Athletes of the week, March 5-10: Cannon golf off to hot start

Boys’ Athletes of the Week
Cannon School Golf Team: The Cannon School boys’ golf team was dominant in 2017, winning six tournaments, including the Carmel Invitational, the Carolinas’ High School Challenge, the Irish Creek High School Invitational, the Members’ Club Invitational, plus the N.C. State High School and the CISAA conference title.
But the one big tournament, they didn’t win, the NCISAA 3A state championship, is their major motivation in 2018.
“Our main goal is to win the (NCISAA 3A) state championship this year,” Cannon School golf coach, Pat Whisenant said. “We won the state championship in 2016, and our goal was to win it again last year and it didn’t happen. Now, our goal is to win again this season. We know we are also going to have to be focused in every match, every tournament leading up to it (state championships).”
The Cougars didn’t waste any time getting started in 2018, as they won their first tournament, the Cabarrus-Rowan County High School Championships at the Club at Irish Creek, by 28 shots over their closest competition.
Cannon School seniors, Michael Sanders (Louisiana State University signee) and Lansdon Robbins (UNC Wilmington signee) led the way with matching three-under par 68s.
Meanwhile, senior Michael Childress (University of Richmond signee) shot a 71 (even par) and freshman Narayan Mohan shot a 72 (one-over par). Cannon School had nine players in the top eight (with ties), who all broke 80.
Coach Whisenant says every Cannon School practice round is battle for No. 1.
“All of our guys, including the freshmen, compete for the No. 1 spot in each practice, they all wants to be the No. 1 on the team every time we play (practice/tournament/match),” said Whisenant, who has four Division I signees, including senior Braxton Tracy (U.S. Naval Academy). “…We qualify every week, and that competition is a huge reason for our success. You can’t take a day off on our team or you might lose your spot. That really motivates our guys every time we play. …Last year’s team was really good and proved it (winning six tournaments), but this team is even better. …It’s going to a championship year.”
Ryan Restino, Lincoln Charter Baseball: The Lincoln Charter junior, left-handed pitcher tossed a 67-pitch, perfect game to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Cherryville, March 7.
Restino is 2-0 with 14 strikeouts and 0.00 earned-run average in 10 innings of work for the Eagles (3-0) this season.
Cody Kidd, West Stanly Baseball: The West Stanly junior outfielder/pitcher went 6-for-6 at the plate to lead the Colts (3-1) to wins at Central Cabarrus (6-5) and at home against West Montgomery (10-0).
Kidd hit for the cycle in the comeback win at Central Cabarrus March 8, with a double in his first at bat, a solo home run in his second trip to the plate, a single in his third at bat and a triple in his final trip to the plate. Kidd also pitching four innings of relief, had seven strikeouts and got the win on the mound in the same game. Kidd was 2-for-2 at the plate in the 10-0 win over West Montgomery, March 10.
R.J. Petit, Rock Hill Baseball: The Rock Hill senior tossed a three-hit, 15-strikeout, complete game shutout to help the Bearcats (5-1) to a 2-0 win at South Pointe, March 5. Petit, who stands 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, hit 90 miles per hour on the radar gun twice in the same game. Petit, a Division I recruit according to Rock Hill coach, Larry Corley, is 1-0 this season with 29 strikeouts and one walk in 12 innings of work.
Will Palinkas, Providence Baseball: The 6-foot-5 Providence senior pitcher/third baseman struck out 10 batters, allowing just one hit and no earned runs in five innings of work on the mound to lead the Panthers (3-1) to a 3-2 win over Hough, March 7.
Palinkas also had the game-winning RBI at the plate in the same game. Palinkas was also 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and a RBI in Providence’s 4-1 win over East Forsyth, March 10.
Grant Kimner, Weddington Tennis: Weddington’s senior captain and No. 1 (singles) players had a dominant week beating all three of his opponents, 6-0, 6-0, to lead the Warriors to 9-0 victories over Parkwood, Monroe and Sun Valley. Kimner also teamed with Weddington sophomore, Ben Juhl, to win his doubles match, 8-0, against Monroe, March 6.
Kimner hasn’t lost a game in three matches for Weddington (3-0) this season.
J.P. Boyle, Marvin Ridge Tennis: The Marvin Ridge freshman was dominant in the first two matches of Mavericks’ career, winning both of singles’ matches against Cuthbertson and South Mecklenburg, 6-0, 6-0.
Boyle also won both doubles’ matches last week as Marvin Ridge got off to a 2-0 start as a team, too. Boyle looks to challenge for Marvin Ridge’s No. 1 spot, held by junior Ethan Traub, according to Mavericks’ tennis coach, Ricky Marks.
Nikhil Nayar/Jonathan Lee, Ardrey Kell Tennis: The Ardrey Kell duo beat Providence’s Patrick Meehan and Ethan Sheper in a dramatic 10-8 doubles’ match to lead the Knights to 5-4 victory, Feb. 28. Nayar, a senior, also beat Meehan, 6-3, 8-6 at No. 2 singles, while Lee knocked Sheper in his No. 1 singles’ match, 6-2, 6-2, the same match. Ardrey Kell (2-0) also swept Harding, 9-0, March 8.
Girls’ Athletes of the Week
Lindsey Poff, Charlotte Catholic Soccer: The Charlotte Catholic senior captain had five goals and an assist to help the Cougars remain unbeaten at 5-0 this season. Poff started her week with two goals in a 5-0 win over Charlotte Country Day, March 5. Three days later, she had two more scores in a 5-0 over Community School of Davidson. Poff saved her best for the final game of the week, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist in Charlotte Catholic’s 4-2 victory at three-time, defending NCISAA 3A state champion, Charlotte Latin.
Poff is an Appalachian State soccer signee continuing the family tradition as her father, Jim, played college soccer at University of North Carolina; her mother, Tracy, at Boston College; and her brother, Jordan, at Wofford.
Erin McRae, Mallard Creek Soccer: The Mallard Creek senior forward eight goals and had four assists in two wins and a tie last week, also breaking the school-record with 53 career scores. McRae had four goals and two assists in the 9-0 victory over Berry, March 5 and three goals and two assists in Mallard Creek’s (3-0-1) 8-0 win over Butler, two days later. McRae set the school-record for career goals, scoring the lone, Mavericks’ goal in their 1-1 tie with Central Cabarrus, March 9. McRae hopes to play college soccer, according to Mallard Creek soccer coach, David Basinger.
Caleigh MacKinnon, Union Academy Soccer: The Union Academy senior forward had nine goals and an assist to lead the Cardinals (4-0) to three wins last week. MacKinnon had four goals in a 10-0 win at Langtree Charter, March 5, and three goals in a 13-0 victory at Rocky River to cap her week, March 9. MacKinnon had 65 goals and 33 assists last season.
Logan Boggs, Marvin Ridge Soccer: The Marvin Ridge sophomore goalkeeper had four saves in her first start of the season to lead the Mavericks (2-3) to 2-0 victory over 4A state power Cardinal Gibbons in the Brittany Soccer Showcase in Wilson, NC, March 9. Marvin Ridge coach, Keith Koteles, says Boggs’ shutout was even more impressive because it was her first start this season since coming back from an injury.
Haylee Myrup, York Soccer: The York junior goalkeeper also had a game to remember with 15 saves to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 victory over Rock Hill. The York (2-1) victory was the first ever win over the Bearcats, according to Coach Cheryl Baggett.
Kenya Livingston, Rocky River Track: The Rocky River senior finished as runner-up in the high jump at the New Balance Nationals, jumping 5-8.75, just .25 off her personal-best indoors (jumped 5-10 outdoors). Livingston, a Clemson signee, is a five-time, 4A state champion, who also finished as 4A state indoor runner-up in the high jump, Feb. 10.
Myers Park junior, Addie Renner, also finished 4th in the same event at the New Balance Nationals jumping a 5-7. Renner had the top jump in the state indoors at 5-9.25 at the JDL New Year Kickoff, Jan. 7.
Caroline Walters, Metrolina Christian Track: The Metrolina Christian senior tossed the discus 109-10 to win the discus championship at the Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson, March 10. Walters’ throw was the 5th-best throw in the state so far this outdoor season, according to ncrunners.com. Walters is the reigning Union County champion in the discus, and three-time, Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) champion and two-time, NCISAA state medalist (top three) in the same event.
Emily Allen, East Gaston Softball: The East Gaston junior went 7-for-9 at the plate with three doubles, five RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases while leading the Warriors (3-1, 2-1 in the Southwestern 2A) to three wins in three consecutive days over Chase, Forestview and Shelby. Allen is hitting .769 for the season with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored in four games. Allen hopes to play college softball at Guilford College, according to East Gaston softball coach, Kaci Wilcox.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through March 11. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
