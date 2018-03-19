Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith one of four area stars named to NCBCA all-state girls team

Four Observer-area girls basketball players were named to the 2017-18 N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.
Private school players are not eligible for the teams. The N.C. Independent Schools released its all-state teams last month.
Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith was the lone area player to make first team. Smith has signed to UCLA. She led the Mavericks to a second straight state semifinal appearance this season.
Three area players made third team: Gastonia Ashbrook’s Evonna McGill, South Rowan’s Janiya Downs and Smith’s Mallard Creek teammate, Dazia Lawrence.
Northwest Guilford’s Darlene Joyner was coach of the year, and Northern Guilford’s Elissa Cunane was named player of the year.
2017-18 NCBCA All-State Girls Team
First Team
Elisa Cunane, Northern Guilford, Sr.
Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt, Sr.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek, Sr.
Jada McMillan, Southeast Raleigh, Sr.
Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford, Jr.
Second Team
Alexandria Scruggs, Fayetteville Smith, Jr.
Saniyah Rivers, Wilmington Laney, Fr.
Jo Snow, Mount Airy, Sr.
Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community, Sr.
Areon Laurent, Jacksonville, Sr.
Third Team
Kennedy Todd-Williams, Jacksonville, So.
Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook, Sr.
Jessica Beckner, Murphy, Sr.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, Jr.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, Jr.
