All-Region girls’ basketball: Hickory Ridge coach, Gastonia Ashbrook star headline All-Star team

Gastonia Ashbrook senior Evonna McGill is the 2017-18 Charlotte Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year.
McGill, a UNC Asheville recruit, averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last season. She was the Big South 3A Player of the Year and led her team to a 30-1 record and a No. 3 finish in the final Observer Sweet 16 poll.
The region’s coach of the year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose Simmons. She led her team to a 26-2 record and a Southwestern 4A regular season and tournament championship. Hickory Ridge, which finished fourth in the final Sweet 16 poll, was a 3A team in the 2016-17 season and moved into the Southwestern 4A this season.
Note: Eligible players played on teams in a recognized state association within the Observer’s coverage area.
ALL-REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Jr., G: UNC recruit averaged 12.5 points, five rebounds, three steals on a balanced team. Two-time all-conference and all-district selection.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Jr., G: Downs averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds, the first player in school history to average a double-double. She has 1,575 career points.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-8, Sr., G: Two-time Observer first-team pick scored more than 2,000 career points, and averaged 23.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals. Committed to Lees McRae.
Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook, 6-2, Sr., PF: McGill, the Big South 3A Player of the Year, averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds, leading her team to a 30-1 record. UNC Asheville recruit.
Gabby Smith, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 6-0, Sr, F: Three-time All-Cabarrus County pick averaged 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Signed with Western Carolina.
SECOND TEAM
Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, 5-9, Sr., G
Amanda Cherry, Indian Trail Sun Valley, 5-10, Sr., G
Jada McMillan, Concord Robinson, 5-7, Jr., G
Chyna Cornwell, Newton Conover, 6-3, So., F
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly, 5-7, Sr., G
THIRD TEAM
Josie Hise, East Burke, 5-7, So, G
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood, 5-8, Sr., G
Olivia Gabriel Carson, Sr., 5-5, G
Trinity Jones, Gastonia Ashbrook, Sr., 5-7, G
Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Fr, 5-10, G/F
