HS Baseball Roundup: East Meck's Little strikes again

Luke Little has been a strikeout machine this spring for the East Mecklenburg baseball team.
Little, a senior left-hander who has a commanding presence on the mound with his 6-8 height, has struck out 53 batters in 24.1 innings pitched.
He whiffed 11 Butler hitters in 4.2 innings Wednesday, as the Eagles downed the Bulldogs 5-3.
Little drew interest from South Carolina and Mississippi State but has committed to Gardner-Webb next year.
South Caldwell falls
One of the season’s more remarkable upsets claimed South Caldwell as a victim Wednesday.
The Spartans, ranked No. 8 in North Carolina by Maxpreps, were beaten 7-0 at Hickory St. Stephens. South Caldwell entered the game with an 11-0 record, while St. Stephens was 3-6.
Jake Speaks pitched six shutout innings for St. Stephens, allowing one hit. J.D. Everett pitched the seventh. The outcome left South Caldwell tied with Alexander Central atop the Northwestern 3A-4A conference, each with 7-1 records.
Wednesday’s top performers
Ramon Allen Jr. (West Mecklenburg): He went 4-for-4, driving in three runs, as the Hawks beat Vance 17-9.
Mikey Harrell (Charlotte Stampede): Harrell slammed two home runs and a single, driving in four runs, as the Stampede beat East Montgomery 13-2.
Tyler Shingledecker (Hough): Shingledecker pitched six innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven, as the Huskies beat North Mecklenburg 8-1.
Wednesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hough 8, North Mecklenburg 1: Adam Demski and John Shuldt each hit home runs for the Huskies.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Myers Park 20, Garinger 1: Winning pitcher Jackson Hodges worked three innings, striking out eight of the nine Garinger batters he faced. Jack Shaw had two hits and five RBI, and the Mustangs took advantage of 11 walks from Garinger pitchers.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 8, Hickory 1: The Cougars moved into a first-place tie with South Caldwell, as Justin Cook went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Josh Jacobs also had three hits.
McDowell 3, West Caldwell 0: The Titans scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Morganton Freedom 5, Boone Watauga 2: Winning pitcher Lyle Holland tossed a complete game.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 19, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Bryce Bilodeau smacked a two-run homer in the first inning, getting the Mavericks off to a big start.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 7, Morganton Patton 2: The Bears scored five times in the fifth and remained a game behind league co-leaders Fred T. Foard and Hibriten, at 5-2. Ty Causby had two hits and both RBI for Patton.
Lenoir Hibriten 3, West Iredell 2: Luke Absher was the winning pitcher, and Nicholas Walker got the save. Hibriten improved to 6-1 in the league, tied with Fred T. Foard.
Newton Fred T. Foard 1, East Burke 0: The Tigers broke the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
NONCONFERENCE
Central Cabarrus 23, Rocky River 1: Sam Yelton drove in five runs for the Vikings.
Central Davidson 5, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 1
Charlotte Stampede 13, East Montgomery 2: This was a 2-2 game after five innings, but the Stampede scored eight times in the sixth.
East Gaston 5, Lawndale Burns 3
Gastonia Ashbrook 10, Berry Academy 0: The Green Wave won their second in a row and improved to 7-5 overall.
Monroe Central Academy 6, Monroe Union Academy 3: Blake Little tossed a three-hitter over 5.2 innings, striking out 10 for Central Academy.
North Davidson 2, East Rowan 1: Losing pitcher Will Brown allowed no earned runs and struck out eight, and teammate Wayne Mize drove in the Mustangs’ run.
South Mecklenburg 11, Mallard Creek 1: Conner Gibbs and Zach Weston slammed home runs for the Sabres.
West Mecklenburg 17, Vance 9: Tyler Barnes and Clay Caudill each had three RBI for West Mecklenburg.
West Rowan 12, North Rowan 5: Dillon Simpson drove in three runs for the victorious Falcons. Brett Tucker scored three times for North Rowan.
West Stanly 9, South Stanly 2: Tyler Captain pitched the Colts to victory. Trent Wilson slammed a three-run homer for the victors.
