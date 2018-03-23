Thursday's Spring Roundup: Olympic softball takes big win

A freshman had the big day Thursday as Olympic won a key SoMeck 7 4A girls’ softball contest. Emilee Prince hit a home run and had two more hits in the Trojans’ 6-4 road victory against Ardrey Kell.
The victory improved Olympic’s conference record to 4-1 (5-2 overall) and dropped Ardrey Kell to 4-2 (6-3 overall).
Prince scored twice and drove in two runs, and teammates Caitlyn Moore, Cierra Keelan and Ashley Maskeri each added two hits.
Featured performers
Marisa Brown (Alexander Central girls’ soccer): Brown was named a N.C. High School Athletic Association Performer of the Week. A senior striker, she scored seven goals in a game against West Caldwell last week and followed with two goals against East Burke. Brown has 15 goals and four assists on the season.
Jenna Cirino (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ softball): Cirino had two hits and drove in six runs, but her team fell to Butler 12-11 in a wild Southwestern 4A game.
Lindsay Deaver (Kings Mountain girls’ soccer): Deaver scored four goals and added two assists in her team’s 10-1 rout of Lawndale Burns. Sadie Evans (Covenant Day girls’ softball): Evans was the winning pitcher, and she helped her cause at the plate, slamming two triples and scoring three runs as the Lions beat Forsyth Country Day 12-7.
Madison Michael (Concord Cox Mill girls’ softball): Michael pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight as the Chargers blanked Concord 10-0. Rebecca Oliver (Charlotte Country Day girls’ softball): Oliver went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two singles, in the Buccaneers’ 14-9 loss to High Point Christian. Oliver also scored twice and drove in three runs.
Boys’ golf
Carmel Christian 177, Gaston Christian 203: Austin Brooks fired a 39, leading Carmel Christian to victory in a match at Gaston Country Club. Drew Van Duke added a 40 for the victors. Ethan Thrower’s 44 was tops for Gaston Christian. Carmel Christian improved to 5-1 on the season.
Boys’ lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 12, Greensboro Day 5: The Hawks scored four times in the third quarter and five goals in the fourth, breaking open a tight game. Cole Barnes tallied three goals and two assists, and Colin Geraghty added two goals and two assists.
Lake Norman 7, Hough 5: Tucker Goodelle scored three goals as the Wildcats improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the I-Meck 4A. Matthew Elder added a goal and three assists, and Drew Elder won 10 of 15 faceoffs.
Marvin Ridge 9, Ardrey Kell 6
Boys’ tennis
Alexander Central 9, West Caldwell 0: Alexander Central improved to 6-0 overall, with singles victories by Carter Patterson, Jackson Barr, Chandler Davis, Cameron White, Caleb Bolick and Luke Davis. Doubles winners were the teams of Jacob Campbell-Rhett Chapman, Seth Fox-Cory Earp, and Josh Dietrich-Kendall Flowers. Patterson took the No. 1 singles match by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
Charlotte Country Day 9, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: The Buccaneers swept to a lopsided victory. Singles winners were Luke McClelland, Tarun Prakash, Bennett Turner, Kaelin Van Cleeff, Johnny Bingham and Bennett Garcia. Doubles winners were the teams of McClelland-Turner, Prakash-Van Cleeff, and Bingham-Garcia.
Lancaster 6, Richland Northeast 1: The Bruins got victories from Isaac Thomas, Connor Palmeri, Jacob Hudson, Zack Onisick and Connor Parman in singles, and from the doubles team of Brevon McKinney and Grey Reeves.
Salisbury 8, West Davidson 1: Salisbury is now 10-0. Girls’ lacrosse Myers Park 16, Providence 1: Becca Riopel scored four goals in leading the Mustangs. Isabella Cleveland, Mallory Jarka and Catherine Reddin added two goals for the victory. Emily Jourdan scored for Providence.
Weddington 12, Charlotte Catholic 11 (2 OT’s): Freshman Jordyn Case’s fourth goal of the game, with eight seconds remaining, lifted the Warriors. Kendall Williams added four goals for Weddington.
Girls’ soccer
Boiling Springs Crest 6, North Gaston 0: The Chargers posted a Big South 3A shutout, improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Charlotte Latin 5, Gaston Christian 0: Sophie Bellavia scored two goals, and Sutton Jones had two assists for the victorious Hawks (4-1-1). Anna Barnhardt got the shutout in goal. It was Gaston Christian’s first loss in four matches.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3: Robinson rallied from a 3-0 deficit and gained a tie with three second-half goals. Christina Gentile had a goal and two assists for Gray Stone Day.
Gaston Day 6, Northside Christian 0: McKaley Boston scored three goals and added an assist for the Spartans, who improved to 4-2. Ashley Beaty scored two goals, and Cameron Harris posted her fourth shutout in goal.
Hickory Christian 10, Woodlawn School 1: Kate Fleming got a shutout in goal for the Knights, who built a 6-0 halftime lead and improved to 4-1-2 overall. Mary Alexander (three goals, two assists) and Sheridan Elliott (two goals, one assist) led the offense. Both are freshmen.
Hickory Grove Christian 4, Charlotte Country Day 3
Indian Trail Sun Valley 8, Monroe 1: The Spartans outscored Monroe 7-1 in the second half, with Jackie Burnett and Addison Powell each scoring two goals in the South Piedmont 3A contest.
Kings Mountain 10, Lawndale Burns 1: The Mountaineers got a shutout from goalkeeper Baylee Marr and three goals from Summer Campbell in their Big South 3A romp.
Lincolnton 7, West Lincoln 0: Zaira Lopez (two goals, two assists) and Isabel Radebaugh (two goals, one assist) carried the Wolves to a South Fork 2A win.
Marvin Ridge 1, Monroe Parkwood 0: The Mavericks improved to 4-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A, dropping Parkwood to 1-3.
Northwest Cabarrus 1, Central Cabarrus 1: Kylie Morin’s goal for Central Cabarrus tied the game, and the South Piedmont 3A foes then played 20 minutes of scoreless overtime.
R-S Central 4, East Burke 0: The Hilltoppers outscored East Burke 3-0 in the second half and improved to 5-2 on the season.
South Iredell 6, Davie County 0: The Vikings scored four second-half goals, winning this nonconference match and improving to 6-0-1.
South Rowan 1, Central Davidson 0: Madison Henry’s goal and Michelle Rivera’s shutout in goal carried South Rowan to a Central Carolina 2A victory.
Girls’ softball
Boiling Springs Crest 6, North Gaston 0: The Chargers (8-1 overall, 5-0 Big South 3A) held North Gaston to one hit.
Butler 13, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 12 (8 innings): Hickory Ridge took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, before both teams exploded offensively. The victory left the teams tied for the Southwestern 4A lead, and it was Hickory Ridge’s first loss overall in seven games.
Cabarrus Stallions 12, Concord First Assembly 3: The Stallions held CFA to three hits. Concord Cox Mill 10, Concord 0: Kayla Smith went 3-for-4, with an inside-the-park home run and a triple, as the Chargers won their South Piedmont 3A opener.
Covenant Day 12, Forsyth Country Day 7: Jordan Daugherty had a hit and two RBIs for the victorious Lions in this road game. East Davidson 15, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 11 (Central Carolina 2A)
