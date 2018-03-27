HS Spring Roundup: Olympic softball takes down S.C. power

A meeting of a South Carolina softball powerhouse and one of Mecklenburg County’s better teams went to Olympic on Monday.
The Trojans rallied for a 6-4 victory over Lewisville, one of South Carolina’s top 1A schools. The visiting Lions (12-2 overall) led early in the game, but 4A Olympic (7-2) rallied to tie, and the Trojans scored their winning runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cierra Keelan and Jayla LeFlore each had a pair of hits and two RBI for Olympic.
Peyton Disser (Misenheimer Gray Stone Day girls’ soccer): Disser, a freshman, scored three goals in her team’s 7-0 rout of Asheboro Uwharrie Charter.
Seraiah Dunham (Mallard Creek girls’ soccer): Dunham, a senior, scored three goals in her team’s 9-0 victory over Harding. Dunham has 13 goals on the season.
Grace Fehlman (Monroe Central Academy girls’ soccer): A junior, Fehlman scored four goals in her team’s 6-0 victory over West Stanly.
Dahlia Hernandez (Marshville Forest Hills girls’ soccer): Hernandez had a spectacular second half, scoring four times as the Yellow Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 triumph over East Montgomery.
Chloe Jones (Mallard Creek girls’ softball): Jones slammed two singles and a double in her team’s 6-5 victory over Berry Academy.
Joanna Leary (South Mecklenburg girls’ softball): Leary had two hits and four RBI, and she scored three times in the Sabres’ 20-0 rout of East Mecklenburg.
Kylie Morin (Central Cabarrus girls’ soccer): Morin scored five goals as the Vikings blanked West Mecklenburg 9-0. She added two assists.
Boys’ golf
North Piedmont 3A: East Rowan won a conference meet at Crescent Golf Course in Salisbury. The Mustangs’ team score of 156 edged second-place South Iredell’s 160. Bryson Sprinkle fired a 37 in windy conditions and William Garland added a 38 for East Rowan.
Boys’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 20, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5: Jackson Price’s five goals and eight assists lifted the Knights (8-2). Cole Caggiano scored five goals and added two assists for the victors. Alex Balcarek had two goals for Porter Ridge.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 18, Monroe Parkwood 6
Marvin Ridge 18, Lake Norman Charter 8
South Mecklenburg 9, Butler 7: Blake Haas and Cole Salton each scored four goals for the Sabres. Connor Harmon and Mark Chatt each had a pair of goals for Butler.
Weddington 12, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 6
Boys’ tennis
Marshville Forest Hills 6, Monroe Central Academy 3
Salisbury 6, Lexington 3: Salisbury, ranked No. 1 among the state’s 2A schools, improved to 11-0 overall.
Girls’ lacrosse
Indian Trail Sun Valley 12, Monroe Parkwood 2
Lake Norman Charter 16, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8: Junior Morgan Bordeaux scored five goals and added three assists for the Knights. Bordeaux also won 24 draws.
Weddington 21, Marvin Ridge 8
Girls’ soccer
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 4, Scotland County 0: Chloe Wiggins had a goal and two assists for the Raiders.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 3, Hickory St. Stephens 2: The Cougars scored twice in the second half, rallying for a win.
Boone Watauga 9, McDowell 0
Morganton Freedom 4, West Caldwell 1: The Patriots built a 3-0 halftime lead. South Caldwell 1, Hickory 0: A second-half goal lifted the Spartans, who improved to 5-0 in league play. Hickory and Watauga are tied for second, at 3-1, and Alexander Central is 3-1-1.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Jesse Carson 4, North Iredell 2: Hannah Smith scored twice for Jesse Carson, which won its North Piedmont 3A opener and has captured five in a row overall.
South Iredell 5, Statesville 0: South Iredell won its league opener and improved to 7-0-1 overall.
West Rowan 2, East Rowan 0: Mackenna Clifton and Stacey Ketchie each scored goals, and Falcons’ goalkeeper Ryley Corriher posted a shutout.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1, Sun Valley Indian Trail 0: Aislinn Plack scored a goal, and Payton Landy registered a shutout in goal.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 9, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 0
Lexington 6, Thomasville 0
North Davidson 2, Ledford 0
Salisbury 4, South Rowan 1: Julia Huneycutt scored two goals for the Hornets, who improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the Central Carolina 2A. Madison Henry scored her 28th goal of the season for South Rowan (8-3, 7-2).
West Davidson 2, Central Davidson 1: West Davidson improved to 9-0 overall and is tied with Salisbury for the league lead at 8-0.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Newton Fred T. Foard 9, Valdese Draughn 0: The Tigers improved to 3-1 in the conference with seven second-half goals.
West Iredell 10, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The victory lifted West Iredell to 4-0 in league action.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 4, East Montgomery 3: The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit behind Hernandez’ second-half explosion for a Rocky River 2A victory.
Monroe Central Academy 6, West Stanly 0: Heidi Picazo-Gonzales got the shutout for the Cougars.
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 1, North Lincoln 0: Goalkeeper Evelyn Kinsch got the shutout and Sierra Killey scored the goal.
Lake Norman Charter 7, Maiden 1: The Knights led 2-1 at the half but exploded for a victory in a battle of unbeatens. Ayden Yates had three goals and an assist for the victors, who improved to 4-0 in the league. East Lincoln and Lincolnton are 3-1, and Maiden falls to 2-1-1. Lake Norman Charter is 7-0-1 overall, while Maiden falls to 5-1-2 overall.
PAC 7 1A
Monroe Union Academy 7, Queens Grant 0: Mya Manivanh scored three goals and added an assist for the Cardinals.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 4, Community School of Davidson 2: Elisabeth Iler scored two goals as Pine Lake Prep scored three times in the second half.
Mountain Island Charter 13, Mooresville Carolina International 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 5, Cherryville 1
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0: Gray Stone Day scored five times in the second half. Christina Gentile had a goal and an assist.
West Montgomery 6, North Stanly 5
NONCONFERENCE
Carmel Christian 7, Southlake Christian 0: Claire Crocker and Dana DeSilva each scored twice for the victors.
Central Cabarrus 9, West Mecklenburg 0: Meredith Sheridan scored twice and added an assist for the Vikings. Concord 6, Monroe 1: The Spiders (7-3) built a 5-0 halftime lead.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 4, High Point Christian 2: Metrolina Christian rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit. Mallard Creek 9 Harding 0: Erin McRae had two goals and an assist for the Mavericks.
Myers Park 3, Hough 0: Abby Britt posted a shutout for the Mustangs (6-0-1) against the Huskies (4-3-1). Ari Maibodi, Olivia Hollidge and Weezie Targgart each scored a goal.
Olympic 9, Vance 0
West Lincoln 2, Bessemer City 1: West Lincoln got its first victory in 10 tries.
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Hough 10, Mallard Creek 4: Hough won this battle of I-Meck 4A powers improving to 4-2 in the league and dropping the Mavericks to 3-2. Summer Alexander had two hits and two RBI.
North Mecklenburg 12, Vance 2: The Vikings improved to 3-3 in the league.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 27, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Julie Gast drove in six runs with two singles and a home run, and Lanie Goforth’s three hits produced four RBI.
Morganton Freedom 5, West Caldwell 3: Avery Weaver had two hits and two RBI for the Patriots. South Caldwell 16, Hickory 1: The Spartans improved to 6-1 in the league, keeping pace with Alexander Central.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: Maureen Camacho drove in three runs for the Spartans. Marvin Ridge 18, Monroe 1: The host Mavericks improved to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the league.
Monroe Parkwood 11, Weddington 1: Natalie Ruth and Taylor Breidt each drove in three runs, as Parkwood improved to 9-0, 8-0. Parkwood holds a one-game conference lead over Unionville Piedmont and Marvin Ridge.
Unionville Piedmont 2, Charlotte Catholic 1 (8 innings): Avery Bellai’s single drove home Sara Griffin with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Kayla Boswell had Catholic’s RBI hit.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 5, West Iredell 3: The Bears held off a Warrior rally and improved to 5-0 in the league – tied with Newton Fred T. Foard.
Lenoir Hibriten 16, East Burke 5: Malea Prestwood had three hits, including a home run, for the Panthers. Newton Fred T. Foard 11, Valdese Draughn 2: The Tigers improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 12, Lake Norman Charter 2: Jenna Carter went 4-for-4 for Lake Norman Charter, but Bandys scored seven runs in the third inning and broke open the game.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Stanly 7, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 6: The Comets scored five in the fifth inning and improved to 5-1 in league play.
NONCONFERENCE
Boone Watauga 4, Ashe County 3: Freshman Gracie Proffit delivered three hits and scored twice for the victorious Pioneers.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 11, Lake Norman 10: Lake Norman rallied from a big deficit with four runs in the bottom of the sixth but could get no closer. Grace Saunders, Emily Cole and Bailey Moore each hit home runs for Jay M. Robinson in this slugfest.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 9, Belmont South Point 5: Carley Womack and Tiara Davis each had three hits for the victorious Storm. Davis hit a home run.
Davie County 2, Ledford 0: Sierra Ferguson slammed a two-run homer for Davie.
East Gaston 12, Gastonia Huss 2: The host Warriors led 7-0 after two innings. Emily Allen and Emma Krupaski each had three hits.
East Rutherford 7, Morganton Patton 4: The Cavaliers improved to 7-4.
Gaston Christian 5, Mountain Island Charter 4: Anne Crenshaw had three hits and Mackenzie Hill drove in three runs for the Eagles, who scored their winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12, Monroe Central Academy 3: The Pirates (8-1) led 7-0 after two innings. Desiree Bain had three hits for Central Academy.
Maiden 4, Lincoln Charter 1: Jaidan Kiser and Lashayla Thompson each had two hits, and freshman Morgan Boheimer fired a five-hitter for the Blue Devils.
Mallard Creek 6, Berry Academy 5: Karma Mitchell doubled and drove in two runs for the Mavericks.
Mount Pleasant 11, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1: The Tigers broke open the game with seven runs in the top of the seventh. Caroline Barfield had three hits for Pine Lake Prep.
Scotland County 3, Anson County 1
