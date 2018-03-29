Prep Notes/Athletes of the week: Jack Sink baseball tournament begins Saturday

The Jack Sink Spring Break baseball tournament begins Saturday. Games will be played at East Mecklenburg and at Myers Park High Schools.
The first game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at East Mecklenburg, with Porter Ridge playing Mallard Creek. The tournament is off Sunday and returns with games Monday through Wednesday.
N.C. Football Coaches Join National Alliance
The North Carolina high school football is one of 37 states that have joined USA Football in forming the National High School Football Coaches Alliance.
This newly created Alliance will foster frequent and meaningful collaboration between its members, advance best practices across high school football and to unite and serve the high school football coaching community. The High School Football Coaches Alliance, led by state high school coach association directors, will seek to provide access to unique and progressive professional development and continuing education platforms, digital and physical coaching tools and communication vehicles extending beyond state and regional borders.
“This is a significant ‘first’ for high school football,” said Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director Rob Younger, who will serve as the inaugural president of the Alliance. Younger worked as an Oregon high school educator and football coach for more than 40 years. “The Alliance will bring coaches together in ways we’ve not seen before and will strengthen our community through USA Football’s exceptional and vast coaching resources.”
Notes
▪ Hickory Ridge girls basketball star Jiera Shears has committed to the University of Detroit.0329-1
▪ Former Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Christian star BJ Mack is playing for a national championship this week. Mack, now a junior at Oak Hill (VA), began play in the DICKS' Nationals in New York. Oak Hill was scheduled to play a national quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.
Mack, who de-committed from Virginia Tech recently, picked up an offer from Ole Miss this week.
▪ Lincoln Charter's Chloe Johnson signed a softball scholarship to Meredith College. Johnson has more than 100 career hits, 26 home runs and 110 RBIs.
Indian Trail Sun Valley's lacrosse team was 3-24 combined in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. It began the 2018 season at 4-3, surpassing the win total from the previous two years. Among those wins are two against 4A teams. Sun Valley is 3A. Sun Valley, coached by James Pane, also beat rival Monroe Parkwood for the first time in several seasons.
The offense is led by senior attackman Ryan Mannarino who has 17 goals and six assists (23 total points). Senior Midfielder Anthony Meeks has 14 points (8 G/ 6 A) while nunior midfielder Jack Wilton has eight goals and four assists.
Jay Edwards' Boys Athletes of the Week
Cannon School Golf Team: The Cannon School boys’ golf team finished off its ninth tournament title in the last 12 months in dominant fashion, winning the Carolinas’ Invitational by 43 shots. Cannon won the event for the third time in four years at Cedar Creek Golf Club in Aiken (SC), March 25.
Four Cougar golfers finished in the top 10 with senior, Lansdon Robbins (UNC Wilmington signee) finishing as runner-up (70-73-75); classmate, Michael Sanders (Louisiana State University (LSU) signee) tying for 3rd-place (72-74-73); senior Michael Childress (University of Richmond signee) taking seventh-place (74-74-75); while freshman Narayan Mohan tied for 10th (73-73-80).
▪ While those five Cannon School golfers added another title to their resume, the most remarkable thing may have been that the Cougars had an entirely different five players from the same squad finish ninth at the Tar Heel Youth Golf Association’s North State High School Challenge at The Club at Irish Creek the same weekend, March 23-24.
At the North State High School Challenge, Charlie Barr tied for 12th (75-73) and T.J. Moyer tied for 30th (76-79). Ben Disken, Tommy Jones and sophomore, Joel Marburger also competed at North State.
“When this team plays near their best, they are going to be hard to beat,” said Pat Whisenant, Cannon School golf coach, who is a PGA professional himself, who now works for Titleist. “…To have two, different teams compete in the same weekend at two different tournaments and play well is unbelievable. When I tell people I have 13 players on our team, they always say, ‘Wait, how many?’
…But we have 13 good players and all of them are capable of playing good golf on any day.”
Clay Nelson, Ardrey Kell Golf: The Ardrey Kell senior earned co-medalist honors at the TYGA North State High School Challenge tournament with back-to-back, even par 71s, March 23 and 24, at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis.
Nelson, currently the No. 1 golfer on Ardrey Kell’s team, is averaging a 36.2 per nine holes this season.
Drew Hackett, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Charlotte Catholic junior had a strong week on the course in his four rounds for the Cougars.
Hackett started his week with a 34 to earn medalist honors as the Charlotte Catholic team (4-1) also won the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) match at Monroe Country Club.
One day later, Hackett matched his 34 in a narrow loss (144 to 146) to Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club.
Hackett finished his week with back-to-back 75s (to tie for 18th-place) in the TYGA North State High School Challenge tournament, March 23-24 at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis.
Griffin Tarver, Fort Mill Golf: The Fort Mill freshman was the medalist in both of the Yellow Jackets last week, shooting a three-under par, 33, to win the match against Northwestern at Waterford Country Club, March 19, to start the week.
The next day, Tarver, shot a 37 to earn co-medalist honors against Nation Ford at Fort Mill Golf Club.
The Fort Mill team (7-1, 4-0 in Region IV, AAAAA) also won both matches last week.
Tarver, who has shot 33 (3-under) twice this season is averaging a 38.2 per nine holes.
Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell Baseball: The Ardrey Kell junior has allowed only two hits with 25 strikeouts (and 0.00 earned-run average (ERA)) in his first 13.1 innings of work on the mound this season.
Tujetsch, a University of South Carolina commit, pitched four perfect innings, striking out eight batters in a 9-1 win over Olympic March 22. His Ardrey Kell junior teammate, Luke Carpenter, finished off the victory, allowing just two hits and a run, while striking out seven.
Tujetsch, who was also 2-for-4 at the plate in the Olympic victory, is also hitting .333 at the plate with this season for Ardrey Kell (8-2, 5-1 in the SoMeck7 conference).
Matthew Helms, Marvin Ridge Baseball: The Marvin Ridge senior had a day to remember as he recorded a save and earned a win on the mound for the Mavericks in the same day in two wins over Cuthbertson, March 22.
Helms closed a previously suspended game against Cuthbertson first, earning the save in the 5-3 win.
Then, Helms went six innings, allowing just one hit as the starter in a 4-0 win over Cuthbertson on the same day. Helms is 2-0 with one save, six strikeouts and 0.00 ERA in 10.1 innings this season for Marvin Ridge (7-1, 6-0 in the SCC).
Hayden Lail, Fred T. Foard Baseball: The Fred T. Foard junior catcher hit a grand slam home run to break a 2-2 tie in bottom of the 3rd inning, leading the Tigers to a 7-5 victory over Hibriten, March 22.
Lail, who also had a double against Hibriten, threw out a runner at third base in the same game.
Lail is hitting .545 with 10 RBI this season for Fred T. Foard (4-3, 4-1 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference) which is now in first place in the NW Foothills 2A conference.
Noah Dolhare, Providence Day Track: The Providence Day senior set a new personal-record and meet record, running a 4:21.49 to win the 1600-meter run at the Queen City Relays, March 24.
Dolhare, a Furman University signee, led the 1600-meter run at the Queen City Relays from wire to wire, shaving nearly one-second off his personal-best.
Dolhare’s run was also the third-best, 1,600-meter run time in the state this outdoor season and the best time run by an NCISAA runner this spring.
▪ Providence Day sophomore Jason Krell also won the 3200-meter race at the Queen City Relays in a personal-best 9:37.78, nearly 30 seconds better than his previous best in the same event.
James “J.J.” Jiang, Covenant Day Lacrosse: The Covenant Day junior midfielder had three goals, one assists and 10 groundballs to help lead the Lions to a 7-5 win over Davidson Day, March 22.
Jiang, a foreign exchange student from Shenzhen, China, is only in his second season ever playing lacrosse, both at Covenant Day for Coach Rush Dickson.
Jiang, known to his friends as “J.J.” has six goals, one assists and 35 groundballs for Covenant Day (2-3) this season.
Girls’ Athletes of the Week
U16 AA Carolina Lady Hurricanes: The U16 AA Carolina Lady Hurricanes will be the first female hockey team ever from the Carolinas to make it to USA Hockey Nationals, when they travel to Marlborough, MA, April 5-10.
The U16 AA Carolina Lady Hurricanes, coached by Mike Young (from Raleigh), qualified for nationals when they won the Southeast District title, beating Tampa Bay Crunch 1-0 in the championship game (in Reston/Ashburn, VA), March 11.
The team features a 15-player roster with players from the Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Atlanta (GA) areas, including four players from Observer-area high schools: Jessica Dawe (Indian Land), Grace Mayer (Marvin Ridge), Abby Reisinger (Piedmont) and Lauren Tulloch (Olympic).
The U16 Carolina Lady Hurricanes are currently ranked No. 28 in the country in their age group, according to myhockeyrankings.com.
The team has traveled a lot in recent months and with the roster coming from multiple areas, they could use your help with travel expenses for their trip to nationals next month.
If you want to help you can donate to their gofundme.com account at: https://www.gofundme.com/4e2fh-going-to-nationals.
Lindsey Poff, Charlotte Catholic Soccer: The Charlotte Catholic all-state senior had six goals in three games last week to help the Cougars remain undefeated at 10-0 (5-0 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)) this season.
Poff started her week with three goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Sun Valley, March 19.
The Appalachian State signee then capped her week with her best performance with another hat trick (three goals) to help Charlotte Catholic to a dramatic, 5-4, double overtime comeback victory at Weddington.
Poff has 20 goals and eight assists this season.
Morgan and Marissa Hart, Providence Day Soccer: The Hart sisters helped Providence Day to a 10-0 victory over Cannon School, March 20, to help the Chargers remain unbeaten at 4-0-2.
Morgan Hart, a freshman, had three goals and four assists in the Cannon School victory, while Marissa Hart, a junior (Princeton commit), added a goal and three more assists in the same game.
Morgan Hart has 10 goals and eight assists this season, while Marissa Hart has six goals and seven assists.
Providence Day is currently ranked No. 35 in the nation and No. 8 in the state, according to maxpreps.com.
Sarah Latour, Cuthbertson Track: The Cuthbertson senior added two more Union County championships to her resume, winning the 800 and 1600-meter runs at Monroe High, March 23.
Latour, named athlete of the meet at the same event, ran a 2:20.74 in the 800 and a 5:04.80 in the 1600-meter run to earn both Union County titles. She also finished second in the 3200-meter race, trailing only Parkwood senior, Anna Bristle.
Latour, an N.C. State signee, also helped the Cuthbertson girls to a Union County team title, beating Weddington by 100 points.
Netanya Linares, Parkwood Track: The Parkwood junior won the Union County championship in three different events, including the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as well as the long jump at Monroe High, March 23
Linares was dominant on the track and in the field, winning the 100-meter hurdles by nearly two seconds, the 300-meter hurdles by six seconds and set a personal-best (17-3) to claim the Union County long jump title by nearly two feet. Linares’ long jump was also the second-best by a class 3A female athlete this season.
Linares had her second big week in a row, after winning the long jump and pole vault, while finishing as runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles at the Trojan Invitational, March 17.
Caroline Ruth, Parkwood Softball: The Parkwood senior pitcher has helped the Rebels to a perfect 8-0 start, allowing just one earned run and nine hits in 38 innings on the mound this season.
Ruth’s had one of her best starts of the season, March 23, tossing a complete-game, one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Charlotte Catholic.
The Limestone College signee threw a no-hitter against Buford, March 14.
Ruth, who has 74 strikeouts this season, is also batting .353 with two home runs overall at the plate.
Payton Whitley, West Stanly Softball: The West Stanly senior hit home runs in all three games last week to help the Colts to a perfect 11-0 start this season.
Whitley hit a grand slam in the third inning of the Colts game at Cuthbertson March 22, sparking a five home run inning (NCHSAA record) and 13-0 victory.
Whitley, who has home runs in 10 of West Stanly’s 11 games this season, also went deep in both games of a doubleheader with Central Academy, March 23.
Whitley, a Belmont Abbey signee, is hitting .611 with 32 RBI this season.
Ashley Metz, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Charlotte Christian junior hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple and home run in a dramatic, 13-10 loss to Hickory Grove, March 22.
Metz tripled in the fourth inning and had a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Metz is hitting .818 for the Knights (0-4) this season with .833 on-base percentage.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through March 26. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
