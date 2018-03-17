Friday’s HS baseball roundup: pitching pushes Providence to top of league

Providence High’s pitching is the big reason why the Panthers have taken an early lead in the SoMeck 7 4A baseball race.
That pitching was on full display Friday, when the Panthers squeaked past conference foe Olympic 1-0. Starter Timmy Townsend pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, with Ethan Reese finishing.
The victory, in a meeting of teams with unbeaten conference records, lifted Providence to 3-0 in conference play. The Panthers, who have not allowed more than three runs in any game this season, are 6-1 overall.
Olympic fell to 4-3, 3-1.
Meanwhile, Ardrey Kell (6-2, 4-1) kept pace in the SoMeck 7 4A race with an 18-0 rout of visiting Berry Academy.
Friday’s top performers
Robbie Corley (Queens Grant Charter): Corley went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, as Queens Grant downed Mooresville Carolina International 13-3.
Jack Fisher (Salisbury): Fisher pitched a no-hitter as Salisbury trounced visiting Central Davidson 11-1.
Zach Flontek (Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy): Flontek, a freshman, fired a one-hitter in his team’s 19-0 rout of Gastonia Piedmont Charter. At the plate, Flontek went 4-for-4, driving in five runs and scoring three times.
Zach Hammer (Alexander Central): Hammer pitched 6.1 innings, striking out 12 and allowing one hit, as Alexander Central downed Boone Watauga 4-1.
Bailey Jones (Southlake Christian): Jones threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out 11, as Southlake Christian downed Providence Day 3-0. Joshua Haney completed the no-hitter with seventh-inning relief work.
Tyler Rigot (Charlotte Country Day): Rigot pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven and allowing four hits, as the Buccaneers won a 7-1 road decision over High Point Wesleyan.
Friday’s other results
Alexander Central 4, Boone Watauga 1: Dawson Elder’s three hits led the hosts to a Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
Anson County 3, East Montgomery 0: Winning pitcher A.D. McRae scattered five hits in six innings for the Bearcats in a Rocky River 2A victory. Ranik Little drove in all three runs with two hits.
Belmont South Point 4, Shelby 3: Evan Mauldin got the victory for the Reid Raiders and Jacob Landis earned a save in this Southwestern 2A game.
Boiling Springs Crest 10, Gastonia Huss 0: C.J. Mayhue, Nick Melton and Trevor Nanney combined to pitch a Big South 3A shutout.
Catawba Bandys 4, East Lincoln 2: The visiting Trojans (7-0, 4-0) remained atop the South Fork 2A race, getting two hits each from Travis Russell and Jared Crowe. Alldon Horne went 3-for-3 for East Lincoln. Bandys has a one-game lead in a tight South Fork race over Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton.
Charlotte Christian 10, Forsyth Country Day 5: The Knights broke a 4-4 tie with six runs in the sixth inning. J.B. Awolowo had two hits and two RBI.
Charlotte Country Day 7, High Point Wesleyan 1: Winning pitcher Tyler Rigot went 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. The Buccaneers (7-2) have won five in a row.
Cherryville 5, Bessemer City 4: The Ironmen held off their Gaston County rivals, improving to 3-1 in South Piedmont 1A play. They trail Lincoln Charter by one game in the league race. Bessemer City fell to 3-2 in conference play.
China Grove Jesse Carson 9, Central Cabarrus 1: Owen White fired a one-hitter over six innings, striking out 14 in this nonconference game.
Concord Cox Mill 8, East Rowan 5 (8 innings): Tanner Covington drove in four runs for Cox Mill, which won this extra-inning nonconference game with four runs in the top of the eighth.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 8, West Rowan 5: Cole Myers went 4-for-4 for Jay M. Robinson.
Covenant Day 11, Cary Academy 3: Grant Lovelace and Ryan Shubert each had a pair of hits as Covenant Day won this road game.
East Davidson 9, Thomasville 2 (Central Carolina 2A)
East Mecklenburg 12, Rocky River 2 (6 innings): Winning pitcher Michael Bixby allowed one hit in four innings of this Southwestern 4A game. Teammates Luke Little and Jaylen Palmer-Hill each drove in two runs with two hits.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 10, Clover 3: The Falcons completed a three-game sweep of the Blue Eagles, improving to 3-0 in Region 4 5A play. Tyler Causey and Evan Lammers each had two hits, and winning pitcher Derek Sivec tossed a complete game, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
Gastonia Ashbrook 5, Kings Mountain 2: The Green Wave scored its first Big South 3A victory after three losses.
Hough 11, Mooresville 1 (5 innings): The Huskies scored five times in the fourth inning and held Mooresville to one hit for an I-Meck 4A triumph.
Hickory Christian 14, United Faith Christian 2 (4 innings): The visiting Knights scored eight third-inning runs.
Independence 6, Butler 3: Corbin Berkovics was the winning pitcher as the Patriots downed the visiting Bulldogs in a meeting of neighborhood rivals. Each team is 2-2 in Southwestern 4A play.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Gaston Day 4: Noah Jordan pitched a four-hitter for the victorious Warriors.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 4, Monroe Parkwood 1: Caleb Bruce and Sam Howell each had three hits for the Spartans, who broke a deadlocked Southern Carolinas 3A game with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Lake Norman 15, Mallard Creek 1: Jonathan Perez, Sam Zayicek and Harrison Livingston each slammed three hits for the winners in this I-Meck 4A game.
Lake Norman Charter 11, Newton-Conover 1 (5 innings): The Knights improved to 3-1 in South Fork 2A play, scoring eight times in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Ashford and Max Doherty homered for the victors.
Lawndale Burns 4, Gastonia Forestview 2: Burns scored twice in the top of the seventh, breaking a deadlocked Big South 3A game. Dakota Caughey slammed a two-run double for Forestview.
Lenoir Hibriten 14, North Iredell 7: The Panthers’ output equaled the total number of runs that North Iredell had surrendered in its first six games.
Lincoln Charter 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2: The Eagles improved to 4-0 in South Piedmont 1A play, dropping the Rams to 2-1.
Lincolnton 3, West Lincoln 1: Mack Bowden’s two-run double in the top of the third provided the Wolves (5-1, 3-1 South Fork 2A) with a margin of victory.
McDowell 6, Hickory St. Stephens 3: Dylan Poplin had two hits and three RBI as the Titans scored a Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 19, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0 (4 innings): The Gryphons got three hits each from Lane Beaver and Isaac Roberson in this South Piedmont 1A game.
Morganton Freedom 6, Hickory 4: The Patriots improved to 4-0 in Northwestern 3A-4A play (6-1 overall), with 10 hits off four Hickory pitchers.
Morganton Patton 10, Valdese Draughn 5: The host Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, winning this meeting of Burke County and Foothills 2A foes.
Mount Pleasant 6, Monroe Central Academy 5 (10 innings): The visiting Tigers improved to 3-0 in Rocky River 2A play, tied with West Stanly. Wyatt Brown had two hits and two RBI for Central Academy.
Myers Park 11, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: Patrick Alvarez had two hits and four RBI as the Mustangs cruised to a Southwestern 4A victory.
Newton Fred T. Foard 7, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Foard improved to 3-1 in Foothills 2A action.
North Davidson 12, West Davidson 2 (Central Carolina 2A)
North Gaston 8, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: Austin Primm got the victory in this Big South 3A game.
North Stanly 16, Albemarle 4: The Comets banged out 14 hits, improving to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A.
Queens Grant Charter 13, Mooresville Carolina International 3: The Stallions broke open this PAC 7 1A game with eight second-inning runs. Andy Owen had two hits for the victors, and Joseph Rodriguez had two hits for Carolina International.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 19, Fort Mill Walnut Grove Christian 0 (3 innings): Anthony Alejandro and Charlie Good each had two hits and two RBI for the victors.
R-S Central 10, Forest City Chase 2: Marty Barrella fired a two-hitter as the Hilltoppers rolled to a Southwestern 2A win.
Salisbury 11, Central Davidson 1: Freshman Vance Honeycutt went 3-for-3, scoring three runs in the Hornets’ Central Carolina 2A romp.
South Caldwell 10, West Caldwell 0 (5 innings): South Caldwell ran its Northwestern 3A-4A record to 4-0 (8-0) overall, limiting West Caldwell to three hits.
South Mecklenburg 19, Harding 1 (5 innings): The Sabres scored five times in the third and eight more times in the fourth for a blowout SoMeck 7 4A victory. Gavin Birkhimer, Wes Terte and Carter Hipps each had two hits and two RBI.
South Stanly 21, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0 (4 innings): South Stanly improved to 5-1 in the Yadkin Valley 1A, scoring eight times in both the first and fourth innings.
Southlake Christian 3, Providence Day 0: Southlake Christian scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. Jason Hudak had two hits for the winners.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Charlotte Catholic 0: The Cavaliers ran their Southern Carolinas 3A record to 5-1 (6-1 overall).
West Iredell 6, East Burke 5: Down 5-1 after five innings, West Iredell rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh. Colby McHargue went 4-for-4 in a Foothills 2A victory.
West Montgomery 6, South Davidson 0 (Yadkin Valley 1A)
West Stanly 7, Marshville Forest Hills 0
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 4, South Rowan 3: The Raiders’ comeback effort fell short, and they slipped to 2-4 in Central Carolina 2A play.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
