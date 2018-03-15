Wednesday’s Spring Roundup: Parkwood’s Ruth fire softball no-hitter

Caroline Ruth was a big part of Monroe Parkwoods run to the 2A state championship in girls softball last spring, and Ruth appears to be ready for a repeat effort.
Ruth, a junior, fired a no-hitter Wednesday as Parkwood blanked visiting Lancaster Buford 9-0. She struck out 13 in lifting her team to a 4-0 record.
For the season, Ruth is 2-0 and has allowed only one hit in 14 innings pitched. She has struck out 29.
Parkwood, 27-3 last season, has climbed to the 3A ranks this year.
Featured performers
Tiara Davis (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls softball): Davis slammed a double and a home run in Stuart Cramers 6-4 victory over East Gaston.
Ali Hartman (Lawndale Burns girls softball): A senior, Hartman went 3-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in four, as the Bulldogs beat Big South 3A foe Gastonia Huss 20-0. For the season, Hartman is batting .368 with 12 RBI.
Chloe Hatzopoulous (Mountain Island Charter girls softball): A freshman, Hatzopoulous went 3-for-five, with a double and triple, and drove in five runs as the Raptors bounced Mooresville Langtree Charter 18-5.
Madison Henry (South Rowan girls soccer): She scored five goals and added two assists as her team blanked Thomasville 9-0.
Ari Maibodi (Myers Park girls soccer): A junior, she scored three goals and added an assist as the Mustangs blanked Butler 7-0.
Jadyn Summers (North Iredell girls softball): Summers, a senior, homered and drove in four runs in her teams 11-7 come-from-behind victory over Newton-Conover.
Boys golf
Metrolina Christian 161, Gaston Christian 210: Karsten Shields fired a 39 on the rain-soaked and windy Monroe Country Club layout, leading the victors. Lucas Helms added a 40 and Layne Lambert and Collin Welborn had 41s for the victors. Haddon Barrett (48) and Caleb Smyre (49) led Gaston Christian.
Boys lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 15, Concord Cox Mill 1: Connor Mackey and Charlie Orndorff each scored three goals for the victorious Hawks.
Concord Cannon School 19, South Iredell 0: Drane Garven scored six goals on 14 shots, and teammate Timmy Jones added five goals on 11 shots. Goalkeeper Chris Nelson earned the shutout with two saves.
Boys tennis
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Butler 0: Adam Goers won No. 1 singles and teamed with Abhishek Chauhan to win No. 1 doubles in this sweep. Other Hickory Ridge singles winners were Nicholas Marlow, Eric Mallander, Chauhan, Javier de Frias Ruiz, and Derek Prillaman. Doubles winners were the teams of Marlow-de Frias Ruiz and Mellander-Prillaman.
Lancaster 6, Blythewood Westwood 0: Isaac Thomas, Connor Palmieri, Jacob Hudson, Zack Onisick and Connor Parman won singles matches, and the Bruins team of Brevon McKinney and Jakob Sapp triumphed.
Providence Day 6, Carmel Christian 3: Dillon and Matthew Gooch won the No. 1 and 2 singles, and they teamed to win No. 1 doubles, but Providence Day took the other six matches. Singles winners for the Chargers were Jake Comisar, Evan Nalibotsky, Bo Lovett and James Kurani. In doubles, the teams of Nalibotsky-Alex Bitter and Lovett-Alex Pryzbylo triumphed for Providence Day.
Salisbury 9, Thomasville 0
Girls lacrosse
Porter Ridge 8, Lake Norman Charter 7 (OT): Morgan Bordeaux scored three times for Lake Norman Charter, and teammate Hannah Lindsay won the draw 10 times.
Girls soccer
Ardrey Kell 1, Marvin Ridge 0: The Knights made their 1-0 halftime lead stand up, improving to 4-2-1 overall.
Central Cabarrus 4, West Rowan 1: Kylie Marin, Amanda Melillo, Kiana Lobato and Meredith Sheridan scored for the victorious Vikings.
Clover 2, Providence 1: The host Blue Eagles won this interstate meeting of girls soccer powers. Coach Kelsey Gearys team is now 11-0 on the season., Providence fell to 3-1.
Concord 9, East Rowan 0: The Spiders built a 5-0 halftime lead. Concord, now 4-1, has outscored foes 34-6 this season.
Greensboro Day 6, Charlotte Christian 3: The Knights (1-1) fell behind 3-1 at the half of this road game and couldnt recover.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Rocky River 0: Hickory Ridge led 8-0 at halftime. Lily McConnell and Chloe Carter each scored twice.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Independence 0: The host Pirates opened Southwestern 4A play with a victory and are 3-1 overall. The Patriots fell to 1-2, 0-1.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep def. Monroe Union Academy: The game ended 1-1 after overtime, and Pine Lake Prep won 3-2 in a shootout. Pine Lake Prep improved to 2-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the PAC 7 1A. Union Academy, which had outscored its previous foes 27-0, fell to 4-1 and 0-1.
Myers Park 7, Butler 0: Agatha Mitchem, Caileen Almeida, Ginny Moss and Amanda Stines each scored once for the Mustangs in this Southwestern 4A victory.
Newton Fred T. Foard 2, Shelby 1: The Tigers scored both goals in the second half, improving to 4-2-1 overall.
North Davidson 4, Lexington 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
North Iredell 7, East Surry 0: The host Raiders improved to 4-0 by building a 5-0 halftime lead.
North Stanly 2, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1: The Comets improved to 1-1 in the Yadkin Valley 1A and are 1-2-2 overall.
Northwest Cabarrus 9, Statesville 0: The visitors improved to 4-0 overall.
Queens Grant 4, Bradford Prep 0: The hosts won their PAC 7 1A opener and improved to 2-2 overall.
Salisbury 6, Ledford 0: The Hornets (6-0, 5-0 Central Carolina 2A) scored five times in the second half.
South Davidson 5, South Stanly 0: South Davidson improved to 2-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A (4-0 overall), while South Stanly is 1-2, 1-2.
South Rowan 9, Thomasville 0: Taylor Mauldin had a goal and an assist, and Michelle Rivera logged a clean sheet in goal.
West Davidson 8, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
West Stanly 3, West Montgomery 1: The host Colts improved to 1-1 overall.
Girls softball
Ardrey Kell 7, Weddington 6: The visiting Warriors scored five times in the fifth inning for a 5-4 lead, but the Knights (5-2 overall) rallied with two in the bottom of the seventh.
Belmont South Point 20, Gastonia Forestview 4: Skylar Griffin and Asheton Queen each had three RBI.
Bradford Prep 18, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 3 (3 innings): Bradford Prep scored nine times in the third inning.
Central Cabarrus 10, Mount Pleasant 3: Jordan Baker had two hits and three RBI, and teammate Jenna Ensley scored three times.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 10, North Mecklenburg 0 (5 innings): Freshman Jordan Pankin homered and drove in three runs.
Concord Cox Mill 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 6, East Gaston 4: Jayda Watkins tripled and Carley Womack drove in two runs for the victors.
Davie County 11, Central Davison 5: Sierra Ferguson went 4-for-4 for Davie County.
East Rowan 16, Northwest Cabarrus 1: Caroline Johnson and Victoria Lewis each homered for the Mustangs.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 16, Rocky River 0 (3 innings): Hickory Ridge scored 16 times in the first inning of this Southwestern 4A game, with Jenna Cirino, Ally Tadaro and Lily Schroeder each hitting home runs.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 10, Anson County 4: The Spartans broke open a tight game with six runs in the top of the fifth.
Kannapolis A.L. Brown 18, Hopewell 1 (4 innings): The Wonders scored seven times in the second inning, earning their first victory after three losses.
Lawndale Burns 20, Gastonia Huss 0 (3 innings): Olivia Bridges went 4-for-4, driving in four runs.
Morganton Freedom 11, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The Patriots cruised to a Northwestern 3A-4A victory behind the pitching of Elle Tanner, who scattered six hits and struck out six. Brandi Buchanan, Myra Twitty and Morgan Maynor each had two hits for Freedom.
Mountain Island Charter 18, Mooresville Langtree Charter 5: Maddie Burch had two hits and scored three times.
North Davidson 19, Lexington 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
North Iredell 11, Newton-Conover 7: North Iredell trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the fifth before rallying. Katelin Bradshaw had three hits for Newton-Conover.
South Caldwell 4, East Bend Forbush 2 (9 innings): Freshman Addison Blairs home run won this one for South Caldwell.
Unionville Piedmont 7, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6: Piedmont led 7-1 in the middle of the sixth before the Pirates rallied. Sophomore Avery Bellon had three hits and scored three runs.
West Caldwell 13, North Wilkes 2 (5 innings): Lacy Baker slammed two doubles and a homer, and she drove in five runs.
West Rowan 4, South Rowan 1: Taylor Walton was the winning pitcher, and teammate Parker Greene hit a two-run homer. Summer McKeon and Brooke Lowery each had two hits for South Rowan.
West Stanly 15, Marshville Forest Hills 5: The host Colts rolled to a Rocky River 2A victory, improving to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Audrey Nance had three hits for Forest Hills.
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 14, Salisbury 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
