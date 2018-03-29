Mallard Creek girls win their first Observer Sweet 16 championship

Mallard Creek's girls are Sweet 16 champions.
The Mavericks (28-3) reached their second straight N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game under coach Clarence Johnson. Mallard Creek is 83-6 under Johnson in the past three seasons and it has won 44 straight against conference competition.
No area teams won a state championship this season. Final Sweet 16 girls’ poll:
Rk.
School (Class)
Record
Prev.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
28-3
1
2.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
25-4
2
3.
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
30-1
3
4.
Hickory Ridge (4A)
26-2
4
5.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
25-5
5
6.
Providence Day (IND)
24-7
7
7.
North Iredell (3A)
24-6
13
8.
Charlotte Latin (IND)
20-8
15
9.
East Burke (2A)
23-4
11
10.
Rock Hill (5A)
22-4
8
11.
China Grove Carson (3A)
25-4
9
12.
Boone Watauga (3A)
22-5
NR
13.
Vance (4A)
21-7
NR
14.
Morganton Freedom (3A)
23-5
10
15.
East Rutherford (2A)
23-4
11
16.
Berry (4A)
19-7
16
Dropped out: Monroe Parkwood (3A, 22-5); Union Academy (1A, 24-3).
