HS Spring Roundup: key I-Meck 4A girls’ soccer showdown settled Thursday evening.

After battling to a 1-1 tie through the first half with visiting Mallard Creek, Hough exploded for four second-half goals and a 5-1 victory. The triumph kept the Huskies in a tie for first place with Lake Norman, each with 5-0 records.
Mallard Creek dropped to 4-2 in the league and 7-2-1 overall. Hough (5-2-1 overall) got two goals from Camden Poole and one from Madison Oracion, and goalkeeper Anna Sebastian made five saves.
Featured performers
Faith Adams (Weddington girls’ soccer): Adams, a sophomore striker, scored three goals and added two assists in a 9-0 victory over Unionville Piedmont.
Emily Baker (Central Cabarrus girls’ softball): Baker, a senior, slammed a two-run homer as the Vikings beat Concord Cox Mill 4-2 in a South Piedmont 3A battle for first place.
Savanna Doyle (Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): A sophomore, Doyle singled and homered, driving in five runs in her team’s 15-0 romp over Queens Grant.
Katie Leckonby (Misenheimer Gray Stone Day girls’ soccer): Leckonby had a shutout as her team beat South Davidson 3-0 on penalty kicks. In addition to her work in goal, Leckonby scored one of the Knights’ three penalty kicks.
Camden Poole (Hough girls’ soccer): Poole had two goals and an assist, leading a second-half rally that carried the Huskies past Mallard Creek 5-1.
Boys’ tennis
Lancaster 6, York 0: Isaac Thomas, Connor Palmeri, Jacob Hudson, Zack Onisick and Connor Parman scored singles victories for the Bruins. Brevon McKinney and Jakob Sapp teamed for the doubles victory.
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Lake Norman 9, Hopewell 0: Lake Norman improved to 5-0 in the conference and is tied with Hough for first place.
Mooresville 9, West Charlotte 0: The host Greyhounds improved to 3-2 in the conference.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 3, Gastonia Forestview 0: Crest improved its league record to 5-1.
Gastonia Ashbrook 2, Lawndale Burns 1
Kings Mountain 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3: The visiting Mountaineers held first place in the league with the tie and are now 5-0-1. Stuart Cramer is third, at 4-1-1.
North Gaston 2, Gastonia Huss 1 (OT): The Wildcats scored in the second overtime. Justice McCombs and Kate Medlock had the North Gaston goals, while Vanessa Garcia scored for Huss.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 4, Central Cabarrus 1: The Chargers broke a 1-1 halftime tie with three second-half goals. Cox Mill holds first place in the league, at 4-0. Central Cabarrus drops to 2-1-1.
Kannapolis A.L. Brown 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: The Wonders got their first victory in nine games this season, scoring all their goals in the second half.
Northwest Cabarrus 6, Concord 3: Northwest Cabarrus scored four times in the second half, improving its conference record to 2-0-1.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: The Mavericks improved to 5-1 in the league.
Waxhaw Cuthberton 3, Monroe Parkwood 0: The visiting Cavaliers earned their fourth straight victory.
Weddington 9, Unionville Piedmont 0: Vanessa Harrison scored two goals, and Alex Odle added a goal and two assists for the Warriors.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 2, Gaston Christian 2: Rea Syska scored both Hickory Grove goals.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 9, Southlake Christian 0: Metrolina improved to 3-0 in the conference.
Northside Christian 5, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 2
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 2, West Stanly 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Newton-Conover 3, Maiden 1
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase 2, East Gaston 1
R-S Central 3, Shelby 1: The Hilltoppers scored all their goals in the first half and improved to 2-0 in the conference (7-1 overall).
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Piedmont Charter 3, Cherryville 1: Cydney Williams had a goal and an assist for the victors.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2, South Stanly 1
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day def. South Davidson, PK’s: The visiting Knights played to a 0-0 tie in regulation with South Davidson, but Katie Leckonby, Anna-Grace Sumner and Christina Gentile scored on penalty kicks.
NONCONFERENCE
Asheville Christian 6, Carmel Christian 0
Monroe Union Academy 9, Monroe 1: Caleigh MacKinnon scored twice and added three assists for the Cardinals. Kelsey Havican and Catie O’Grady each added a pair of goals for the victors.
Girls’ softball
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 20, Rocky River 2 (3 innings): The Bulldogs scored 17 times in the second inning. Freshman Emma Satison homered and drove in three runs, and Gianna Wessler added two hits and three RBI.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 10, Gastonia Forestview 0: The Chargers improved to 8-0 in the league and hold a two-game lead over Kings Mountain and North Gaston.
Kings Mountain 6, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: Catie Payne smacked a two-run home run as the Mountaineers improved to 6-2 in the league. Kings Mountain scored four runs in the bottom of the first.
Lawndale Burns 17, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Bulldogs scored six in the first and eight more in the fourth. Ali Hartman homered, and Hartman and Olivia Bridges each drove in three runs.
North Gaston 13, Gastonia Huss 1: North Gaston improved to 6-2 in the league.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
East Rowan 17, Statesville 0
South Iredell 17, North Iredell 3 (6 innings): The Vikings scored five runs in the first and six more in the fourth. Abbey Goodrum doubled, homered, and scored three runs.
West Rowan 6, China Grove Jesse Carson 4
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 4, Concord Cox Mill 2: Maranda Benton had two hits and two RBI as the Vikings improved to 4-0 in the league and dropped Cox Mill to 3-1.
Kannapolis A.L. Brown 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: The Wonders led 4-0 after three innings and held on. Jordan Parkin and Morgan Crowe each had two hits for Jay M. Robinson.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 9, Weddington 2: Susie Borda’s third-inning grand slam lifted the Cougars.
Monroe Parkwood 4, Marvin Ridge 2: Parkwood improved to 9-0 in the league (11-0 overall) and dropped the Mavericks to 5-2 (9-3 overall). Caroline Ruth defeated Gabby Baylog in a pitchers’ duel. Ruth had three hits, and teammate Chloe Hardy drove in two runs. Jessica Davis had two hits and an RBI for Marvin Ridge.
Unionville Piedmont 9, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3: Brianna Steed slammed a three-run triple for the Panthers.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 7, Thomasville 0
Ledford 10, South Rowan 0
North Davidson 2, East Davidson 0
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 18, Lexington 1
FOOTHILLS 2A
Newton Fred T. Foard 4, Claremont Bunker Hill 1 (8 innings): The visiting Tigers erupted for three runs in the top of the eighth, winning this battle for first place. Fred T. Foard improved to 7-0 in the league (12-1 overall), and Bunker Hill dropped to 6-1 (6-2 overall).
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 4, East Lincoln 3: Senior Emily Reinstadtler struck out eight as the winning pitcher and had a hit and RBI. Khristen McPherson had two hits, including a first-inning home run, and scored twice. Jenna Carter also had three hits for the Knights, who got their winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI hit by Alyssa Scercy.
Maiden 8, Catawba Bandys 2: Bailey Burton drove in both Bandys runs, but Maiden upped its league record to 7-1.
Newton-Conover 21, Lincolnton 2 (5 innings): The Red Devils scored seven times in the third and fifth innings. Emilie Murphy had a single, double, triple, and five RBI.
North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 2: North Lincoln improved to 7-1 in the league and is tied with Maiden for first place.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
R-S Central 14, Shelby 0: The first-place Hilltoppers sailed to their eighth victory in nine conference games.
PAC 7 1A
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 17, Bradford Prep 1 (5 innings): Isabelle Mullen went 4-for-4, with two doubles, and drove in two runs. Olivia Thomas and Caroline Barfield each had three hits, and Thomas drove in three runs.
Mountain Island Charter 15, Queens Grant 0: Sara Winkler had three hits for the victorious Raptors.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 18, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 9: The Ironmen scored five times in the third inning, breaking open the game. Jayden East had four hits for Piedmont Charter.
Gastonia Highland Tech 11, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 3
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 18, North Rowan 2
NONCONFERENCE
Marshville Forest Hills 8, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2: The Yellow Jackets recorded their third victory in three days against Union County foes. Rebecca Murray had three hits for the Spartans.
West Montgomery 1, Cameron Union Pines 0: Megan Foster pitched a five-hitter for the victorious Warriors.
