Top 10 plays: Heritage vs Independence, 4A boys basketball championship

Video from final moments of Independence’s NC 4A state championship win over Wake Forest Heritage in the NC High School Athletic Association 4A finals at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Independence High students and teachers give the basketball team a special send-off Friday, March 9, 2018. The Patriots play Wake Forest Heritage in Saturday’s NC 4A state final in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Former Duke star Christian Laettner spent a week with the Garinger High basketball team as part of a future reality show for the Olympic Channel. In the one game Laettner helped coach Friday night, Garinger won to improve its record to 4-16.