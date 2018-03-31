The All-Mecklenburg girls’ basketball team (left to right): Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell; Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day; Coach Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek; Jordan McLaughlin, Berry; and Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg. Not pictured is Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith
The All-Mecklenburg girls’ basketball team (left to right): Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell; Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day; Coach Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek; Jordan McLaughlin, Berry; and Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg. Not pictured is Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Mallard Creek star, coach sweep All-Mecklenburg girls’ high school basketball honors

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 31, 2018 03:29 PM

A Mallard Creek coach andhis star senior are the 2017-18 Charlotte Observer high school basketball girls’ coach and player of the year.

Mallard Creek coach Clarence Johnson led the Mavericks to a second straight appearance in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game. The Mavericks were 28-3 last season. In the past three seasons under Johnson, Mallard Creek is 83-6 and has won 44 straight games against conference competition.

Mallard Creek guard Ahlana Smith is the All-Mecklenburg girls’ player of the year. A top 40 recruit who signed with UCLA, Smith averaged 15 points, five steals and five assists. A McDonald’s All-American nominee, Smith was the I-MECK 4A conference player of the year and all-district player of the year.

Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith is the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the year in Mecklenburg County
Jonathan Aguallo

On Tuesday, Smith was in San Antonio to participate in the 2018 American Family Insurance Slam Dunk and 3-Point championships. She was part of the 3-point shooting contest. The taped event will air nationally Saturday on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

Note: The teams were selected by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards. Eligible players played for Mecklenburg County schools that belong to a recognized state athletic association. Players had to be nominated by their coaches to receive consideration.

Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg Girls’ Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day, Sr., 5-6, G: UNC recruit was CISAA Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American nominee. She averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell, Sr., 5-8, G: SoMeck all-conference’s player of the year averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Scored more than 1,000 career points.

Jordan McLaughlin, Bery, Jr, 5-7, G: SoMeck conference’s player of the year averaged 19.2 points, six rebounds, four steals and 3.2 assists. She was an all-district selection.

Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek, Sr., 5-9, G: Top 40 national recruit signed with UCLA. She averaged 15 points, five steals, five assists and was conference and district player of the year.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, Fr, 5-7, G: All-conference, all-district pick averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds, 2.4 steals and two assists. She made 68 3-point shots and was among the state’s leading scorers.

SECOND TEAM

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin, Sr., 5-11, G

A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., F

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-9, Fr, G

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, Jr., 5-7, G

Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell, Sr., 5-4, G

THIRD TEAM

D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell, Sr, 6-1, G/F

Aniya Finger, Hopewell, So., 5-11, G

Tanajah Hayes, Vance, Fr., 5-6, G

Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek, 5-9, Sr

Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin, Jr., 6-1, G/F

