UNC recruit Coby White (0) of Greenfield School in Wilson, NC, is Mr. Basketball in North Carolina. He is the state’s all-time leading scorer. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

UNC recruit ranked No. 1 in Phenom Hoops final 2018 N.C. basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

May 18, 2018 11:49 PM

UNC recruit Coby White is the top overall recruit in North Carolina in the class of 2018.

The two-time N.C. Gatorade player of the year and leading scorer in state history is ranked No. 1 in the state in Phenom Hoop Report's final ranking for the class of 2018.

Area players in the top 20 were No. 2 Devon Dotson (Providence Day/Kansas); No. 7 Hunter Tyson (Unionville Piedmont/Clemson); No. 8 Jairus Hamilton (Concord Cannon/Boston College); No. 10 Rechon Black (Concord Cox Mill/UNC); No. 11 Michael Wynn (Charlotte Liberty Heights/undecided); No. 13 Nate Hinton (Gaston Day/Houston); No. 15 Trey Wertz (Providence Day/Santa Clara); No. 16 Jamarius Burton (Independence/Wichita State); No. 17 Adrian Delph (Kings Mountain/Appalachian State); No. 19 Blake Preston (Charlotte Christian/Liberty).

▪ Fayetteville Trinity Christian's Joey Baker debuted at No. 4 in the 2018 rankings. Baker recently reclassed up from the 2019 class and committed to Duke.

1Coby White6'5WilsonGreenfieldUNC
2Devon Dotson6'2CharlotteProvidence DayKansas
3Jaylan Hoard6'8High PointWesleyan ChristianWake Forest
4Joey Baker6'8FayettevilleTrinity ChristianDuke
5John Newman6'6GreensboroGreensboro DayClemson
6Aaron Wiggins6'6High PointWesleyan ChristianMaryland
7Hunter Tyson6'8MonroePiedmont HSClemson
8Jarius Hamilton6'8ConcordCannon SchoolBoston College
9Immanuel Bates6'10FayettevilleNorthwood TempleNC State
10Rechon Black6'8ConcordCox MillUNC
11Michael Wynn6'6CharlotteLiberty Heights

12Kris Monroe6'8RaleighSt David'sProvidence
13Nate Hinton6'4GastoniaGaston DayHouston
14Ian Steere6'9FayettevilleWesleyan ChristianNC State
15Trey Wertz6'5CharlotteProvidence DaySanta Clara
16Jamarius Burton6'4CharlotteIndependenceWichita St
17Adrian Delph6'3Kings MountainKings MountainAppalachian State
18Isaiah Bigelow6'6GreensboroBen L SmithWofford
19Blake Preston6'9CharlotteCharlotte ChristianLiberty
20Elijah McCadden6'6Rocky MountGreenfieldGeorgia Southern
21Will Dillard6'2GreensboroGreensboro DayGeorgia Southern
22Jaylen Richard6'4DurhamJordanCollege of Charleston
23Jayden Gardner6'6Wake ForestHeritageEast Carolina
24Trey Murphy6'5CaryCary AcademyRice
25Kevin Obanor6'8HoustonMt. ZionOral Roberts
26Quan McCluney6'5GastoniaGaston DayCollege of Charleston
27Jarron McAllister6'3Wake ForestHeritageVirginia Tech
28Jaylen Alston6'3McleansvilleEastern GuilfordGardner Webb
29Milos Stajcic6'9FayettevilleFreedom ChristianCampbell
30Qon Murphy6'6ConcordCannon SchoolHouston Baptist
31Stephen Edoka6'5ConcordConcord First Assembly

32Jomaru Brown6'0DurhamSouthern DurhamEastern Kentucky
33KC Hankton6'8CharlotteUnited Faith

34Kody Shubert5'11DenverLincoln CharterPresbyterian
35Daivien Williamson6'1Winston-SalemWinston Salem PrepETSU
36Isaac Sufferen6'2CharlotteProvidence DayLafayette
37Dravon Mangum6'7RoxboroPersonCharlotte
38MJ Armstrong6'3GastoniaGaston Day

39Josiah Jeffers6'1BurlingtonBurlington SchoolRadford
40Marque Maultby6'1GarnerGarnerNew Hampshire
41Jaylen Sims6'5CharlotteUnited Faith ChristianUNC-Wilmington
42Andy Pack6'5GreensboroNorthern GuilfordElon
43Torey James6'5HickoryHickoryOhio University
44Corey Boyd6'8St. LouisMt. ZionJBA League
45Junub Chuol6'3FayettevilleVillage Christian

46Chris Barnette6'0RaleighRavenscroftMars Hill
47Jack Hemphill6'9RaleighRavenscroftBoston University
48Isaiah Wilkins6'5Winston-SalemMt. TaborPrep School
49Kenyon Burt6'6GarnerGarnerMt Olive
50Jonathan Hicklin6'4CharlotteNorthside ChristianJames Madison
51Nate Springs6'10CharlotteMyers ParkOhio University
52Ben Uloko6'8ClemmonsWest ForsythHouston Baptist
53Adafe Price6'7AlbemarleAlbemarle

54Jaylen Gainey6'9GreensboroBen L SmithBrown
55Anthony Hicks6'5Winston-SalemNorth ForsythLees McRae
56Jordan Love6'4DurhamVoyager Academy

57Ahmad Jeffries6'4GreensboroNew Garden FriendsPrep School
58Ody Oguama6'9RaleighCardinal GibbonsPrep School
59Kenny Dye6'0JacksonvilleNorthsideQueens University
60Chris Martin5'10CharlotteLiberty HeightsPresbyterian
61Jaylin Gamble6'8High PointBen L SmithFayetteville State
62Elochukwu Eze6'10AshevilleAsheville ChristianSIU Edwardsville
63Aaron Cash6'7RaleighWord of God

64Zach Newkirk6'0ApexWord of GodBrunswick CC
65Gerrale Gates6'5CharlotteButlerNew Orleans
66Tripp Greene6'1LewisvilleGreensboro DayRoanoke
67David Kasanganay6'2CharlotteArdrey KellNavy
68Tomas Butkus6'3Rabun Gap (GA)Rabun Gap

69Andreas Wilson6'1HendersonKerr Vance AcademyWingate
70Cameron Whiteside6'4ThomasvilleThomasville

71Corey Rutherford6'5Winston SalemWinston Salem prepWinston Salem St
72Blake Wilson6'7GastoniaHunter Huss

73Augustine Ominu6'9DurhamMt Zion Academy

74Josh Price6'3CharlotteCarmel ChristianLiberty
75Josh Cottrell6'1HayesvileHayesvilleWestern Carolina
76Larry Borland III6'6Winston SalemReynolds

77Tyler Nelson6'5CharlotteMetrolina ChristianRoanoke College
78Jalin Thorne6'8FayettevilleWestoverButler CC
79Silas Love6'7RaefordHoke CountyUNC-Pembroke
80Trayvon Ferrell6'0GarnerGarner

81Kris Wooten6'1KinstonParrott AcademyElon
82Demetric Horton6'5GarnerGarner

83Jacob Crutchfield5'10GreensboroBen L SmithFayetteville State
84Ricky Clemmons6'2RolesvilleRolesville

85DJ Little6'2MatthewsButlerQueens
86Khyree Thomas6'7High PointWesleyan Christian

87Elijah Lockhart6'6CharlotteEast Mecklenburg

88Jamarius Hairston6'4SalisburyCarsonLanders
89Jalen Johnson5'11DurhamNorthern Durham

90Bryson Price6'8MorgantonDraughn

91Justin Tene6'8AshevilleAsheville Christian

92Justice Goodloe6'2Winston-SalemWinston Salem Prep

93Madison Monroe6'2HuntersvilleSouthlake ChristianArmy
94Steven Randle6'8Winston SalemWest Ridge Academy

95Dakari Johnson5'10FayettevilleVillage Christian

96Freddie Taylor5'10WilmingtonNew Hanover

97Satchel Hester6'7LexingtonNorth DavidsonAnderson
98Jordan Campbell5'11CharlotteRocky River

99Milos Galogaza6'9ErwinCape Fear ChristianBelmont Abbey
100Tre Harvey6'4BurlingtonWestern Alamance

100Jake Brownlee6'6Cerra GordoWest Columbus

100London England6'5DenverLincoln CharterLees McRae
100Maverick LaRue6'6LewisvilleWest Forsyth

100Deacon Heath6'0Banner ElkAvery CountyUNC Asheville

