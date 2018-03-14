Tuesday’s baseball roundup: Carson outlasts Robinson in extra, extra innings

China Grove Jesse Carson’s 5-0 victory Tuesday night at Concord Jay M. Robinson might sound like a run-of-the-mill high school baseball result, but that was far from the case.
This was a 13-inning game a high school marathon that featured 12 scoreless innings and a load of outstanding pitcher performances.
In the end, Jesse Carson broke it open with five runs in the top of the 13th. Clayton Gilmore and Bryce Holshouser had RBI hits in the big inning.
Cameron Prugh got the victory in relief for the Cougars. He was the fourth Jesse Carson pitcher, following Logan Rogers, Zach Starnes and Maddux Holshouser. Jay M. Robinson got shutout pitching from Jason White and Matt Moore.
Tuesdays top performers
Tanner Gresham (Hopewell): Gresham, a sophomore, slammed three singles and a double, driving in five runs in the Titans 19-1 romp over Vance. Gresham also scored four times.
Bret Wall (Cherryville): A sophomore, Wall was the winning pitcher and added three hits and two RBI in his teams 11-0 victory over Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy.
Nick Ward (West Iredell): Ward fired a one-hitter in his teams 5-1 road victory over Valdese Draughn. Ward added two hits and two runs at the plate.
Malik Watts (East Mecklenburg): Watts fired a five-inning no-hitter as the Eagles rolled over Garinger 14-0.
Tuesday’s Recaps
Anson County 5, East Montgomery 0: The Bearcats rolled to a Rocky River 2A road victory, scoring three times in the third.
Ardrey Kell 16, Harding 0 (5 innings): The Knights scored seven first-inning runs, and a pair of pitchers held the Rams hitless.
Bessemer City 7, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: The Yellow Jackets held Highland Tech hitless for a South Piedmont 1A triumph. Starting pitcher Wesley Summey went 4.2 innings and struck out nine, and reliever Tyler Lambert finished, with five strikeouts.
Boiling Springs Crest 5, Gastonia Ashbrook 2: Riley Cheek pitched Crest to a Big South 3A victory.
Carmel Christian 9, Concord First Assembly 4
Cherryville 11, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0 (5 innings): Dalton Pence, Hunter Melton, Zane Beaver and Johnathan McSwain each had two hits for the Ironmen in their South Piedmont 1A victory.
Covenant Day 10, Hickory Grove Christian 3: The visitors scored four times in the first. Ryan Shubert went 3-for-4 for Covenant Day. Winning pitcher Jackson Bertleson struck out six, and Covenant Day is now 6-0 on the season.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4, Lawndale Burns 3 (9 innings): Landon Heltons RBI double lifted the visitors to a big South 3A victory. Burns left two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth.
East Mecklenburg 14, Garinger 0 (5 innings): The host Eagles scored seven times in the first inning and six more in the second. Will Treadaway drove in three runs, and freshman Jaylen Palmer-Hill collected three hits.
Gastonia Piedmont Charter 12, Sugar Creek Charter 1 (5 innings): Micah Tribble drove in three runs for the winners.
Hickory 5, McDowell 2: Hickory scored five times in the fifth inning for this Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
Hickory Christian 19, Victory Christian 0
Hopewell 19, Vance 1 (5 innings): The Titans broke open this I-Meck 4A game with 10 runs in the third inning. Tyler White had two hits and Aaron McMellon scored three runs.
Kings Mountain 13, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0 (5 innings): Starter Bryce Fisher and reliever Seth Kennedy pitched the Mountaineers to a Big South 3A triumph.
Lake Norman 3, Mallard Creek 0: Starting pitcher Jonathan Perez pitched five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 11. Reliever Sam Zayicek added two innings of hitless pitching.
Marvin Ridge 8, Unionville Piedmont 4: The Mavericks broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Metrolina Christian 5, Charlotte Christian 2: Winning pitcher Drew Tucker added a pair of RBI for the victors (now 1-2). Britt Fuller and Alexander Donald each had two hits for the Knights, who dropped to 4-2.
Monroe Union Academy 10, Mountain Island Charter 4: Drew Noblett and Chris Manriquez each slammed three hits for the victors in this PAC 7 1A game.
Morganton Freedom 2, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Hunter Smith pitched six innings and earned the Northwestern 3A-4A victory for the Patriots. Reliever Cody Thomas got the save.
Morganton Patton 4, Newton Fred T. Foard 3: Trip Causby drove in three runs with two hits, lifting Patton to a Foothills 2A victory.
Myers Park 12, Butler 3: The Mustangs ran their record to 4-0, getting four RBI from R.J. Rhem and two hits apiece from Patrick Alvarez and Pres Cavenaugh. Butlers Kyle Ziefert had two hits.
North Gaston 1, Gastonia Forestview 0: The hosts scored in the fourth inning and held Forestview to one hit in this Big South 3A contest.
North Mecklenburg 17, West Charlotte 0 (4 innings): Andrew Jesser went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.
North Stanly 10, Albemarle 0: Hunter Sells and Kelley Lamp each drove in two runs for the Comets in their Yadkin Valley 1A shutout.
Providence 17, West Mecklenburg 2 (4 innings): The Panthers logged a lopsided SoMeck 7 4A victory by holding West Mecklenburg to one hit.
Providence Day 2, High Point Christian 1: Jack Linder had two hits for Providence Day, and Justin Murray pitched a complete-game, one-hit victory.
Shelby 6, East Rutherford 5: The host Golden Lions scored six times in the fifth inning of this Southwestern 2A contest. Reliever Spencer Triplett pitched two hitless innings and got the save.
South Stanly 14, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4 (6 innings): This Yadkin Valley 1A game was tied 4-4 in the fifth inning. South Stanly scored five in the bottom of the fifth and six more in the sixth.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8, Charlotte Catholic 0: The Cavaliers scored three in the sixth inning to open up this Southern Carolina 3A game.
West Iredell 5, Valdese Draughn 1: Brandon Gregory drove in two runs as the visitors logged a Foothills 2A triumph.
Westminster Catawba 4, Gaston Day 3: The hosts scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Brendon Battle had two hits for Gaston Day.
