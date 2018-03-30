ALL-PIEDMONT GIRLS: Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge,Evonna McGill, Ashbrook, Coach Tolonda Rose Simmons, Hickory Ridge (center), Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge, and Janiya Downs, South Rowan at Cox Mill High School on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
ALL-PIEDMONT GIRLS: Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge,Evonna McGill, Ashbrook, Coach Tolonda Rose Simmons, Hickory Ridge (center), Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge, and Janiya Downs, South Rowan at Cox Mill High School on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
ALL-PIEDMONT GIRLS: Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge,Evonna McGill, Ashbrook, Coach Tolonda Rose Simmons, Hickory Ridge (center), Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge, and Janiya Downs, South Rowan at Cox Mill High School on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

All-Region girls’ basketball: Hickory Ridge coach, Gastonia Ashbrook star headline All-Star team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 30, 2018 03:26 PM

Gastonia Ashbrook senior Evonna McGill is the 2017-18 Charlotte Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year.

McGill, a UNC Asheville recruit, averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last season. She was the Big South 3A Player of the Year and led her team to a 30-1 record and a No. 3 finish in the final Observer Sweet 16 poll.

The region’s coach of the year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose Simmons. She led her team to a 26-2 record and a Southwestern 4A regular season and tournament championship. Hickory Ridge, which finished fourth in the final Sweet 16 poll, was a 3A team in the 2016-17 season and moved into the Southwestern 4A this season.

Note: Eligible players played on teams in a recognized state association within the Observer’s coverage area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALL-REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Jr., G: UNC recruit averaged 12.5 points, five rebounds, three steals on a balanced team. Two-time all-conference and all-district selection.

Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Jr., G: Downs averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds, the first player in school history to average a double-double. She has 1,575 career points.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-8, Sr., G: Two-time Observer first-team pick scored more than 2,000 career points, and averaged 23.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals. Committed to Lees McRae.

Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook, 6-2, Sr., PF: McGill, the Big South 3A Player of the Year, averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds, leading her team to a 30-1 record. UNC Asheville recruit.

Gabby Smith, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 6-0, Sr, F: Three-time All-Cabarrus County pick averaged 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Signed with Western Carolina.

SECOND TEAM

Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, 5-9, Sr., G

Amanda Cherry, Indian Trail Sun Valley, 5-10, Sr., G

Jada McMillan, Concord Robinson, 5-7, Jr., G

Chyna Cornwell, Newton Conover, 6-3, So., F

Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly, 5-7, Sr., G

THIRD TEAM

Josie Hise, East Burke, 5-7, So, G

Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood, 5-8, Sr., G

Olivia Gabriel Carson, Sr., 5-5, G

Trinity Jones, Gastonia Ashbrook, Sr., 5-7, G

Reigan Richardson, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Fr, 5-10, G/F

  Comments  