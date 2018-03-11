Friday’s spring roundup: sophomore makes difference in south Meck soccer battle

Sophomore Girah Durant was the difference-maker Friday evening in a battle of Mecklenburg 4A girls’ soccer powers.
Durant scored with 1:45 left in the second overtime, and South Mecklenburg edged visiting Ardrey Kell 2-1. The victory kept the Sabres unbeaten (4-0) and gave them an early boost in the SoMeck 7 4A race.
Ardrey Kell (1-2-1, 0-1) had tied the game late in regulation after Addie Lose put South Mecklenburg ahead 1-0 early.
Featured performers
Logan Bjorson (Metrolina Christian girls’ softball): Bjorson, a senior, slammed two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs in her team’s 24-0 road victory over Covenant Day.
Gabby Holloway (Concord Cannon School girls’ softball): Holloway, a sophomore, slammed two doubles and a home run in a 9-4 victory over the Carolina Diamondbacks.
Sydney Kale (Boiling Springs Crest girls’ softball): Kale tossed a five-inning shutout, leading Crest to a 10-0 victory over Cramerton Stuart Cramer. Kale struck out seven.
Jackson Price, Cade Caggiano (Ardrey Kell boys’ lacrosse): These two freshmen accounted for six of their team’s goals in a 13-7 victory over Providence. Price scored four times and Caggiano twice.
Chloe Thomas (Lewisville girls’ softball): Thomas ran her record to 6-1, pitching a shutout and striking out 15 in Lewisville’s 11-0 blanking of host McBee. She also had two hits and drove in a run.
Boys’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 13, Providence 7: Freshman goalkeeper Gage Turner made eight saves and junior Adam Tibbals scored twice for the Knights.
Lake Norman Charter 14, Mooresville 3: Luke Mastert scored five goals and Brandon Webster added four for the Knights. Goalkeeper Nik Young made 10 saves.
Marvin Ridge 7, Providence 5
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Christian 8, Hickory Grove Christian 1: Cam Hicks and Drew Metz scored singles victories and teamed to win in doubles. Other Charlotte Christian singles winners were Garrett Weaver, Foard Scott and Garrett Michaud.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Catholic 13, Westminster (Ga.) 6: The Cougars built a big first-half lead and scored this home victory.
Girls’ soccer
East Lincoln 2, Polk County 0
Gastonia Highland Tech 4, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 2: Christiana Daniel, Madelyn Daggerhart, Natalie Vargas and Molly Sly scored for Highland Tech.
Kings Mountain 7, Shelby 0: Sally Drennan’s three goals and an assist led the Mountaineers past their Cleveland County foes. Lindsey Deaver added two goals and an assist.
South Rowan 4, East Rowan 0: Madison Henry scored three goals and added an assist.
Unionville Piedmont 2, East Mecklenburg 2: The Eagles led 2-0 with about six minutes remaining, but the Panthers’ furious rally caught them.
Girls’ softball
Boiling Springs Crest 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (5 innings): The Chargers ran their record to 4-1 (2-0, Big South 3A) behind MacKenzie Hayes’ two hits and three RBI.
China Grove Jesse Carson 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Katie Jewell and Rylie Stewart each drove in two runs for Carson.
Concord Cannon School 9, Carolina Diamondbacks 4: Gabby Polsky went four-for-four, with a triple.
East Gaston 10, Shelby 9: East Gaston erased a 9-5 deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh in a wild Southwestern 2A contest.
East Lincoln 16, Lincolnton 2 (5 innings): Emily Stolzenbach pitched a four-hitter, and Katelynn Crowe had a huge day at the plate, going five-for-five with a double, a two-run homer, and six RBI. Kylie Thress added two hits and two RBI.
Hickory Grove Christian 16, Charlotte Country Day 0 (4 innings): Hickory Grove held the Bucs to two hits, which included a double by Alyssa Farr.
Hough 16, Vance 0: The Huskies rolled to a home I-Meck 4A victory.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10, Butler 4: The Pirates improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern 4A. Host Butler fell to 2-1, 1-1.
Kings Mountain 3, North Gaston 2: Emily Graham had two hits and three RBI for the Mountaineers.
Lake Norman 14, North Mecklenburg 4 (4 innings): Carley Christopher led Lake Norman (3-0, 2-0 I-Meck 4A) with four hits, two runs and two RBI. Crystal Baier had three hits and four RBI, and Sarah :Laws added two hits and three RBI. The Vikings fell to 1-1, 0-1.
Lewisville 11, McBee 0: Alexis Odum had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs in this S.C. Region 3 1A game.
Marvin Ridge 8, Providence 3
Metrolina Christian 24, Covenant Day 0: Winning pitcher Logan Bjorson struck out 11 for the visitors.
South Rowan 2, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 1: Whitley Arnott tossed a two-hitter, striking out 10 for South Rowan.
Southern Alamance 4, Asheboro 2: The Comets were held to three hits, two of them by freshman Jadasa Dunn.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2 (8 innings)
West Rowan 11, Concord Cox Mill 7: Lauren Coughenour and Taylor Walter each slammed home runs, and Parker Greene had two doubles for the victors.
