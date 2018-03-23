Players of the week: Providence baseball pitchers fuel hot start

Boys’ Athletes of the Week
Will Palinkas/Timmy Townsend, Providence Baseball: Providence baseball coach, Danny Hignight knew his team would be challenged with only three starters back from a 2017 squad that went 24-7, advancing to the 4A state quarterfinals. But Coach Hignight says he also knew he had two great, senior leaders in Will Palinkas and Timmy Townsend back to help lead the team.
The senior duo has been two of the major reasons why the Providence baseball is off to a 6-1 start, including 3-0 in SoMeck7 conference play, to sit atop the league standings.
The Providence pitching staff has fueled their early success with Palinkas and Townsend combining for 51 strikeouts, while allowing just two earned runs in 34.1 innings of work on the mound.
Panthers’ junior, Ethan Reese, has also been big on the mound, going 3-1, with 10 strikeouts and a save.
“Those three pitchers have tremendous for us this year,” said Hignight, whose Providence teams average 23 wins per season in his 14 years as the Panthers’ baseball coach. “Anytime you have a young club, there’s going to be a little bit of doubt in their minds. But, we still have a good team, I’m not sure what our record will be, but I think by May we could be a really good team."
The Providence pitching staff has been at its best against the best competition this season, especially in the last two weeks. Palinkas’ last two starts including a 10-strikeout, one-hit effort in a 3-2 win over Hough, where he out-dueled future Clemson commit J.D. Brock.
In Palinkas’ next start, he struck out 14 batters, tossing a no-hitter until the 6th inning to lead Providence to a 2-0 victory over 3A power, Weddington, March 15.
Meanwhile, Townsend has been equally as impressive, throwing a complete-game with eight strikeouts, while allowing one run in a 4-1 victory against East Forsyth March 10. Townsend out-dueled, Arizona State signee Grant Eidschun in the game. Townsend then worked 7.2 innings (10 strikeouts) to help Providence outlast Olympic, 1-0, March 16.
“Our pitching and our defense have been unreal this season,” Hignight said. “When you go against the arms (pitchers) that we have, that’s what it takes to win. Our offense has actually been good, especially considering the teams we’ve played, but I think it’s (offense) only going to get better. If we can keep pitching the way we have, we could be a really tough team (to beat).”
Coach Hignight is never satisfied, and spent last Saturday (March 17) with his team talking about how they can improve.
“We were in the weight room, Saturday morning (March 17) talking about why we’re not the team we can be, yet,” Hignight said. “…This (season) is not going to get any easier. We’re always going to get everyone’s No. 1 guy (pitcher). So, we have to focus on getting better every day and at the end of the season hopefully we have a shot (to be a state contender).”
While the entire Providence team is motivated, Palinkas and Townsend have a little extra incentive to be at their best as seniors still looking to earn a college baseball scholarship. Hignight says both players have Division I college baseball coaches interested, but are still looking for that coach/team “to make a move.”
“Both Timmy and Will have proven they can play against some of the players in the state,” Hignight said. “They both have earned a chance to play college baseball. Now, we just have to wait and see who gives them that chance.”
Owen White, Carson Baseball: The Carson senior had another dominant outing on the mound striking out 14 batters, while allowing only one hit in the Cougars’ 9-1 win at Central Cabarrus, March 16.
White dominated the Vikings with a “90 to 92 mile per hour, fastball, change curve and slider,” in front of 12 Major League Baseball scouts, according to Carson baseball coach, Christopher Cauble.
Twenty eight of the 30 Major League Baseball teams have visited White at school or at his home, according to Cauble. White is 3-0 on the mound, allowing just four hits, while striking out 29 batters in 15 innings of work this season.
Chandler Lippard, Salisbury Baseball: The Salisbury senior continues to have one of the hottest bats in the state as he went 7-for-11 with 11 RBI and six runs scored in three, Hornets’ victories last week. Lippard went for 4-for-5 with four RBI in a 25-1 win over Lexington Senior, March 15.
Lippard is hitting .731 at the plate this season (19-for-29) with five doubles, a triple, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored. Salisbury baseball coach, Mike Herndon, says “in 30-plus years as a coach, he’s never seen numbers like this (from a batter).”
Wesley Summey, Bessemer City Baseball: The Bessemer City senior had a game to remember last week, striking nine batters in 4.2 innings of work in a combined no-hitter as the Yellow Jackets beat Highland Tech, 7-0, March 13. Summey, a Surry Community College signee, also went 3-for-3 at the plate in the same game with a three-run homer, a double and a stolen base. Summey is hitting .562 (overall), while he is also 2-2 on the mound with 24 strikeouts and a 0.53 earned-run average in 13.1 innings of work on the mound this season.
Joe Palmer, Ashbrook Baseball: The Ashbrook senior was 9-for-10 at the plate, leading the Green Wave to a 2-1 mark last week. Palmer’s best game came in a 5-2 win over Kings Mountain, March 16, when he went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored in the game. Palmer is hitting .591 for the Green Wave (4-3) this season.
Ethan Traub, Marvin Ridge Tennis: The Marvin Ridge junior continued his undefeated season with three singles and one doubles’ win last week. Traub (5-0 in singles’ play this year) beat Parkwood’s Robert Salay 6-1, 6-0, March 13. The next day, Traub defeated Monroe’s Gustavo Soto, 6-1, 7-5. Traub was at his best beating Weddington’s No. 1, Grant Kimner, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4) to help Marvin Ridge beat the Warriors, 6-3, March 16.
He also won his doubles’ match with senior Sammy Marks (3-0 this season) against Weddington. Marvin Ridge is a perfect 5-0 this season, including 4-0 in Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) play.
Charlie Barr, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School freshman shot a one-under par, 70, to win the Tar Heel Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Club, March 16, in only the second match of his high school career. The Cannon School boys’ golf team also won the event with a (team) score of 290 (seven-over par) as seniors Michael Childress (71), Michael Sanders (72) and Lansdon Robbins (73) and freshman, Narayan Mohan (74), also played well.
Luke Hackworth, Myers Park Golf: The Myers Park junior had a strong week on the course, with five birdies in route to a 1-under par, 71 to finish as runner-up in the Neuse Invitational, March 16, against one of the state’s strong fields (in a high school tournament), according to Mustangs’ coach, Jason Lockwood. Hackworth also had three birdies to shoot a 35 coming in 2nd place individually in Myers Park’s match with Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club, March 15.
Kyle Durham, Weddington Tennis: The Weddington junior raced to the state’s best 800-meter run (1:53.98) this outdoor season to win the event at the Marvin Ridge Invitational, March 17. Durham’s run was a personal and school record, and was the state’s best 800-meter run this outdoor season by nearly four seconds, according to ncrunners.com. Durham’s performance also helped the Weddington boys’ track team win the Marvin Ridge Invitational (team) title, beating the field by 22 points.
Cade Caggiano, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Ardrey Kell freshman leads the Knights with 21 goals in seven games this season. Caggiano scored nine goals and had two assists in three victories in three consecutive days last week. He started his week with four goals and an assist in a 10-8 comeback win over Lake Norman Charter, March 13. The next day, Caggiano had three goals in limited action in a 17-0 win at Independence. Caggiano capped off his week with two goals and an assist in a 16-4 victory over rival, South Mecklenburg, March 15.
Girls’ Athletes of the Week
Alexis Woods, Ardrey Kell Soccer: The Ardrey Kell senior missed her entire junior year after tearing her ACL in a club soccer game. Last week, Woods scored two goals in her first game back to lead the Knights’ to a 3-0 win over Cox Mill in the Queen City Showcase at Providence Day, March 10. Four days later, Woods scored Ardrey Kell’s lone goal and game-winner in a 1-0 victory at Marvin Ridge. Woods now has five goals in four games since her return to the Ardrey Kell (5-2-1, 2-1) lineup.
Julia Patrum, Concord Soccer: The Concord junior midfielder had 13 goals and six assists in three, Spiders’ (6-1) victories last week. Patrum, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit, started her week with seven goals in a 9-0 win over East Rowan, March 14. The next day, Patrum had two goals and three assists in a 9-0 over North Rowan. She ended her week with another monster performance with four goals and three assists in Concord’s 9-0 win at Mount Pleasant. Patrum has 98 goals and 30 assists in her Concord soccer career.
Jessica Peters, Mooresville Soccer: The Mooresville senior forward scored the 100th goal of her Blue Devils’ career in style with all three goals in a 3-0 victory over North Mecklenburg in I-Meck 4A conference opener for both teams, March 13. Peters, an Appalachian State signee, has nine goals and two assists for Mooresville (3-1-1) this season.
Morgan Hart, Providence Day Soccer: The Providence Day freshman leads the Chargers (3-0-2) with seven goals and four assists in her first five games of her high school soccer career. Hart had four goals last week, including a hat-trick (three goals) in 20 minutes of play in 9-0 over Ravenscroft, March 16. Hart, the younger sister of all-state midfielder, Marissa Hart (Princeton commit), also had a goal in Providence Day’s 2-2 tie with Fort Mill, March 13.
Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Charlotte Latin senior all-state forward score five goals to help the Hawks (3-1-1) to two road victories last week. McCabe scored four goals in Charlotte Latin’s 6-0 win at Hickory Grove, March 13. Two days later, McCabe had a goal in the Hawks’ 2-0 victory at North Raleigh Christian. McCabe, a University of North Carolina signee, did all of this despite being sick all week, according to Charlotte Latin soccer coach, Lee Horton. McCabe has 10 goals and three assists so far this season.
Julia Weimer, Lake Norman Lacrosse: The Lake Norman junior goalkeeper led the Wildcats (4-1) to wins over state powers, Charlotte Catholic and R.J. Reynolds last week. Weimer had 10 saves in a 7-3 win at R.J. Reynolds, March 14. The next day, she had seven saves and multiple clears in Lake Norman’s 9-7 at Charlotte Catholic.
Ariana Rivera, Providence Track: The Providence junior set a personal-best and ran the state’s No. 1, 300-meter hurdles’ time this outdoor season (45.08) to win the event the Marvin Ridge Invitational, March 17. Rivera also won the 200-meter dash and helped the Panthers’ 4 X 400-relay team to victory at the same event. Rivera’s performance also helped the Providence girls’ track team to victory (as a team) at the Marvin Ridge Invitational, beating Providence Day by one point.
Eliza Cardwell, Providence Day Track: The Providence Day freshman also had a big week on the track, setting personal bests as she won both the 100-meter hurdles (15.55) and 300-meter hurdles (47.10) at the Chargers’ home meet with Charlotte Christian and Wesleyan Christian, March 14. Cardwell’s personal record in the 100-meter hurdles was also the No. 9 time run in the state (outdoors), while her 300-meter hurdles’ time was No. 6 in the state, according to ncrunners.com. Both times were the No. 1 time run by an NCISAA (private school) athlete this outdoor season. Cardwell also finished 3rd in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at the Marvin Ridge Invitational, March 17.
Madelyan Griffith, Cox Mill Softball: The Cox Mill freshman hit a walk-off home run to give the Chargers a 16-0 victory (in three innings). Griffith’s first career, Cox Mill home run also came in only her second high school game. Cox Mill (3-2) was 2-1 last week, also winning at Cuthbertson 10-6, March 14, while losing 1-0 at Carson, March 13.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through March 19. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
