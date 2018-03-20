Monday’s Spring Roundup: Bailey Taylor leads Hickory Grove to softball win

Bailey Taylor earned her first victory of the season Monday, pitching Hickory Grove Christian to a 7-2 girls’ softball victory over host Weddington.
The Warriors got nine hits, but Taylor put down several threats. Sophomore Jaden Williams and senior Jade Porter each delivered three hits for Hickory Grove Christian.
Featured performers
Katelin Bradshaw (Newton-Conover girls’ softball): Bradshaw had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-5, scoring four times, and driving in six runs as her team walloped Statesville 24-2.
Never miss a local story.
Kelsey Havican (Monroe Union Academy girls’ soccer): She scored three goals in Union Academy’s 9-0 victory at Bradford Prep.
Ashtyn Hopson (Catawba Bandys’ girls softball): Hopson, a junior, went 5-for-5 and scored three times as Bandys downed Hickory St. Stephens 14-1.
Anne Frances Lorla (Christ the King girls’ soccer): A junior, Lorla had seven saves as the Crusaders (4-0-2) tied Community School of Davidson 2-2.
Lindsay Poff (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): She scored three goals and had two assists as the Cougars beat Indian Trail Sun Valley 7-0.
Kaitlin Walker (Charlotte Christian girls’ soccer): A junior, Walker totaled two goals and two assists as the Knights beat Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 6-1.
Boys’ lacrosse
Christ the King 9, Community School of Davidson 8 (OT): Gaston Caperton and A.J. McMahon each scored four goals for the Crusaders in their overtime triumph.
Boys’ tennis
Gaston Day 7, Hickory Grove Christian 2: Stefan Muntean, Oliver Xu, Jack Dee, Neal Kirkpatrick and Chad Saunders won singles matches for Gaston Day, which also got doubles victories from the teams of Muntean-Xu and Dee-Kirkpatrick. Will Farthing won in singles and teamed with Zack Marlowe to win in doubles for Hickory Grove Christian.
Girls’ lacrosse
Butler 7, Lake Norman Charter 4: Freshman goalie Abby Rollins had six saves for Lake Norman Charter.
Girls’ soccer
Black Mountain Owen 2, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0
Boiling Springs Crest 2, Polk County 0: The Chargers improved to 6-0.
Charlotte Catholic 7, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Eveleen Hahn scored three goals and added an assist for the Cougars in this Southern Carolina 3A match.
Charlotte Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1: The Knights built a 4-0 halftime lead and coasted. Taylor Holbrooks scored two goals and added an assist.
China Grove Jesse Carson 1, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 0
Christ the King 2, Community School of Davidson 2: Jessica Hoagland scored twice for Christ the King.
Concord Cox Mill 7, Gastonia Forestview 1: Sarah McHale had two goals and an assist for Cox Mill.
Davie County 4, West Rowan 0: Ryley Corriher made 18 saves in goal for West Rowan.
East Rowan 1, Mount Pleasant 0
Lenoir Hibriten 9, Ashe County 0: The Panthers improved to 7-1 and have outscored foes 53-5.
Mallard Creek 7, Kernersville Glenn 1: The Mavericks went on the road and improved to 5-1-1, taking a 5-1 halftime lead.
Monroe Central Academy 9, Vance 0: Claire Phillips scored three goals and Kate Dohrman added two.
Monroe Union Academy 9, Bradford Prep 0: Sarah Brown had a goal and five assists, and freshman Mya Manivanh scored two goals for the victors.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 9, Mooresville Carolina International 0: Meaghan Ready and Elizabeth Iler each scored two goals for Pine Lake Prep in this PAC 7 1A match.
Morganton Patton 0, Forest City Chase 0
Mountain Island Charter 3, Queen’s Grant 2: Lakan Gallman scored two goals, and Jackie Chavez-Cruz had a goal and an assist. The Raptors trailed 2-0 at halftime in this PAC 7 1A match but rallied.
North Iredell 4, Mount Airy 1: North Iredell outscored the hosts 3-1 in the second half.
North Stanly 5, South Stanly 1: The Comets broke open a tight Yadkin Valley 1A contest, with a 4-0 second-half scoring edge.
Northwest Cabarrus 9, Statesville 0
R-S Central 9, McDowell 0
Salisbury North Hills Christian 3, Asheville Carolina Christian 0: Seventh-grade Kandus Timball scored twice for North Hills.
Salisbury 4, East Davidson 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
South Rowan 3, Lexington 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
Unionville Piedmont 9, Marshville Forest Hills 0: Emma Gooch scored four goals in the Panthers’ romp.
Weddington 1, Ardrey Kell 0: The Warriors improved to 4-3, dropping the Knights to 5-3-1.
West Caldwell 4, Avery County 2
Girls’ softball
Alexander Central 12, Morganton Freedom 1: Chesney Millsaps pitched a three-hit victory and went 4-for-5 at the plate.
Catawba Bandys 14, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Emilia Zohmann drove in three runs.
Charlotte Catholic 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Cougars held Sun Valley to five hits and improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Southern Carolina 3A.
Christ the King 8, Queen’s Grant 3
Concord First Assembly 13, Bradford Prep 2
East Davidson 19, Salisbury 1 (3 innings) (Central Carolina 2A)
East Gaston 12, Cherryville 7: Ashlyn Presson had four hits and four RBI for East Gaston.
Gaston Christian 10, Charlotte Country Day 1
High Point Wesleyan 4, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: Logan Bjorson slammed a double and a triple, scoring twice for Metrolina Christian.
Lake Norman 7, South Iredell 2: Lake Norman scored three runs in the first and three more in the seventh, improving to 7-0 overall.
Lewisville (SC) 14, Mid-Carolina (SC) 0: Amber Bass went 3-for-4, and teammate Chloe Thomas drove in four runs with two hits as the Lions improved to 9-1.
Monroe Central Academy 20, Vance 3
Mount Pleasant 9, Concord Jay M. Robinson 4: The Tigers scored five in the top of the seventh. Freshman Jordan Parkin drove in all four Bulldog runs.
Mountain Island Charter 15, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0 (3 innings): Lauren Engel had three hits and three RBI for the Raptors.
Newton-Conover 24, Statesville 2: Kaylee Kanipe went 4-for-5, and Mackenzie Johnson had three RBI for Newton-Conover.
North Wilkes 12, Hickory 1 (5 innings): Mikayla Hill had two hits for Hickory.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments