HS Spring Roundup: Myers Park holds lead in tight Southwestern 4A race

Myers Park enters the Easter break with the lead in the four-way Southwestern 4A Conference girls’ soccer race.
The Mustangs played their final contest before the 12-day break Wednesday, blanking visiting Garinger 9-0.
Meanwhile, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge reached the break with a 1-0 squeaker over Independence, and Indian Trail Porter Ridge took a 7-1 victory at East Mecklenburg.
That leaves Myers Park atop the race with a 5-0 record.
The Mustangs, ranked fifth in North Carolina by Maxpreps, are 8-0-1 overall. Hickory Ridge trails at 4-1, with Butler at 3-1 and Porter Ridge at 4-2.
Butler has one final game before the break, traveling to Rocky River on Thursday.
Key games after the Easter break will come April 17, when Myers Park visits Hickory Ridge, and seven days later, with Porter Ridge at Myers Park.
In Wednesday’s game, Myers Park got three goals from Agatha Mitchem, and goalkeepers Charlotte Butler and Mae Howell split time in the nets, earning the shutout.
Featured performers
Jessica Davis (Marvin Ridge girls’ softball): Davis slammed a double and a home run, driving in four runs, in the Mavericks’ come-from-behind 7-5 victory at Mooresville.
Maddy Hanson (Charlotte Catholic girls’ softball): Hanson, a junior, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 as the Cougars beat the Erie (Pa.) Royals 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. At the plate, Hanson had two hits.
Madison Henry (South Rowan girls’ soccer): Henry continued her remarkable season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in her team’s 3-0 victory over East Davidson. Henry has scored 30 goals this spring.
Julia Huneycutt (Salisbury girls’ soccer): Her two goals and three assists helped the Hornets trounced Thomasville 9-0.
Boys’ tennis
Salisbury 9, Central Davidson 0: The Hornets improved to 13-0.
South Stanly 7, North Rowan 2
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
North Mecklenburg 9, Vance 0: The Vikings took an 8-0 lead by halftime. Dayanna Riera and Lauren Hobbs each had two goals and two assists.
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 4, Pembroke Purnell Swett 2: Chloe Wiggins scored two goals and added an assist for the Raiders.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 2, Morganton Freedom 0: The visiting Pioneers scored once in each half and are now 4-1 in the league.
Hickory 7, Alexander Central 0: The victorious Red Tornadoes improved to 4-1 in the conference, tied with Watauga for second place.
South Caldwell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The visiting Spartans improved to 6-0 in conference play, retaining sole possession of first place.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Jesse Carson 5, East Rowan 0: Hannah Smith and Grace Thomason each scored a pair of goals for Carson.
North Iredell 2, Statesville 0
South Iredell 8, West Rowan 0: The Vikings improved to 2-0 in the conference, 8-0-1 overall.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 1, Lexington 0
North Davidson 8, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 1
Salisbury 9, Thomasville 0: Piper Muire scored three goals, and Lillie Rusher added three assists.
South Rowan 3, East Davidson 0: Taylor Mauldin had a goal and an assist, and Michelle Rivera got the shutout in goal.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Morganton Patton 7, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Monroe Central Academy 9, Anson County 0: It was the 100th career victory for coach Jay Niessner.
West Stanly 2, East Montgomery 1
PAC 7 1A
Community School of Davison 7, Mountain Island Charter 4 (OT): This game was tied 4-4 after regulation, but the Spartans scored twice in the first overtime and once in the second. They are now 3-1 in the conference, dropping the Raptors to 3-2.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 9, Bradford Prep 0: Pine Lake Prep remained unbeaten (5-0) in conference play. Bradford Prep (0-6, 0-5) is looking for its first goal of the season.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Stanly 2: Katie Hill and Peyton Disser each scored twice for the Knights. South Davidson 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0
NONCONFERENCE
Indian Trail Sun Valley 6, Weddington Grace Academy 0: Michaela Zummo scored twice, and Lauren Rhodes and Addison Powell each added a goal and an assist for the Spartans.
Monroe Union Academy 9, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The Cardinals improved to 10-1 overall. Girls’ softball
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 14, Independence 5: The Ragin’ Bulls bounced back after their loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge earlier in the week, blasting to a 12-0 lead after 2½ innings in this game. Dakota Christie hit a home run, and Payton Lautz and Ally Todaro each smacked three hits.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 15, East Mecklenburg 0: The host Pirates improved to 7-0 in the conference (10-1 overall). They are averaging nearly 11 runs per game.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 17, Hickory 0 (4 innings): The Cougars scored seven times in the first inning and six more in the second. Alea Seagle had two hits and four RBI, and Mattie Starnes added three hits, scoring three times.
Morganton Freedom 5, Boone Watauga 2: Elle Tanner pitched a two-hitter for the Patriots and helped her cause with a single and double. Brandi Buchanan and Myra Twitty each had a pair of hits for Freedom.
South Caldwell 12, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Freshman Reagan Weisner singled and homered, driving in three runs.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
West Davidson 17, Salisbury 1
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 14, Morganton Patton 2: The Bears scored nine times in the third inning and improved to 6-0 in the conference, good for a first-place tie with Fred T. Foard.
Lenoir Hibriten 11, West Iredell 1 (5 innings): Malea Prestwood went 3-for-3, driving in five runs.
Newton Fred T. Foard 5, East Burke 2: The Tigers improved to 6-0 in conference play and remained in a tie with Bunker Hill. They are 11-1 overall.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 4, East Lincoln 3: The Knights scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, and Emily Reinstadtler got the victory on the mound.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
West Montgomery 16, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 6: Abby Yarboro drove in six runs with three hits for the Warriors.
NONCONFERENCE
Anson County 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 5: Angel Jones had three hits for the losing Spartans.
Ardrey Kell 25, Hopewell 11: The visiting Knights won what must have been the wildest game of the day. They are averaging 11.5 runs a game this spring.
Catawba Bandys 6, South Iredell 4 (10 innings): The Trojans scored twice in the top of the 10th inning for the victory. A’yanna Waddell had three hits for the Vikings.
Charlotte Catholic 10, Erie (Pa.) Royals 0 (game 1): Peyton Rivas went 3-for-3 as the Cougars won the opener of a doubleheader.
Charlotte Catholic 18, Erie (Pa.) Royals 0: Susie Borda went 4-for-4 in the nightcap, driving in four runs and scoring three. Teammate Sammy Reele had three hits and four RBI.
Marshville Forest Hills 8, Weddington 5: The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-2 overall with a victory against a Union County rival.
Marvin Ridge 7, Mooresville 4: Down 4-2 entering the seventh inning, the visiting Mavericks scored five times and improved their record to 8-1. Ally Bigham had three hits. Mooresville drops to 6-3.
Monroe Union Academy 5, Monroe Central Academy 4: The Cardinals scored three in the first and two more in the second, then held on for the victory. Jana McManus had two hits for Central Academy.
Unionville Piedmont 2, South Stanly 1: Sara Griffin had three hits as the Panthers improved to 8-2 on the season and dropped the Bulls to 9-2. Sadie Lee had two hits and drove in South Stanly’s run.
West Stanly 5, Richmond Senior 3: The Colts bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Monroe Parkwood with a victory over another softball powerhouse. West Stanly trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but scored three times – on Rosalyn McRae’s home run. Payton Whitley also homered for the Colts. Paige Ranson had two hits and an RBI for the Raiders.
