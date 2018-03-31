Mallard Creek star, coach sweep All-Mecklenburg girls’ high school basketball honors

A Mallard Creek coach andhis star senior are the 2017-18 Charlotte Observer high school basketball girls’ coach and player of the year.
Mallard Creek coach Clarence Johnson led the Mavericks to a second straight appearance in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game. The Mavericks were 28-3 last season. In the past three seasons under Johnson, Mallard Creek is 83-6 and has won 44 straight games against conference competition.
Mallard Creek guard Ahlana Smith is the All-Mecklenburg girls’ player of the year. A top 40 recruit who signed with UCLA, Smith averaged 15 points, five steals and five assists. A McDonald’s All-American nominee, Smith was the I-MECK 4A conference player of the year and all-district player of the year.
On Tuesday, Smith was in San Antonio to participate in the 2018 American Family Insurance Slam Dunk and 3-Point championships. She was part of the 3-point shooting contest. The taped event will air nationally Saturday on CBS at 3:30 p.m.
Note: The teams were selected by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards. Eligible players played for Mecklenburg County schools that belong to a recognized state athletic association. Players had to be nominated by their coaches to receive consideration.
Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg Girls’ Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day, Sr., 5-6, G: UNC recruit was CISAA Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American nominee. She averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell, Sr., 5-8, G: SoMeck all-conference’s player of the year averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Scored more than 1,000 career points.
Jordan McLaughlin, Bery, Jr, 5-7, G: SoMeck conference’s player of the year averaged 19.2 points, six rebounds, four steals and 3.2 assists. She was an all-district selection.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek, Sr., 5-9, G: Top 40 national recruit signed with UCLA. She averaged 15 points, five steals, five assists and was conference and district player of the year.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, Fr, 5-7, G: All-conference, all-district pick averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds, 2.4 steals and two assists. She made 68 3-point shots and was among the state’s leading scorers.
SECOND TEAM
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin, Sr., 5-11, G
A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., F
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-9, Fr, G
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, Jr., 5-7, G
Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell, Sr., 5-4, G
THIRD TEAM
D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell, Sr, 6-1, G/F
Aniya Finger, Hopewell, So., 5-11, G
Tanajah Hayes, Vance, Fr., 5-6, G
Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek, 5-9, Sr
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin, Jr., 6-1, G/F
