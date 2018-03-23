Area stars to play in Carolinas Classic all-star basketball game Saturday

Four Observer-area boys and five area girls are playing in the 2018 Carolinas Classic all-star high school basketball game Saturday in Wilmington.
The all-star matches some of the state's best public school seniors from North Carolina against their South Carolina counterparts. Private school players are not eligible for the game. The private schools held an all-star game at Providence Day School earlier this month that included three McDonald's All-Americans.
The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Hoggard High Shool Saturday with the boys game to follow 20 minutes later.
The area boys players are: Independence's Jamarius Burton, Unionville Piedmont's Hunter Tyson, Kings Mountain's Adrian Delph and West Rowan's Caleb Mauldin.
Burton, who took an official visit to UMASS this week, is uncommitted for college. Tyson (Clemson) and Delph (Appalachian State) have signed with colleges. Mauldin is undecided.
Cox MIll's Rechon Black, a UNC signee, was selected but will not play in the game due to injury.
The area girls players are Rock Hill's Rikoya Anderson, Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith, Hickory Ridge's Gabby Smith and two Gastonia Ashbrook players: Trinity Jones and Evonna McGill.
Anderson has signed to Winthrop, Ahlana Smith to UCLA, McGill to UNC-Asheville and Gabby Smith to Western Carolina. Jones is undecided.
