Wednesday’s HS Baseball Roundup: Hough pitcher Robbie Black shines in first varsity appearance

Robbie Black made the most of his first high school varsity pitching appearance Wednesday.
Black, a sophomore, pitched four-plus innings of scoreless relief, helping Hough post a 9-4 non-conference victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge.
The Pirates scored three times in the top of the third, tying the game at 4-4. Black put out the Porter Ridge rally in the third, then finished the game and earned the victory as his team scored three times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Hough (4-2) got a big day at the plate from outfielder Jack Marcello, who had two singles, a triple, and three RBIs. The Huskies, who were hurt by four errors in their 5-4 loss Friday to South Mecklenburg, were much improved Wednesday with only one miscue.
Wednesdays top performers
Tyler Banners (West Mecklenburg): Banners drove in five runs with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, lifting his team to a 30-2 rout of Garinger.
John Hosmer (Charlotte Country Day): Hosmer went 3-for-4, helping Country Day to an 8-0 victory at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.
Noah Love (Concord Jay M. Robinson): Love went 3-for-4, scoring four times and driving in four runs, as his team walloped Vance 22-0.
Jason Maggs (Cramerton Stuart Cramer): He went 5-for-5, scoring three times and driving in four runs, as Stuart Cramer downed Gastonia Highland Tech 16-6.
Michael Owen (Carmel Christian): threw 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts in a 9-4 win over Concord First Assembly. Will Decker (3-for-4, RBI) and Cooper King (2-for-3, double, HR) also had strong games for the Cougars.
Wednesdays other results
Ardrey Kell 4, Weddington 3: The host Knights improved to 5-2.
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 12, North Rowan 1: Uwharrie Charter scored four times in the fifth inning and added six in the sixth for a runaway Yadkin Valley 1A triumph.
Catawba Bandys 10, Lincoln Charter 0: Max Bean slammed a home run, drove in four runs, and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Teammate R.J. Rasar homered and drove in four runs.
Charlotte Christian 3, AC Flora 2: Charlotte Christian scored in the bottom of the seventh to win. Pitchers Brett Adams and Jonathan Jaielski combined for 11 strikeouts.
Charlotte Country Day 8, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: Buccaneers pitchers Reed Bolin, Ryan Middlemiss and John Hosmer threw no-hit ball. Bolin, the starter, allowed a walk and struck out three in four innings pitched. John Demas added two hits and an RBI. The Bucs are 6-2, while Pine Lake Prep falls to 3-1.
Community School of Davidson 11, Bradford Prep 0: The Spartans improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the PAC7 1A.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 22, Vance 0 (5 innings): Andrew Tan and Chase Orrock each drove in two runs.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 16, Gastonia Highland Tech 6 (5 innings): Carter Merrill slammed two doubles for Stuart Cramer, while Landon Burr and Jackson Taggart each had two hits for Highland Tech.
East Montgomery 9, Anson County 6: The visitors won this Rocky River 2A game by scoring eight times in the fifth inning. Eight different players scored for East Montgomery.
East Rowan 7, South Stanly 6: The Mustangs led 7-0 after six innings and held on. Charlie Klingler went 4-for-4 with four RBI.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 20, Clover 4: The Blue Eagles opened Region 4 5A play with a big road victory. Winning pitcher Bradley Bott went 4-for-5, and J.T. Wolf added three hits.
Gastonia Forestview 10, Belmont South Point 1: The Jaguars built an 8-0 lead after two innings. Winning pitcher Jackson Harbin allowed three hits and whiffed seven in six innings.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 22, Rocky River 1 (5 innings): The Ragin Bulls scored eight times in the third inning and 12 more times in the fourth, rolling to a Southwestern 4A victory.
Independence 4, Olympic 3: Sophomore Ryan Mangum pitched the Patriots (3-3) to a road nonconference victory over the Trojans (4-2).
Indian Land 9, Charlotte Latin 7: Connor Ouimet was 2-for-3 for Indian Land (5-3) and David Loughry was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Indian Land rallied from a 5-3 deficit to win. Brendan Reilly had two RBIs for Latin (4-3).
Indian Trail Sun Valley 11, Monroe Parkwood 4: The visiting Rebels led 4-3 after 4 innings, but Sun Valley rallied with three in the fifth and five in the sixth for a Southern Carolinas 3A win. Caleb Bruce and Nate Nygaard each had three hits for the Spartans.
Lake Norman 12, Statesville 1: Lake Norman improved to 6-0 overall.
Lawndale Burns 10, Bessemer City 0 (5 innings): Burns (6-1) held the Yellow Jackets to four hits.
Ledford 15, Thomasville 0 (Central Carolinas 2A)
Marvin Ridge 9, Unionville Piedmont 3: The Mavericks improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southern Carolinas 3A.
Mount Pleasant 8, Monroe Central Academy 2: The Tigers scored four times in the first and notched a Rocky River 2A win.
North Lincoln 7, East Lincoln 2: The hosts banged out 10 hits and scored in four innings, earning a South Fork 2A victory.
North Stanly 12, Monroe Union Academy 1 (5 innings): Rhett Lowder fired a four-hitter and struck out seven for the Comets in this nonconference game.
Salisbury 18, Lexington 1: The Hornets rolled to a Central Carolinas 2A victory behind four RBI from Chandler Lippard and three hits from Griffin Myers.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Charlotte Catholic 1: The Cavaliers (5-1, 4-1 Southern Carolinas 2A) scored four in the first and three more in the second. Adam Featherstone singled and doubled for Catholic.
West Davidson 9, East Davidson 4 (Central Carolinas 2A)
West Mecklenburg 30, Garinger 2 (5 innings): The Hawks scored 15 times in the fourth inning, with Clay Caudill going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
West Montgomery 7, South Davidson 2: Four West Montgomery pitchers held South Davidson to three hits in this Yadkin Valley 1A game.
West Rowan 12, Concord Cox Mill 5: West Rowan blew open a close game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jake Perez had two hits and three RBI for the victors.
