan Christian at SouthLake Christian

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Wednesday, March 14

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Charlotte Latin at Indian Land

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Glenn at Mallard Creek

Harding at West Charlotte

Independence at Olympic

Jay M. Robinson at Vance

North Mecklenburg at Berry

Porter Ridge at Hough

Providence at Myers Park

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

Thursday, March 15

Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Hickory Grove at Cannon School

Lake Norman Charter at Hopewell

Queens Grant at Rocky River

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Bradford Prep

Friday, March 16

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Independence

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian

Covenant Day at Cary Academy

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Hopewell at Vance

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Malllard Creek

Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at Providence

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence Day at SouthLake Christian

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Sugar Creek Charter at Victory Christian

Saturday, March 17

Carmel Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Wake Christian, Noon

Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 2:30

Mallard Creek at Cox Mill

North Mecklenburg at Northwest Cabarrus

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Providence Day, 1

South Mecklenburg at Asheboro

SOFTBALL

Monday, March 12

Piedmont Charter at Bradford Prep

Providence Day at Hickory Grove

Rocky River at North Stanly

Tuesday, March 13

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hough at Hopewell

Independence at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Mallard Creek at Vance (double header)

Myers Park at Butler

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Hickory Grove

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

South Mecklenburg at Berry

Wednesday, March 14

Berry at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Lake Norman Charter

Concord at Charlotte Latin

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Harding at West Charlotte

Hickory Ridge at Hough

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Independence at Olympic

North Mecklenburg at Jay M. Robinson

Providence at Myers Park

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

Thursday, March 15

Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian

Queens Grant at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Friday, March 16

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Independence

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft

Concord First Assembly at Providence Day

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hough

Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at Providence

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Vance at Hopewell

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Saturday, March 17

Charlotte Latin at Cary Academy, 11 a.m.

Mallard Creek at Cox Mill

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, March 12

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Charlotte Country Day

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

SouthLake Christian at Carolina Christian

Vandalia Christian at Davidson Day

Tuesday, March 13

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove

Concord First Assembly at Carmel Christian

Covenant Classical at Christ the King

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Fort Mill at Providence Day

Hough at Hopewell

Independence at Porter Ridge

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Myers Park at Butler

Nation Ford at Olympic

North Hills Christian at United Faith

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

SouthLake Christian at Comenius

South Mecklenburg at Berry

Vance at Mallard Creek

Wednesday, March 14

Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge

Berry at East Mecklenburg

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Harding at West Charlotte

Hopewell at Butler

Independence at Olympic

Providence at Myers Park

Thursday, March 15 A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian

Forsyth Country Day at Covenant Day

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Grace Academy at Statesville Christian

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

West Mecklenburg at Cherryville

Friday, March 16

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Independence

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy

Cary Academy at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Christian at Gaston Christian

Community School of Davidson vs. Franklin Academy in East-West Tournament at Catawba College, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hough

Olympic at Providence

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Queens Grant at Christ the King

Ravenscroft at Providence Day

SouthLake Christian at Bradford Prep

Vance at Hopewell

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Saturday, March 17

Community School of Davidson vs. Woods Charter in East-West Tournament at Catawba College, 3

Mallard Creek at Cox Mill

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Monday, March 12

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club, 3

Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, 4

South Mecklenburg at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 3:30

Tuesday, March 13

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club, 3:30

Butler at Charlotte Catholic at Stonebridge Golf Club, 3:30

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club, 4

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club, 3:30

Wednesday, March 14

Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A conference match at West Port Golf Club (North Lincoln, host)

SPAA Conference Match at Birkdale Country Club, 4

Thursday, March 15

Carmel Christian, Marvin Ridge at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 2

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ Conference match at Monroe Country Club (Monroe, host), 3:30

Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba at Waterford Golf Club, 4

Grace Academy at Gaston Christian at Pine Island Country Club, 4

Hickory Grove at Gaston Day at Gaston Country Club, 4

Harding at South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glen, 3

Friday, March 16

Multiple teams in Neuse Invitational at Neuse Golf Club, Noon

Multiple teams in Tarheel Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Club, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, March 12

Butler at Mallard Creek

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Country Day

Harding at Garinger

Hough at Providence

Independence at Hopewell

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin

North Mecklenburg at Olympic

SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian (at Statesville Country Club)

Tuesday, March 13

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Garinger at Independence

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Christian

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Olympic at Providence

Providence Day at Carmel Christian

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Vance at Lake Norman

Wednesday, March 14

Independence at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Lincoln Charter

Providence Day at Carmel Christian

Thursday, March 15

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Charlotte Christian at Forsyth Country Day

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler

Independence at Rocky River

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Hough

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence at Berry

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic (at Park Road Park)

Friday, March 16

Cary Academy at Providence Day in East-West Challenge

Covenant Day at Wesleyan Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin in East-West Challenge

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day in East-West Challenge

Saturday, March 17

Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.

Mallard Creek at Cox Mill

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.

Ravenscroft at Providence Day in East-West Challenge, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Monday, March 12

Covenant Day at Christ the King

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Providence at Lake Norman Charter

South Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Westlake (TX) at Lake Norman

Tuesday, March 13

Christ the King at Davidson Day

Lake Norman Charter at Ardrey Kell

Mooresville at St. Stephens

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Providence Day at Greensboro Day

Queens Grant at Lake Norman

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Weddington at Cuthbertson

Wednesday, March 14

Carolina Miners at Charlotte Latin

Community School of Davidson at Charlotte Christian

Porter Ridge at Hough

Thursday, March 15

Butler at Providence

Carrboro at Weddington

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant

Cuthbertson at Clover

Lake Norman Charter at Davidson Day

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Sun Valley at Independence

Friday, March 16

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Charlotte Secondary at Charlotte Country Day

Hough at Mooresville

Independence at Queens Grant

Lake Norman at Northwest Guilford

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Parkwood at Providence at Matthews’ Sportsplex

Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic

South Mecklenburg at Sun Valley

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

Saturday, March 17

Myers Park at Charlotte Country Day, 1

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, Noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Monday, March 12

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Cuthberston at Marvin Ridge

Lake Norman at Myers Park

St. Stephens at Independence

Tuesday, March 13

Butler at Independence

Charlotte Latin at Weddington

Greensboro Day at Providence Day

Hickory at Charlotte Country Day

Mooresville at Davie County

Porter Ridge at Lake Norman Charter

South Mecklenburg at Hough

Weddington at Parkwood

Wednesday, March 14

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Hough at St. Stephens

Lake Norman at R.J. Reynolds

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville

Thursday, March 15 Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Marvin Ridge

Lake Norman at Charlotte Catholic

Lake Norman Charter at West Forsyth

Providence at Butler

Sun Valley at Independence

Friday, March 16

Butler at St. Stephens

Community School of Davidson at Davidson Day

Hough at Mooresville

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin

South Mecklenburg at Sun Valley

Saturday, March 17

Northview (GA) at Ardrey Kell, 1

Northview (GA) at Weddington, 4

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.

BOYS/GIRLS TRACK

Wednesday, March 14

Charlotte Christian, Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin, Monroe, Providence at Weddington

Cuthbertson, Garinger, Hough at Butler

Covenant Day, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day

East Gaston, Independence, Olympic at Ashbrook

East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Harding, Hickory Ridge, Sun Valley, West Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Hopewell, Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

PAC 7, 1A Pre-Conference Meet at Monroe High

Thursday, March 15

SouthLake Christian, Victory Christian at Gaston Christian

Saturday, March 17

Community School of Davidson at Viking Invite at North Stokes High

Multiple teams in Marvin Ridge Invitational

Multiple teams in Trojan Invitational at Olympic

Multiple teams in Trojan Relays at Northwestern (SC)

--JAY EDWARDS

