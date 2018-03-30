Here's a preview, schedule for of all the Easter high school baseball tournaments

High school baseball fans will have their choice of seven Easter tournaments across the area during the next week, featuring some of the region’s best teams.
Most of the tournaments are eight-team bracketed events, but fans also can watch a mix of public and private schools compete in the annual Jack Sink Spring Break Classic. That event is non-bracketed, with teams competing in more of a showcase style.
Here’s the schedule:
Catawba County Tournament
When: Monday through Wednesday
Where: Henkel-Alley Field, Hickory
The field: Alexander Central, Claremont Bunker Hill, Hickory St. Stephens, Lenoir Hibriten, Newton-Conover, Newton Fred T. Foard, West Lincoln
What to watch: Alexander Central (11-1) is the top seed. Fred T. Foard (6-3), Hibriten (7-4) and Bunker Hill (7-4) are contenders, and St. Stephens (6-6) has beaten powerhouse South Caldwell and Bunker Hill in its last two games.
First-round schedule (Monday): Claremont Bunker Hill vs. Hickory St. Stephens, 11 a.m.; Newton Fred T. Foard vs. Hickory, 1:30 p.m.; Alexander Central vs. Newton-Conover, 4; Lenoir Hibriten vs. West Lincoln, 6:30
East Rowan Spring Break
When: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday
Where: East Rowan High
The field: Central Cabarrus, Concord Cox Mill, East Rowan, Mooresville, South Iredell, West Iredell, West Rowan, West Stanly
What to watch: West Stanly (10-2) and Cox Mill (9-2) should be the favorites, but East Rowan (7-4) and Central Cabarrus (7-4) will contend.
First-round schedule (Saturday): Concord Cox Mill vs. South Iredell, 10 a.m.; West Rowan vs. West Stanly, 1 p.m.; West Iredell vs. Central Cabarrus, 4; East Rowan vs. Mooresville, 7
Gaston County Tournament
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Where: Sims Legion Park, Gastonia
The field: Belmont South Point, Cherryville, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Gaston, Gastonia Ashbrook, Gastonia Forestview, Gastonia Highland Tech, North Gaston.
What to watch: North Gaston (10-1) looks like the favorite, but South Point (8-3), Cherryville (9-4) and Ashbrook (8-5) also are playing well.
First-round schedule (Monday): Gastonia Ashbrook vs. Belmont South Point, 10 a.m.; Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 1 p.m.; East Gaston vs. Gastonia Forestview, 4; Cherryville vs. North Gaston, 7.
Intimidator Classic
When: Friday, Saturday, Monday
Where: Intimidator Stadium, Kannapolis
The field: Albemarle, China Grove Jesse Carson, Concord Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus, Salisbury, South Rowan, West Forsyth.
What to watch: West Forsyth (9-3) is a Triad-area power. Jesse Carson (9-3) and Jay M. Robinson (7-3) have made quick starts this season, and 2A Salisbury (10-3) has strong pitching.
First-round schedule (Friday): Salisbury vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 11 a.m.; China Grove Jesse Carson vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30 p.m.; Northwest Cabarrus vs. West Forsyth, 4; Albemarle vs. South Rowan, 6:30
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
When: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Where: East Mecklenburg and Myers Park high schools
The field: Butler, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin, Concord, Covenant Day, East Mecklenburg, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Hurricane (W. Va.), Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman Charter, Mallard Creek, Monroe Parkwood, Myers Park, Olympic, Providence Day
What to watch: This is a non-bracketed, 18-team “showcase” style event. There are a number of strong teams and individual players. The stronger public school squads include Myers Park (9-1), Hickory Ridge (9-3) and East Mecklenburg (9-3). The private schools include Providence Day (9-1), Charlotte Country Day (11-4) and Charlotte Christian (9-4).
First-round schedule (Saturday): (at East Mecklenburg) Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Mallard Creek, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Concord, 3:30; (at Myers Park) Harrisburg Hickory Ridge vs. Olympic, 3:30; Myers Park vs. Lake Norman Charter, 6.
Shelby Easter Tournament
When: Monday through Thursday
Where: Shelby High
The field: Boiling Springs Crest, Boone Watauga, Clover (SC), Kings Mountain, Lawndale Burns, Shelby, South Caldwell, South Mecklenburg
What to watch: The first-round game between Crest (10-0) and South Mecklenburg (8-3) looks good. But the class of the field might be South Caldwell (11-1), a potential state 4A title contender.
First-round schedule (Monday): Lawndale Burns vs. Boone Watauga, 4 p.m.; Shelby vs. Clover, 7; (Tuesday): Kings Mountain vs. South Caldwell, 4; Boiling Springs Crest vs. South Mecklenburg, 7
Spring Break Tournament
When: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday
Where: Providence and Ardrey Kell high schools
The field: Ardrey Kell, Independence, Hough, Ledford, Marvin Ridge, Providence, Unionville Piedmont, Weddington.
What to watch: A loaded field, perhaps among the best Easter tournaments in the state. A first-round game Saturday pits 3A power Marvin Ridge (10-1) against 2A state title hopeful Ledford (12-1, averaging 11 runs per game). Ardrey Kell (10-2), Providence (8-2) and Hough (9-3) are 4A powers. This tournament features about two dozen major college recruits.
First-round schedule (Saturday): (at Providence) Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont, noon; Marvin Ridge vs. Ledford, 3; (at Ardrey Kell) Ardrey Kell vs. Independence, noon; Hough vs. Weddington, 3.
Mingo Bay Classic
When: Tuesday through Saturday
Where: 10 high school stadiums in the Grand Strand area
The field: Area teams include East Rutherford, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Lewisville (SC), North Lincoln, Rocky River, R-S Central, and Waxhaw Cuthbertson.
What to watch: There are 90 teams from across the eastern United States and Canada, competing in two divisions.
