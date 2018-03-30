Thursday's HS Baseball Roundup: Lake Norman tops Mooresville in pitcher's duel

Lake Norman makes the most of pitchers’ duels.
For the second time in a week, the Wildcats won a big I-Meck 4A baseball game by a 1-0 score – this time over visiting Mooresville on Thursday evening.
Last week, Lake Norman edged Hough 1-0. And earlier in the month, the Wildcats won a 3-0 decision over Mallard Creek.
Both of Thursday’s starters – the Wildcats’ Justin Jarvis and Mooresville’s Justin Poris – were tough to hit. Jarvis pitched six innings, allowing only three hits. Sam Zayicek got the save. Poris also pitched six innings, allowing four hits and striking out 10.
Never miss a local story.
Lake Norman scored its run in the first inning.
The Wildcats share first place with Hough, each with 7-1 records.
Thursday’s top performers
Bailey Jones (Southlake Christian): Jones was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out 12 in his team’s 6-0 victory at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian. At the plate, Jones went 3-for-4, driving in two runs.
Joe Ruffalo (Kings Mountain): His lead-off home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Mountaineers to an 8-7 victory over Cramerton Stuart Cramer. Ruffalo also hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
Jake Soorus (North Lincoln): Soorus, a sophomore, went 5-for-5 in his team’s 12-2 victory at West Lincoln. Soorus had three singles, a double and a triple, driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Thursday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Mallard Creek 3, Hopewell 1: Winning pitcher Konni Durschlag tossed a complete game, striking out 12. Tyler White had Hopewell’s sole RBI.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 8, Rocky River 3: The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the last two innings. Christian Grier had a hit and two RBI for Rocky River.
East Mecklenburg 4, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: Luke Little had two hits for the victorious Eagles.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2, Independence 1: Jose Vargas’ two-run single gave the Ragin’ Bulls all the offense they needed. Senior right-hander Blake Dockery pitched six innings, holding Independence to two hits and whiffing eight.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
McDowell 3, West Caldwell 0: Juan Campos fired a three-hitter for the victorious Titans. But losing pitcher Cy Smith also threw a three-hitter.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 8, Gastonia Forestview 2: The Chargers were up only 3-2 after four innings but scored three times in the fifth. They improve to 7-0 in the league and have a one-game lead over North Gaston.
Gastonia Ashbrook 6, Lawndale Burns 3: The Green Wave won their third game in as many days, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Will Bryson had two RBI.
Kings Mountain 8, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Jesse Carson 13, West Rowan 0 (5 innings): Luke Barringer smacked a grand slam and drove in five runs. Winning pitcher Owen White struck out eight Falcons.
East Rowan 17, Statesville 1: The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth and eight more in the seventh. Will Brown doubled, homered, and drove in four runs.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 11, Central Cabarrus 1 (5 innings): The Chargers dominated this first-place battle, improving to 4-0 in the conference and dropping the Vikings to 3-1.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 5, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 3: Marshall Roper hit two home runs for the Bulldogs, while Cord Butler had three hits for A.L. Brown.
Northwest Cabarrus 12, Concord 0 (4 innings): Christ Monteleone pitched a shutout, and teammate Devin Faggart singled and hit a home run.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 8, Weddington 2: The visiting Cougars snapped their three-game losing skid.
Marvin Ridge 5, Monroe Parkwood 2: Mavericks’ starter Tyler D’Amico got the victory, with relief help from Kyle McKernan.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Unionville Piedmont 0: Starter Nick Foray pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11. Gordon Soffel got the save.
METROLINA 8
Gaston Christian 13, Hickory Grove Christian 2 (5 innings): The Eagles scored nine times in the second inning. Parker Manley slammed two home runs and drove in four runs.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 9, Northside Christian 3: Sabin Teague had three hits, and Jeremy de los Santos homered and drove in three runs.
Southlake Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: The visitors improved to a league-leading 3-0.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 6, Central Davidson 5
Ledford 5, Salisbury 2: Ledford limited the Hornets to one hit, improving to 11-1 in the conference.
North Davidson 19, Lexington 0: North Davidson improved to 11-0 in the conference.
South Rowan 9, Thomasville 2: Starter Jaxon Miller got the victory.
West Davidson 8, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 9, Maiden 2: The Trojans kept a share of first place, as Travis Russell and Mac Beam each had three hits.
East Lincoln 7, Lake Norman Charter 6 (8 innings): East Lincoln led 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Knights rallied with five runs. East Lincoln won it with an eighth-inning run. Michael Clark, Landon Calton and Michael Ashford each had two hits for Lake Norman Charter.
Lincolnton 4, Newton-Conover 0: Robbie Crowe homered and drove in four runs for the Wolves.
North Lincoln 12, West Lincoln 2: North Lincoln built an 11-2 lead after three innings and improved to 7-1 in the conference – good for a first-place tie with Catawba Bandys. Tyler Lilly had three hits and two RBI.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 9, Belmont South Point 5
R-S Central 8, Shelby 4
PAC 7 1A
Queens Grant 14, Mountain Island Charter 10: Mountain Island Charter scored eight runs in the first inning, but the Stallions rallied to win. Each team had 12 hits.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 15, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 1 (4 innings): Matt Cain and winning pitcher Jared Emory each had three hits for the Ironmen, who scored eight times in the first inning.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 13, North Rowan 3
South Stanly 12, South Davidson 0
West Montgomery 8, Albemarle 5: The Warriors scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Hinson had three hits and two RBI.
NONCONFERENCE
Carmel Christian 7, Asheville Christian 3: Michael Owen went 3-for-3, and Lucas Martino homered for the victorious Cougars.
Hickory St. Stephens 6, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: One day after knocking off Northwestern 3A-4A leader South Caldwell, St. Stephens took down the Foothills 2A leader.
High Point Christian 16, Charlotte Stampede 6: Clay Pinson drove in two runs for the Stampede.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, Rock Hill York Prep 8 (9 innings): Jack Foley went 4-for-5, driving in five runs for Gray Stone Day.
North Stanly 12, West Stanly 2 (5 innings): Rhett Lowder was the winning pitcher for the Comets.
Oak Ridge Military 10, Mooresville Carolina International 8: Oak Ridge built a 10-0 lead in the first inning. Jordan Lampkin had two hits and three RBI for Carolina International.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments