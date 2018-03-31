UNC, Duke recruits named Mr. Basketball in North, South Carolina

Surprise, Zion Williamson is Mr. Basketball in South Carolina.
Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound McDonald’s All-American, will play college basketball for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.
Mr. Basketball in North Carolina is UNC recruit Coby White of Wilson Greenfield School. White, twice named N.C. Gatorade high school player of the year, is the all-time leading scorer from his state.
Never miss a local story.
Each year, the Observer names a Mr. and Ms. Basketball for North and South Carolina to signify the top senior in each state.
LINK: McDonald’s All-American highlights Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg boys basketball team
LINK: 2 Cabarrus County stars, ACC recruits, top Charlotte Observer All-Region boys basketball team
LINK: Independence High, and its zone, top final Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball poll
Williamson, whose in-game dunks became must-see YouTube TV, averaged 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals this season. He’s ranked among the nation’s top 3 players in the class of 2018 and is considered a top five lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
White, a 6-5 combo guard, averaged 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 3.2 steals. He finished his career with 3,511 points. This season, he scored 1,055 points, had six triple-doubles and seven games with more than 40 points.
White and Williamson will play in the Jordan Brand Classic April 8 in Brooklyn.
▪ Ms. Basketball in South Carolina is North Augusta’s Amari Young. Named the S.C. Gatorade player of the year, the 6-foot senior forward led her team to a 26-1 record and a second straight S.C. 4A state title. She averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, six steals and 3.4 assists. She had 1,514 career points. She’s signed to Old Dominion.
▪ Ms. Basketball in North Carolina is McDonald’s All-American Izabella Nicoletti of Raleigh’s Neuse Christian School. The Florida State recruit and N.C. Gatorade player of the year averaged 20 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. A 5-foot-9 shooting guard, Nicoletti is ranked among the nation’s top 10 players in her class. She led her team to back-to-back N.C. Independent Schools 1A state championships.
Comments