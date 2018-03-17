Friday’s spring roundup: South Fork 2A stacked with softball power

There is no shortage of contenders in the South Fork 2A girls’ softball race this season.
Friday’s full slate of league games left five teams tied for first place with 3-1 records.
Maiden handed North Lincoln its first conference loss, 8-3, leaving both those teams in the first-place logjam.
Meanwhile, East Lincoln scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, beating Catawba Bandys 2-0 and improving to 3-1. Katelynn Crowe scored a run and had an RBI double, and Kylie Thress singled and scored.
The other first-place teams are Newton-Conover and West Lincoln.
Newton-Conover downed Lake Norman Charter 6-3, with freshman Kayla Hollar going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. West Lincoln trounced visiting Lincolnton 10-0, scoring in all but one inning.
Featured performers
Lindsay Batten (Charlotte Country Day girls’ softball): A freshman, Batten drove in four runs and scored four more, going 3-for-3 in her team’s 16-5 victory at Cary Academy. Batten also had a stolen base.
Gia Colombo (Charlotte Latin girls’ lacrosse): Colombo scored five goals and added an assist as the Hawks downed Raleigh Ravenscroft 16-13.
Morgan Hart (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Hart scored three goals and added two assists as the Chargers routed Raleigh Ravenscroft 9-0. She has seven goals and four assists on the season.
Gabby Johnson (Charlotte Latin girls’ softball): Johnson had three hits and two RBI as the Hawks traveled to Raleigh and trounced Ravenscroft 14-2.
Riley Tucker (Central Cabarrus girls’ softball): Tucker fired a three-hitter and drove in four runs as her team downed West Rowan 11-1.
Boys’ lacrosse
Weddington 11, Marvin Ridge 5
Boys’ tennis
Boiling Springs Crest 8, R-S Central 1
Charlotte Latin 9, North Raleigh Christian 0: Ian Bircak won No. 1 singles, and Smith O’Leary swept the No. 2 singles match for the Hawks. Bircak and O’Leary then teamed to win No. 1 doubles. Other Hawks’ winners were Andrew Lewis, Taylor Pearce, Will Coburn and Jackson Willett in singles, and the teams of Lewis-Coburn and Willett-Darwich in doubles.
Concord 7, Jay M. Robinson 2: Nolan Marino took No. 1 singles for Jay M. Robinson and teamed with Chris Greer to win No. 1 doubles. But Concord won the other matches – George Griffin, Will Brockway, Eric Spaugh, Chris Chapman and Michael Cicci in singles; and Griffin-Brockway and Chapman-Cicci in doubles.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, China Grove Jesse Carson 2: Hickory Ridge improved to 5-1
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8, East Mecklenburg 1: Singles winners for the Pirates were Boris Torres, Evan Estrada, Aidan Joyce, Luke Dillard and Caiden McKinnie. Doubles winners were the teams of Torres-Dillard, Estrada-Joyce and McKinnie-Liam Rose. Torres Cung won a singles match for East Mecklenburg.
Monroe Union Academy 8, Monroe Central Academy 1
Providence Day 8, Cary Academy 1: Alex Sandoval won No. 2 singles and teamed with Jake Comisar to win No. 1 singles for the Chargers. Other Providence Day winners were Comisar, Evan Nalibotsky, Bo Lovett and James Kurani in singles, and the doubles teams of Alex Bitter-Nalibotsky and Lovett-Kuran.
South Mecklenburg 8, West Mecklenburg 1: The Sabres swept the singles matches, with victories from Payton Smith, Charlie Shober, Stephen Perie, Ethan Sorell, Henry Gelinas and Michael Hickman. West Mecklenburg took the No. 1 doubles match.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 16, Raleigh Ravenscroft 13: Cece Monnin scored three goals, and teammates Kate Anderson, Olivia Clement and Gracie Colombo added two goals each for the Hawks.
Girls’ soccer
Belmont South Point 11, Mountain Island Charter 3: South Point rolled to a nonconference victory with seven second-half goals.
Bessemer City 7, Cherryville 4: The Yellow Jackets downed their neighborhood and South Piedmont 1A rivals, getting their first victory after six losses.
Boiling Springs Crest 9, Gastonia Huss 0: Crest has outscored foes 33-5 and is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big South 3A.
Boone Watauga 6, Alexander Central 0: The visiting Pioneers won their Northwestern 3A-4A opener, handing Alexander Central its first loss (4-1, 1-1).
Christ the King 9, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: The Crusaders improved to 4-0-1 with this home victory.
Concord 9, Mount Pleasant 0: It was another big victory for the Spiders (6-1), who have outscored opponents 52-6.
East Mecklenburg 9, Rocky River 0: Sophie Wells’ three goals and two assists lifted the Eagles to a Southwestern 4A victory. Goalkeeper Ashley Servia earned the shutout.
Gaston Christian 4, Charlotte Christian 3: Favour Spears (two goals, one assist) and Sydney Foley (one goal, one assist) led the hosts
Gastonia Forestview 5, Lawndale Burns 0: The Jaguars (6-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) scored four times in the first half.
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 3, Statesville Christian 2: The host Spartans scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left.
Hickory St. Stephens 3, McDowell 1: The host Indians improved to 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A-4A.
Hough 3, Mooresville 1 (OT): The Huskies improved to 2-0 in the conference, scoring twice in overtime. It was the first loss for Mooresville (3-1-1 overall, 1-1 conference).
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1, Gaston Day 0: The Warriors scored in the first half and held on against the Spartans.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Garinger 0: The Pirates (5-1 overall, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) have allowed only two goals this season.
Kings Mountain 9, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Mountaineers are now 2-0 in the Big South 3A.
Lake Norman 1, Mallard Creek 0: Lake Norman won this I-Meck 4A showdown, scoring in the second half. The victors are 2-0 in league play, while Mallard Creek fell to 1-1 (4-1-1 overall).
Lenoir Hibriten 4, Hickory Christian 0: Allison Herrera scored three times and Rachel Easton got the shutout in goal.
Lexington 2, East Davidson 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
Maiden 2, East Rutherford 2: Elena Propst scored twice for Maiden.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Chapel Hill Woods Charter 1: Freshman Peyton Disser scored two goals, and Katie Parah added two assists.
Monroe Central Academy 2, Central Davidson 2: Central Academy is now 1-3-1 on the season.
Monroe Parkwood 9, Marshville Forest Hills 0: Parkwood rolled to a nonconference victory, improving to 3-2.
Morganton Patton 2, Valdese Draughn 0: The Panthers earned their first victory, scoring both goals in the first half of this Foothills 2A contest.
Myers Park 4, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Ari Maibodi’s two goals and an assist carried the Mustangs, now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwestern 4A. Addie Galek and Caileen Almeida added single scored for Myers Park.
Newton Fred T. Foard 9, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Foard improved to 2-0 in the Foothills 2A (5-2-1 overall) and is tied with West Iredell for the lead.
North Davidson 2, Davie County 1
North Lincoln 2, East Gaston 0: Freshman Angie Allen and Dylan Ambrose scored for North Lincoln, and Morgan McPeak got the shutout in goal.
North Mecklenburg 9, West Charlotte 9: Lauren Hobbs and Elista Parks each had two goals and an assist for the Vikings in this I-Meck 4A game.
Providence 4, Olympic 1: The Panthers scored twice in each half, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SoMeck 7 4A action. Olympic fell to 5-2, 1-1.
Providence Day 9, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0: Jennifer Cahill and Marissa Hart each had a goal and an assist for the host Chargers.
Raleigh Franklin Academy 2, Community School of Davidson 0: Franklin Academy, a perennial state 1A power, improved to 7-0.
South Mecklenburg 9, Harding 0: The Sabres improved to 3-0 in the SoMeck 7 4A, scoring their nine goals before halftime.
Unionville Piedmont 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Hailey Underwood, Carissa Simpson and Karson Eaton scored for the Panthers in this nonconference match.
West Davidson 4, South Rowan 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
West Iredell 4, East Burke 0: West Iredell improved to 2-0 in the Foothills 2A, building a 3-0 halftime lead.
Girls’ softball
Alexander Central 10, Boone Watauga 0 (5 innings): Lead-off hitter Lanie Goforth had three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs as Alexander Central improved to 4-2 and 3-1 in Northwestern 3A-4A action. Watauga managed only two hits.
Anson County 13, East Montgomery 3: The Bearcats kept pace with West Stanly in the Rocky River 2A race, improving their league mark to 2-0.
Ardrey Kell 25, Berry Academy 6: The Knights improved to 4-1 in SoMeck 7 4A play and are averaging 14 runs in their eight games (6-2 record).
Boiling Springs Crest 20, Gastonia Huss 0: Crest improved to 4-0 in Big South 3A play, keeping a one-game lead over North Gaston, Kings Mountain and Burns.
Butler 2, Independence 1: This neighborhood rivalry and Southwestern 4A game left the visiting Bulldogs 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall. Independence fell to 2-3, 0-2.
Central Cabarrus 11, West Rowan 1 (5 innings): Maranda Benton went 4-for-4 as the Vikings rolled to a nonconference victory.
Charlotte Country Day 16, Cary Academy 5 (5 innings): Katie Batten and Rebecca Oliver each had two hits for the Buccaneers in this road victory.
Charlotte Latin 14, Raleigh Ravenscroft 2 (5 innings): Tiana Sullivan had two hits, scored three times, and drove in three runs for the Hawks.
China Grove Jesse Carson 6, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 2: The host Cougars scored six times in the first inning. Haley Howerton drove in three runs with two hits.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 8, Myers Park 2: The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 6-0 overall (2-0 conference), scoring five times in the top of the seventh in this Southwestern 4A game.
High Point Wesleyan 11, Covenant Day 2: Sadie Evans went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Elizabeth Ertel was 2-for-3 for Covenant Day.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 17, Garinger 0 (4 innings): The Pirates’ lopsided victory improved their Southwestern 4A record to 2-0.
Kings Mountain 20, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (3 innings): The Mountaineers exploded for 11 runs in the second inning. Kameron Moss went 4-for-4, and Sarah Bell drove in three runs with two hits.
Lake Norman 9, Mallard Creek 0: Alyssa Ingle tossed a shutout, and Lake Norman scored six times in the first inning for an I-Meck 4A victory.
Lawndale Burns 19, Gastonia Forestview 1 (Big South 3A)
Ledford 16, Salisbury 1: Ellen Yang’s home run accounted for Salisbury’s offense in this Central Carolina 2A game.
Monroe Parkwood 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0 (5 innings): Parkwood broke open a tight Southern Carolinas 3A game with eight runs in the third. Winning pitcher Caroline Ruth fired a three-hitter and struck out 10. Sarah Hankins had a double and a triple.
Monroe Union Academy 7, Mountain Island Charter 1 (9 innings): The Cardinals broke open an extra-innings pitchers’ duel, scoring six times in the top of the ninth. They are now 3-0 in PAC 7 1A action and 5-1 overall.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 15, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0 (5 innings): The Gryphons held their South Piedmont 1A foe to one hit.
Mooresville 13, Hough 1 (I-Meck 4A)
North Gaston 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: North Gaston held off a Stuart Cramer rally in the bottom of the seventh and improved to 3-1 in Big South 3A play. Gracie Wright and Tiara Davis each had three hits for Stuart Cramer.
Providence 1, Olympic 0: The Panthers won this SoMeck 7 4A showdown, improving to 3-0 and dropping the Trojans to 3-1.
Providence Day 12, Concord First Assembly 10: The Chargers won this slugfest behind freshman Katie Holloway (4-for-4, two runs) and Camryn Anders (two doubles). Providence Day had 15 hits.
R-S Central 4, Forest City Chase 1: The Hilltoppers ran their Southwestern 2A record to 5-0 (6-1 overall).
Shelby 5, Belmont South Point 3: Shelby scored three in the top of the seventh. Mallory Haynes led the Golden Lions to a Southwestern 2A victory with a two-run home run.
South Caldwell 10, West Caldwell 0 (6 innings): South Caldwell freshman Reagan Weisner drove in three runs, and Cydney Combs went 4-for-4 in this Northwestern 3A-4A game.
South Mecklenburg 19, Harding 2 (3 innings): Sydney Yoder and freshman Grace Cuellar each drove in three runs as the Sabres rolled to a SoMeck 7 4A victory.
South Rowan 17, Thomasville 1: Jalee Rollins homered and drove in four runs, lifting the hosts to a Central Carolina 2A triumph.
South Stanly 9, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1: South Stanly improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A.
Unionville Piedmont 6, Marvin Ridge 5: Piedmont improved to 3-1 in Southern Carolinas 3A action, scoring six runs in the third. Gabby Baylog had two hits and two RBI for Marvin Ridge.
Valdese Draughn 4, Morganton Patton 1: The visiting Wildcats smacked 12 hits and played errorless ball in downing their Burke County and Foothills 2A foes.
Wake Christian 3, Concord Cannon School 1: The Cougars were held to four hits.
West Stanly 17, Marshville Forest Hills 1: Jordan Hatch pitched the victory for the Colts, now 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Rocky River 2A.
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 3, West Davidson 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
