HS Baseball Update: Friday's top performers, recaps; Saturday's schedule

A late rally from China Grove Jesse Carson highlighted Friday’s opening day of the F&M Bank Classic in Kannapolis.
The Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and edged Mount Pleasant 8-5 at Intimidator Stadium, home of the South Atlantic League’s Kannapolis Intimidators.
Cameron Prugh went 3-for-4 for Jesse Carson, and teammate Logan Rogers was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 9, Salisbury 4: The Bulldogs scored five times in the top of the seventh and won their opening game of the F&M Bank Classic. They’ll face Jesse Carson in the second round Saturday.
Noah Love had two singles and a triple for Jay M. Robinson, driving in a pair of runs. Charles Botello went 2-for-4. Salisbury’s Vance Honeycutt was 2-for-4.
West Forsyth 4, Northwest Cabarrus 0: West Forsyth scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and won its first-round game in the F&M Bank Classic. Northwest Cabarrus was held to a single hit, by Cole Petcher.
South Rowan 5, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: South Rowan scored four times in the top of the third and added a run in the fifth, moving into the winners’ bracket semifinals of the F&M Bank Classic. Caleb Beaver had two hits for A.L. Brown. Andrew Jones and Jarrid Nelson had RBI hits for South Rowan.
OTHER GAME
Monroe Union Academy 15, Mooresville Carolina International 4 (6 innings): The Cardinals scored seven times in the fifth inning and rolled to a PAC 7 1A victory. Ivan Dorbor had two hits and scored two runs for Carolina International.
Saturday’s schedule
Three more holiday events – two in Charlotte – get under way Saturday.
The Spring Break Tournament in Charlotte features a pair of games at both Providence and Ardrey Kell high schools. The Jack Sink Classic opens at East Mecklenburg and Myers Park high schools. And the East Rowan Spring Break Tournament has its opening-round games.
Saturday’s schedule:
Spring Break Tournament: (first round) (at Providence) Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont, noon; Marvin Ridge vs. Ledford, 3; (at Ardrey Kell) Ardrey Kell vs. Independence, noon; Hough vs. Weddington, 3.
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic: (at East Mecklenburg) Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Mallard Creek, 1; Butler vs. Concord, 3:30; (at Myers Park) Harrisburg Hickory Ridge vs. Olympic, 3:30; Myers Park vs. Lake Norman Charter, 6.
East Rowan Spring Break: (at East Rowan High, first round) Concord Cox Mill vs. South Iredell, 10 a.m.; West Rowan vs. West Stanly, 1; West Iredell vs. Central Cabarrus, 4; East Rowan vs. Mooresville, 7.
F&M Bank Classic: (at Intimidator Stadium, Kannapolis) (losers bracket semifinals) Salisbury vs. Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.; Northwest Cabarrus vs. Albemarle, 1:30; (winners bracket semifinals) Concord Jay M. Robinson vs. China Grove Jesse Carson, 4; West Forsyth vs. South Rowan, 6:30.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
