Monday’s HS Baseball Roundup: Queens Grant takes advantage of opportunities

Community School of Davidson won most of the statistical categories, but Queen’s Grant Charter made the most of its opportunities Monday in a 5-4 high school baseball victory.
The host Stallions were outhit in their PAC 7 1A game 10-3, and they trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth. But Queen’s Grant rallied with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Jacob Beard got the victory for the Stallions, now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Community School of Davidson was hurt by five errors.
Monday’s top performers
Bryson Hammer (Alexander Central): Hammer, a sophomore, pitched six innings and allowed only two hits in his team’s 10-0 romp over Morganton Freedom. Hammer struck out 10.
Jeffery Maidhof (Fort Mill Nation Ford): Maidhof pitched three innings of relief, putting down two threats, and helping his team beat Rock Hill 4-2.
John Payne (West Iredell): In a tight game, Payne delivered two hits as his team edged Northwest Cabarrus 2-0.
Monday’s other results
Alexander Central 10, Morganton Freedom 0: The Cougars rolled to a Northwestern 3A-4A victory, behind two hits from Josh Jacobs and Byron Younts.
Christ the King 7, Mooresville Langtree Charter 3
East Lincoln 2, Gastonia Forestview 1: Evan Pawlowski and Kooper Hogue had RBI hits for the victorious Mustangs. Hogue also pitched two innings of relief and got the victory. Tyler Resendez drove in Forestview’s run.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 4, Rock Hill 2: Bradley Bott went 2-for-3, helping the Falcons to their sixth victory in their last seven games.
Gastonia Ashbrook 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 5: The host Green Wave improved to 5-3.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 12, Monroe Union Academy 5: Dylan Brooks drove in two runs for Union Academy.
Salisbury 7, Central Davidson 5 (Central Carolina 2A)
South Iredell 15, Statesville 5: The hosts won their North Piedmont 3A opener by holding the Greyhounds to four hits.
West Iredell 2, Northwest Cabarrus 0: Starter Colin Hammonds allowed only three hits in four innings, and reliever Nick Ward pitched two-hit ball over the final three innings.
West Montgomery 18, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 5: West Montgomery scored nine times in the seventh inning, blowing open this Yadkin Valley 1A contest. Casey Kruger had three hits for Gray Stone Day. Jordan Smith slammed four hits and drove in three runs for the winners.
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 8, South Rowan 1 (Central Carolina 2A)
