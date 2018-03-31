McDonald’s All-American Devon Dotson repeats as All-Mecklenburg Player of the Year

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson repeats as the Charlotte Obsever All-Mecklenburg boys’ basketball player of the year.
Dotson, who signed with Kansas, is a top 30 national recruit and a McDonald’s All-American. Dotson scored eight points in Wednesday’s McDonald’s game, playing for the victorious West squad. This season, he led Providence Day to the Chick-Fil-A holiday tournament championship, a sixth straight CISAA conference title and the school’s fourth straight appearance in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association semifinals, all while playing one of the nation’s toughest schedules, according to MaxPreps.
Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, averaged 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He finished his career with a school-record 2,607 points and was a three-time all-conference pick.
The All-Mecklenburg Coach of the Year is Independence High’s Preston Davis. Davis led Independence to a 31-1 record and its first state championship since 1997, when Davis was a sophomore center for his alma mater.,
Davis’ team was announced as champion of the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll this week.
Note: The All-Mecklenburg teams were selected by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards. To be considered, players had to be nominated by their coaches and play for a school in a recognized state association.
Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg boys’ basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Jamarius Burton, Independence, 6-5, Sr., G: MVP of the NCHSAA 4A state finals averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Has nearly 15 Division I college scholarship offers. First-team All-District 9 selection after missing junior season (knee surgery).
Devon Dotson, Providence Day, Sr, 6-1, G: McDonald’s and Esmark All-American averaged 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Three-time all-state star is school’s all-time leading scorer (2,607 points). Repeat All-Mecklenburg Player of the Year.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River, So., 6-4, G: The Southwestern 4A Player of the Year is a top 20 recruit nationally. Averaged 24.7 points, 10.2 rebounds for the N.C. 4A semifinalist. First-team All-District 9 selection.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day, Sr., 6-5, G: McDonald’s nominee, Esmark All-American and two-time all-state. Averaged 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals. Shot 42 percent from 3, 57 percent from 2-point range and 90 percent from foul line. No. 3 scorer in school history.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg, 6-9, Jr., F: Averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds for I-Meck regular-season, tournament champions. Son of former Mecklenburg Player of the Year Curtis Withers (West Charlotte, UNC Charlotte) was I-MECK Player of the Year. Recently added offers from Florida, Oklahoma State and Virginia.
SECOND TEAM
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Jr., G/F
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell, 6-2, Sr., G
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, So., G
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian, 6-10, So., F/C
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, Jr., G/F
THIRD TEAM
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day, 6-5, Jr., F
Gerrale Gates, Butler, 6-6, Sr., F/C
DJ Little, Butler, 6-2, Sr., G
Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian, 6-3, Sr., G
Matt Smith, Independence, 6-7, Jr., F
