High School Baseball Roundup: Myers Park stays unbeaten with Rocky River win

Myers Park’s baseball team has gotten off to a fast start, rolling to three quick victories. But the Mustangs face some challenges in the week ahead.
Coach Eric Foor’s team improved its overall record to 3-0 Friday, winning 11-5 at Rocky River. It was the Mustangs’ Southwestern 4A opener.
Next week’s schedule includes a pair of tough conference games – Tuesday against Butler and Friday against Hickory Ridge – and a nonconference game Wednesday against Providence.
Friday’s top performers
Never miss a local story.
Hayden Brown (South Stanly): A sophomore, Brown allowed only one hit and struck out seven as South Stanly rolled over North Rowan 11-0.
Charley Chason (Hough): His first-inning two-run single got the Huskies going in a 9-2 home victory over Hopewell.
Cameron Clonch (Mooresville): A sophomore, Clonch fired a one-hitter and struck out nine as Mooresville beat host North Mecklenburg 7-0.
Austin Mitchell (North Gaston): He tossed three innings of no-hit relief as North Gaston beat host Kings Mountain 7-3.
Saturday’s top performers
Brett Fuller, Charlotte Latin: 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 6-3 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft.
John Hosmer, Charlotte Country Day: 4-for-5 with three singles and a double in an 18-2 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft. The Bucs (5-2) also beat North Raleigh Christian 14-4 led by Cameron Greene who had three doubles and four hits.
JT Killen, Charlotte Christian: pitched five innings and allowed one run in a 10-7 win over Richmond Senior. Killen struck out five. The Knights are 3-2. Richmond (4-1) lost for the first time this season.
Colin Raven, John Miralia, Providence Day: both Chargers hit homers in a 9-0 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft Friday. Strachan Champagne, Scott Newmark and Owen Tappy had two hits each. Providence Day beat Wake Christian 7-0 Saturday. Justin Murray had a grand slam.
Friday’s other results
Ardrey Kell 6, South Mecklenburg 3: The visiting Knights scored five times in the first and held off a rally by South Mecklenburg, which scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. The Sabres were held to three hits.
Boiling Springs Crest 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: The Chargers broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fourth with five runs – four on a grand slam by John Mitchell. Crest is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big South 3A.
Butler 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1 (8 innings): Reliever Michael Stewart got the victory for the Bulldogs, who got RBI singles from Hayden Davis and Alex Novak.
China Grove Jesse Carson 5, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: Garrett Alewine fired a two-hitter for the victors.
East Gaston 7, Shelby 2: East Gaston logged its third victory in three days, taking this Southwestern 2A game.
East Rowan 12, Wilmington Laney 2: The Mustangs scored eight runs in the fifth inning of this victory. Corbin Moss slammed three doubles, and teammates Jack Fitz and Trevor Scruggs added three hits apiece.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 22, Garinger 0 (4 innings): The Ragin’ Bulls improved their Southwestern 4A record to 2-0.
Hough 9, Hopewell 2: The Huskies built a 5-1 lead in the second inning and coasted to this I-Meck 4A victory. They swept a two-game series with the Titans.
Independence 5, East Mecklenburg 1: The Patriots scored a road Southwestern 4A victory, improving to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Michael Bixby and Jaylen Palmer-Hill each had two hits for East Mecklenburg.
Lawndale Burns 13, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0 (5 innings): Colby Ferguson fired a three-hitter for the Bulldogs.
Ledford 9, South Rowan 1: Bryson Bebber doubled in South Rowan’s only run in this Central Carolina 2A setback.
Marvin Ridge 13, Indian Land 2
Monroe Central Academy 2, Metrolina Christian 0: Winning pitcher Blake Little fired a one-hitter over six innings and struck out nine.
Mooresville 7, North Mecklenburg 0: Mooresville broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the seventh. Brett and Blake Burchett each had a pair of hits.
North Gaston 7, Kings Mountain 3: Eight players had hits for North Gaston, which improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big South 3A. Kings Mountain fell to 0-4, 0-2.
South Stanly 11, North Rowan 0: Brevan Tucker and Ryan Laton each had a pair of hits for South Stanly in this Yadkin Valley 1A game. Winning pitcher Hayden Brown fired a one-hitter.
Weddington 12, Monroe Parkwood 4 (8 innings): The Warriors battled back from a 4-3 deficit, tied the game, and then scored eight times in the eighth inning of this Southern Carolina 3A contest.
West Davidson 5, Salisbury 3
West Stanly 13, Northwest Cabarrus 2: The Colts logged a one-sided victory in a game halted after five innings.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments