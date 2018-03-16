Thursday’s baseball roundup: Nation Ford making noise in region race

Rock Hill Northwestern has dominated South Carolinas Region 4 5A baseball picture in recent years, but Fort Mill Nation Ford could challenge this season.
Nation Ford improved its region record to 2-0 Thursday, downing Clover 11-3.
Evan Lammers was the standout for the Falcons, pitching five strong innings. He also smacked a three-run-homer in the first inning, scoring North Carolina commit Tyler Causey and Andrew Pappalardo.
Lammers, Causey and Pappalardo each had two hits.
Never miss a local story.
The Falcons and Blue Eagles play the third and final game of their series Friday evening at Clover.
Thursdays top performers
J.D. Brock (Hough): Brock, a Clemson commit, pitched five innings of one-hit ball in the Huskies 11-1 I-Meck 4A victory over Mooresville. He also singled and slammed a two-run homer.
Justin Cook (Alexander Central): Cook pitched a four-hitter in the Cougars 6-1 victory over Northwestern 3A-4A foe West Caldwell. Cook also went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs.
Jake Rowan (Central Cabarrus): Rowan went 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in three runs, in his teams 12-2 victory over Albemarle.
Matthew Silverling (Charlotte Christian): Silverling, a junior left-hander, pitched six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10, as Charlotte Christian downed Southlake Christian 5-1.
Sabin Teague (Rock Hill Westminster Catawba): Teague slammed a triple and a home run, driving in four runs, in his teams 16-3 rout of Salisbury North Hills Christian.
Thursdays other results
Alexander Central 6, West Caldwell 1: The Cougars rolled to a Northwestern 3A-4A victory, scoring four times in the third inning. Josh Lafone had two hits.
Cannon 7, Hickory Grove 6: Cannon scored in the bottom of the ninth, the second extra inning, to win. Hickory Grove out-hit Cannon 14-4 but left 13 on base. Cannon’s Rohan Handa was 2-for-2 with the game-winning RBI.
Carmel Christian 6, Christ the King 5: Senior Matt Alexander scored two runs, and Carmel Christian scored twice in the top of the seventh for the victory.
Catawba Bandys 7, Lincolnton 2: The visiting Trojans rolled to a South Fork 2A victory, behind three RBI from Elijah Carr and two hits each from T.J. Rasar and Andrew Patrick.
Central Cabarrus 12, Albemarle 2 (5 innings): Evan McGee drove in three runs, and Sam Yelton scored three times for the hosts.
Charlotte Christian 5, Southlake Christian 1: The Knights scored four runs in the third inning, with Jonathan Jagielski collecting two hits.
China Grove Jesse Carson 9, Northwest Cabarrus 6: Devin Faggart knocked in four runs for the victorious Cougars.
Davie County 21, West Rowan 4: The visitors scored 12 times in the sixth inning. Freshman J.T. Fecteau had two hits for West Rowan.
Forsyth Country Day 11, Statesville Christian 1: B.J. Lomax had a hit and his teams only run.
Gastonia Ashbrook 16, West Mecklenburg 4: Ashbrook built a 7-1 lead after three innings and coasted. Joe Palmer went 4-for-4, and Jonathan Cheek had three hits and three runs for the victors.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 17, Concord 8: The Ragin Bulls improved to 4-2 with their biggest offensive output of the season.
Hough 11, Mooresville 1: Justin Offschanka slammed a three-run homer in the third inning, added a double, and scored three times.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Greensboro Day 2: Ben Poplin pitched a complete-game, six-hitter for the victorious Warriors.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 13, Independence 0: Winning pitcher Brennan Malone struck out nine in five innings. The Pirates broke open the Southwestern 4A game with a five-run sixth inning.
Lake Norman Charter 14, Maiden 8: The Knights picked up a South Fork 2A victory, scoring eight times in the second inning. Michael Ashford went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Landon Calton added three RBI.
Lenoir Hibriten 7, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: Houston Lawing pitched a three-hitter, sending the Panthers to a Foothills 2A victory.
Marvin Ridge 3, Unionville Piedmont 2 (8 innings): The Mavericks improved to 3-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A (4-1 overall) with this extra-inning, road victory.
Monroe Parkwood 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The hosts held Southern Carolina 3A foe Sun Valley to three hits two of them by Caleb Barwick.
Morganton Freedom 5, East Burke 2: The Patriots improved to 5-1 in this nonconference meeting of Burke County rivals.
Morganton Patton 6, South Iredell 4: Justin Dula slammed a three-run homer, and Gabriel Eggers had two hits for Patton.
Mount Pleasant 14, Monroe Central Academy 3 (5 innings): The host Tigers scored six in the second inning and six more in the fourth, rolling to a Rocky River 2A win.
North Davidson 11, South Rowan 0: Merritt Beeker fired a no-hitter for North Davidson in this Central Carolina 2A game.
North Gaston 13, East Lincoln 2: The Wildcats improved to 5-0, scoring in every inning but the sixth.
North Iredell 4, West Iredell 2: North Iredell improved to 5-1 with this nonconference triumph.
Providence 2, Weddington 0: The Panthers improved to 5-1, behind the pitching of starter and winner Will Palinkas, who went six innings with no hits allowed until two outs in the sixth. He struck out 14 and now has 24 strikeouts in his last 11 innings. Ethan Reese pitched one inning of relief, completing the shutout.
Queens Grant Charter 12, Mooresville Carolina International 0 (5 innings): The Stallions won their PAC 7 1A opener, limiting Carolina International to one hit.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 16, Salisbury North Hills Christian 3 (5 innings): Jeremy de los Santos had two hits and scored three times for the victorious Indians.
R-S Central 14, McDowell 4 (5 innings): The Hilltoppers improved to 5-0, scoring 11 times in the third inning.
Salisbury 25, Lexington 1 (5 innings): Bo Rusher had two doubles among his three hits, and he drove in five runs. Teammate Joe Steinman went 3-for-4 with four RBI.
South Caldwell 9, Boone Watauga 1: The Spartans won their Northwestern 3A-4A opener, scoring five times in the fourth inning. Gabe Morgan had two hits for Watauga.
West Stanly 20, Marshville Forest Hills 1: The host Colts won their Rocky River 2A opener, improving to 4-1 overall. Forest Hills fell to 0-4, 0-1.
Report results of your schools spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments