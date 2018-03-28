HS Spring Roundup: Porter Ridge softball gets big win

Sloan Ducey fired a one-hitter Tuesday, lifting Indian Trail Porter Ridge to a 5-0 victory over visiting Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in a Southwestern 4A girls’ softball game.





The victory enabled the Pirates to maintain a one-game conference lead over Butler. Porter Ridge is 6-0 in the Southwestern 4A and 8-1 overall.

The loss dropped Hickory Ridge to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Featured performers

Savannah Brown (Hickory Grove Christian girls’ softball): Brown pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16 in Hickory Grove Christian’s 2-0 victory over Gaston Christian.

Noah Bumgarner (West Caldwell boys’ golf): Bumgarner shot a 66, earning medalist honors in a Northwestern 3A-4A meet.

Chloe Hatzopoulos (Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): She went 3-for-3, with a triple and home run, and drove in five runs as the Raptors beat Queens Grant 17-2.

Kristen Llisa (Butler girls’ soccer): Llisa, a junior, scored five goals as the Bulldogs downed East Mecklenburg 6-1.

Caitlyn Moore (Olympic girls’ softball): Moore went 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in four runs as Olympic blanked Berry Academy 20-0.

Emily Shaver (Independence girls’ softball): Shaver went 3-for-4, driving in two runs, as the Patriots beat Myers Park 5-1.

Ayden Yates (Lake Norman Charter girls’ soccer): Yates, a sophomore, scored two goals and assisted on three others as the Knights downed Lincolnton 6-2. For the season, she has 15 goals and eight assists.

Boys’ golf

I-Meck 4A: Thomas Deal shot a 35, leading Hough to a conference meet victory at Westport Golf Club. Hough finished with a team score of 153, followed by Lake Norman (160); Mooresville (171); North Mecklenburg (217); and Hopewell and Mallard Creek (each 226).

Hayden Estes (Mooresville) fired a 37, followed by Zach Gilbert and Ayush Bodhale (Hough) with 39’s.

Northwestern 3A-4A: Hickory edge Alexander Central 306-310 in a league meet Monday at Silver Creek Plantation in Morganton. Other team scores were Hickory St. Stephens (314); West Caldwell (317); Boone Watauga (329); Morganton Freedom (344); South Caldwell (358); and McDowell (395).

West Caldwell’s Noah Bumgarner had an outstanding round of 66 for medalist honors. Second, with a 71, was Jared Clontz of Freedom. The next-best scores were 73’s, by Eli Wyatt (Hickory) and Bryce Hull (St. Stephens). Cole Carrigan (Alexander Central) shot a 74, followed by Ben Nichols (Hickory), Garrison Millsaps (Alexander Central) and Jordan Austin (Watauga) at 75.

Boys’ lacrosse

Providence 12, South Mecklenburg 9: Calvin Spaugh’s five goals led the Panthers. Teammates Jack Callahan and Nate Thompson added three goals apiece for Providence. Blake Haas scored four goals and Cole Salton added three for South Mecklenburg.

Boys’ tennis

Concord 8, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: Lucas Plott, George Griffin, Chris Chapman, Wilson Brockway, Eric Spaugh and Michael Cicci swept the six singles matches for the Spiders. Concord’s doubles winners were the teams of Chapman-Brockway and Spaugh-Cicci. Kannapolis got a victory from the doubles team of Jackson Brim and Palmer Robinson.

Salisbury 8, West Davidson 1: The Hornets improved to 12-0.

South Mecklenburg 9, Olympic 1: The Sabres swept the first six singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, with victories by Payton Smith, Charlie Shober, Stephen Perle, Ethan Sorell, Henry Gelinas and Michael Hickman. Matt Grady won a No. 7 singles match for South Mecklenburg.

The Sabres’ doubles winners were the teams of Beau Seate-Ben Stoller and Oriel Cabedo-Miller Ray. Olympic’s doubles team of Jason Tran-Alex Chu was a winner.

Girls’ lacrosse

Independence 12, South Mecklenburg 11: The visiting Patriots edged the Sabres. Ali Harris (six goals) and Belle Hardwick (five) accounted for South Mecklenburg’s scoring.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: The Huskies’ easy victory kept them tied with Lake Norman for the league lead at 4-0.

Lake Norman 9, Vance 0: The Wildcats improved to 4-0 in the league.

Mallard Creek 4, North Mecklenburg 0

Mooresville 8, Hopewell 1: The Blue Devils outscored Hopewell 5-0 in the second half.

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 9, Berry Academy 0: The Trojans improved to 3-2 in the conference.

Providence 1, Ardrey Kell 0: The Panthers opened some ground in the conference race, improving to 4-0 and dropping the Knights to 3-2.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 6, East Mecklenburg 1: Megan LaVenture scored a goal and added two assists as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in the conference.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1

Myers Park 3, Independence 1: The Mustangs built a 3-0 halftime lead and improved to 4-0 in the conference. They have a one-game lead over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. Agatha Mitchem, Caileen Almeida and Megan Frost scored goals.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 6, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: The Jaguars handed the Storm its first conference loss of the season.

Gastonia Huss 4, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: Trinity Gray’s two goals and two assists lifted the Huskies. Dhama Baez added a goal and two assists.

Kings Mountain 1, Boiling Springs Crest 0: Lindsay Deaver scored on an assist from Olivia Martin, and goalkeeper Baylee Marr had a clean sheet for the Mountaineers. The victory left Kings Mountain first in the league, at 5-0. Stuart Cramer, Crest and Forestview are tied for second at 4-1.

North Gaston 2, Lawndale Burns 1 (OT): Kate Medlock scored two overtime goals for the victors.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, Concord 1: Concord led 1-0 at the half, but Kiana Lobato and Kylie Morin scored for the Vikings in the second half.

Concord Cox Mill 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Hannah Dunn scored two goals and added an assist for Cox Mill.

Northwest Cabarrus 7, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: The Trojans improved to 6-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Monroe Parkwood 2, Unionville Piedmont 0: Parkwood scored once in each half.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Monroe 0: Junior Logan Fink had three goals and an assist.

Weddington 2, Marvin Ridge 0: The Warriors handed Marvin Ridge its first conference loss of the season. Catholic now is first in the league, at 5-0, followed by Marvin Ridge (4-1) and Weddington (3-1).

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 6, Lincolnton 2: Kasey Hahn scored a goal and added three assists for the Knights.

Newton-Conover 2, North Lincoln 1 (OT)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 8, East Gaston 0: Anna Ross and Brooke Villemagne each scored twice for South Point.

R-S Central 2, East Rutherford 1 (OT): Brooklin Hart and Mackenzie Hamrick scored for the Hilltoppers.

Shelby 1, Forest City Chase 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Charter 4, Cherryville 2: Cherryville led 1-0 at the half.

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 5, Southlake Christian 1: The visiting Eagles outscored Southlake 4-1 in the second half.

Gaston Christian 9, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Favour Spears scored five goals and assisted on another.

Hickory Grove Christian 10, Northside Christian 1: The Lions improved to 2-1 in the league.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Hickory University Christian 3, Woodlawn School 0: The Barracudas scored twice in the first half and once in the second.

S.C. REGION 3 3A

Indian Land 11, Chester 0: Carleigh Warner scored two goals in the first four minutes of the game, and teammates Kelsey Long and Leah Lockman each scored a pair of goals. Indian Land (10-2-1 overall, 5-0 in region) outshot Chester 39-0.

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 4, Fort Mill Comenius 1: Dana DeSilva scored two goals and added an assist for Carmel Christian.

Fort Mill 2, South Mecklenburg 1: Annika Ford and Lexi Barrowclough each had a goal and an assist for Fort Mill, which improved to 7-2-2 and dropped South Mecklenburg to 7-2.

Morganton Patton 0, McDowell 0: Patton has tied four time in 10 games this season. The Panthers are 1-5-4.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 19, Vance 0 (3 innings): The Wildcats exploded for 17 second-inning runs, improving to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

Mooresville 15, Hopewell 0: The visiting Blue Devils improved to 5-0 in conference play.

North Mecklenburg 5, Mallard Creek 4: The Vikings built a 4-0 lead and held off the Mavericks, who had two hits from Chloe Jones.

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 20, Berry Academy 0 (4 innings): Emilee Prince slammed four hits, and teammates Alyssa Jones and Ashley Marken added three each for the Trojans.

Providence 2, Ardrey Kell 1: The Panthers captured this home game and held first place in the league with a 6-0 record. Olympic (6-1) is second. Ardrey Kell fell to 4-3.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 19, East Mecklenburg 0: The Bulldogs’ easy victory improved their league record to 5-1, a game behind Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

Independence 5, Myers Park 1: Brianna Grant, Abriana Berry and Maya Douglas each had two hits for the Patriots.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 22, Raeford Hoke County 2: Taylor Parrish drove in five runs and Paige Ranson had four RBI as the Raiders improved to 7-0 in the league. Hoke County fell to 4-2.+

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 2, Gaston Christian 0: Jaden Williams singled and tripled, accounting for half of Hickory Grove’s hits.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 10, Kings Mountain 0: The host Chargers ran their league record to 7-0 (10-1 overall) and lead Kings Mountain and North Gaston by two games.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 8, Gastonia Forestview 4: Down 3-2 after four innings, Stuart Cramer rallied for the victory. Gracie Wright had two hits and four RBI for the victors, while Abby Curtis had two hits for Forestview.

North Gaston 8, Lawndale Burns 7: The Bulldogs fell short, despite scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh. Savanna Baldwin slammed two singles and a home run, driving in four runs for North Gaston.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Jesse Carson 15, Statesville 0 (3 innings): Carson scored 11 times in the first inning. Katie Jewell and Kary Hales each had three hits.

South Iredell 12, East Rowan 6: The Vikings evened their league mark at 1-1.





West Rowan 6, North Iredell 0: Hannah Roberts pitched a shutout and drove in two runs.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 5, Concord 4: Concord scored three times in the top of the sixth for a 4-3 lead, but the Vikings scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Riley Tucker had two hits and two RBI for the victors.

Concord Cox Mill 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: Cox Mill scored three times in the top of the sixth. Jordan Parker had three hits for Jay M. Robinson.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 15, Lexington 0

Ledford 3, West Davidson 1

North Davidson 12, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 3

Salisbury def. Thomasville, forfeit

South Rowan 7, East Davidson 0: Whitley Arnott tossed her second no-hitter of the season and struck out 17. Brooke Lowery added two singles and a home run.

FOOTHILLS 2A

West Caldwell 15, Morganton Patton 1 (5 innings): The Warriors built an 8-1 lead after two innings, scoring three in the first and five in the second.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Newton-Conover 4: Katie Hogue and Faith Cooke had two hits apiece for East Lincoln, which improved to 5-2 and trails Maiden by a game. Destini Vines and Kali Flanagan each had two hits for Newton-Conover.

Maiden 19, Lincolnton 5: Caitlyn Ray went 4-for-4, hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Kiersten Elmore added three RBI. At 6-1, Maiden leads the conference.

North Lincoln 8, Catawba Bandys 0: The Knights broke open a 1-0 game with five runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Bandys was held to three hits.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 10, Belmont South Point 0

Forest City Chase 6, East Gaston 2: Brittany Boomer and Ellen Mosley each had three hits for Chase.

R-S Central 6, Shelby 1: The Hilltoppers improved to 7-1 in the league (9-2 overall).

PAC 7 1A

Mountain Island Charter 17, Queens Grant 2: Lawson Gerland had three hits and drove in three runs for the Raptors.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 8, Lincoln Charter 2: The Yellow Jackets handed Lincoln Charter its first conference loss in seven tries. Bessemer City is one game behind, at 5-2.

Cherryville 10, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0: Cherryville held Piedmont Charter to two hits.

Gastonia Highland Tech 22, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

West Montgomery 19, Albemarle 2 (4 innings): Ivey Blake slammed a home run, leading a 17-hit Warrior attack.

S.C. REGION 4 1A

Lewisville 2, McBee 0: Amber Bass had two hits in support of Chloe Thomas’ two-hit shutout, and the Lions improved to 6-0 in region play (14-2 overall). Shania Thomas had two hits for McBee.

NONCONFERENCE

Anson County 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: The Bearcats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh with five runs.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0 (first game): Senior Logan Bjorson pitched a three-hit shutout for her seventh victory of the season. She struck out six.

Marshville Forest Hills 10, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3 (second game): The Yellow Jackets captured the nightcap, scoring four times in the first inning and taking the lead to stay. Freshman Emily Walters hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Metrolina’s runs.

Monroe Parkwood 8, West Stanly 5: Parkwood won this battle of 3A power vs. 2A power. Sarah Harlins singled and homered, driving in four runs for Parkwood. Shelby Barbee slammed a three-run homer for West Stanly. Parkwood improved to 9-0 overall, while West Stanly fell to 11-1.

Morganton Freedom 9, East Burke 3: Winning pitcher Elle Tanner scattered seven hits, and the Patriots’ Brandi Buchanan went 2-for-4 in this meeting of longtime Burke County rivals.

Mount Pleasant 11, North Stanly 4: The Tigers led 6-4 after four innings but scored five times in the fifth, improving to 11-1 overall.

Southern Alamance 18, Burlington Williams 1: Layla Burnette’s four hits led the Patriots, who had 21 hits in all.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.