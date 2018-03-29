Mallard Creek's girls are Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champions
High School Sports

Mallard Creek girls win their first Observer Sweet 16 championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 29, 2018 03:33 PM

Mallard Creek's girls are Sweet 16 champions.

The Mavericks (28-3) reached their second straight N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game under coach Clarence Johnson. Mallard Creek is 83-6 under Johnson in the past three seasons and it has won 44 straight against conference competition.

No area teams won a state championship this season. Final Sweet 16 girls’ poll:

Rk.

School (Class)

Record

Prev.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

28-3

1

2.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

25-4

2

3.

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

30-1

3

4.

Hickory Ridge (4A)

26-2

4

5.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

25-5

5

6.

Providence Day (IND)

24-7

7

7.

North Iredell (3A)

24-6

13

8.

Charlotte Latin (IND)

20-8

15

9.

East Burke (2A)

23-4

11

10.

Rock Hill (5A)

22-4

8

11.

China Grove Carson (3A)

25-4

9

12.

Boone Watauga (3A)

22-5

NR

13.

Vance (4A)

21-7

NR

14.

Morganton Freedom (3A)

23-5

10

15.

East Rutherford (2A)

23-4

11

16.

Berry (4A)

19-7

16

Dropped out: Monroe Parkwood (3A, 22-5); Union Academy (1A, 24-3).

