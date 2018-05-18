UNC recruit ranked No. 1 in Phenom Hoops final 2018 N.C. basketball rankings

UNC recruit Coby White is the top overall recruit in North Carolina in the class of 2018.
The two-time N.C. Gatorade player of the year and leading scorer in state history is ranked No. 1 in the state in Phenom Hoop Report's final ranking for the class of 2018.
Area players in the top 20 were No. 2 Devon Dotson (Providence Day/Kansas); No. 7 Hunter Tyson (Unionville Piedmont/Clemson); No. 8 Jairus Hamilton (Concord Cannon/Boston College); No. 10 Rechon Black (Concord Cox Mill/UNC); No. 11 Michael Wynn (Charlotte Liberty Heights/undecided); No. 13 Nate Hinton (Gaston Day/Houston); No. 15 Trey Wertz (Providence Day/Santa Clara); No. 16 Jamarius Burton (Independence/Wichita State); No. 17 Adrian Delph (Kings Mountain/Appalachian State); No. 19 Blake Preston (Charlotte Christian/Liberty).
▪ Fayetteville Trinity Christian's Joey Baker debuted at No. 4 in the 2018 rankings. Baker recently reclassed up from the 2019 class and committed to Duke.
|1
|Coby White
|6'5
|Wilson
|Greenfield
|UNC
|2
|Devon Dotson
|6'2
|Charlotte
|Providence Day
|Kansas
|3
|Jaylan Hoard
|6'8
|High Point
|Wesleyan Christian
|Wake Forest
|4
|Joey Baker
|6'8
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|Duke
|5
|John Newman
|6'6
|Greensboro
|Greensboro Day
|Clemson
|6
|Aaron Wiggins
|6'6
|High Point
|Wesleyan Christian
|Maryland
|7
|Hunter Tyson
|6'8
|Monroe
|Piedmont HS
|Clemson
|8
|Jarius Hamilton
|6'8
|Concord
|Cannon School
|Boston College
|9
|Immanuel Bates
|6'10
|Fayetteville
|Northwood Temple
|NC State
|10
|Rechon Black
|6'8
|Concord
|Cox Mill
|UNC
|11
|Michael Wynn
|6'6
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|12
|Kris Monroe
|6'8
|Raleigh
|St David's
|Providence
|13
|Nate Hinton
|6'4
|Gastonia
|Gaston Day
|Houston
|14
|Ian Steere
|6'9
|Fayetteville
|Wesleyan Christian
|NC State
|15
|Trey Wertz
|6'5
|Charlotte
|Providence Day
|Santa Clara
|16
|Jamarius Burton
|6'4
|Charlotte
|Independence
|Wichita St
|17
|Adrian Delph
|6'3
|Kings Mountain
|Kings Mountain
|Appalachian State
|18
|Isaiah Bigelow
|6'6
|Greensboro
|Ben L Smith
|Wofford
|19
|Blake Preston
|6'9
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
|Liberty
|20
|Elijah McCadden
|6'6
|Rocky Mount
|Greenfield
|Georgia Southern
|21
|Will Dillard
|6'2
|Greensboro
|Greensboro Day
|Georgia Southern
|22
|Jaylen Richard
|6'4
|Durham
|Jordan
|College of Charleston
|23
|Jayden Gardner
|6'6
|Wake Forest
|Heritage
|East Carolina
|24
|Trey Murphy
|6'5
|Cary
|Cary Academy
|Rice
|25
|Kevin Obanor
|6'8
|Houston
|Mt. Zion
|Oral Roberts
|26
|Quan McCluney
|6'5
|Gastonia
|Gaston Day
|College of Charleston
|27
|Jarron McAllister
|6'3
|Wake Forest
|Heritage
|Virginia Tech
|28
|Jaylen Alston
|6'3
|Mcleansville
|Eastern Guilford
|Gardner Webb
|29
|Milos Stajcic
|6'9
|Fayetteville
|Freedom Christian
|Campbell
|30
|Qon Murphy
|6'6
|Concord
|Cannon School
|Houston Baptist
|31
|Stephen Edoka
|6'5
|Concord
|Concord First Assembly
|32
|Jomaru Brown
|6'0
|Durham
|Southern Durham
|Eastern Kentucky
|33
|KC Hankton
|6'8
|Charlotte
|United Faith
|34
|Kody Shubert
|5'11
|Denver
|Lincoln Charter
|Presbyterian
|35
|Daivien Williamson
|6'1
|Winston-Salem
|Winston Salem Prep
|ETSU
|36
|Isaac Sufferen
|6'2
|Charlotte
|Providence Day
|Lafayette
|37
|Dravon Mangum
|6'7
|Roxboro
|Person
|Charlotte
|38
|MJ Armstrong
|6'3
|Gastonia
|Gaston Day
|39
|Josiah Jeffers
|6'1
|Burlington
|Burlington School
|Radford
|40
|Marque Maultby
|6'1
|Garner
|Garner
|New Hampshire
|41
|Jaylen Sims
|6'5
|Charlotte
|United Faith Christian
|UNC-Wilmington
|42
|Andy Pack
|6'5
|Greensboro
|Northern Guilford
|Elon
|43
|Torey James
|6'5
|Hickory
|Hickory
|Ohio University
|44
|Corey Boyd
|6'8
|St. Louis
|Mt. Zion
|JBA League
|45
|Junub Chuol
|6'3
|Fayetteville
|Village Christian
|46
|Chris Barnette
|6'0
|Raleigh
|Ravenscroft
|Mars Hill
|47
|Jack Hemphill
|6'9
|Raleigh
|Ravenscroft
|Boston University
|48
|Isaiah Wilkins
|6'5
|Winston-Salem
|Mt. Tabor
|Prep School
|49
|Kenyon Burt
|6'6
|Garner
|Garner
|Mt Olive
|50
|Jonathan Hicklin
|6'4
|Charlotte
|Northside Christian
|James Madison
|51
|Nate Springs
|6'10
|Charlotte
|Myers Park
|Ohio University
|52
|Ben Uloko
|6'8
|Clemmons
|West Forsyth
|Houston Baptist
|53
|Adafe Price
|6'7
|Albemarle
|Albemarle
|54
|Jaylen Gainey
|6'9
|Greensboro
|Ben L Smith
|Brown
|55
|Anthony Hicks
|6'5
|Winston-Salem
|North Forsyth
|Lees McRae
|56
|Jordan Love
|6'4
|Durham
|Voyager Academy
|57
|Ahmad Jeffries
|6'4
|Greensboro
|New Garden Friends
|Prep School
|58
|Ody Oguama
|6'9
|Raleigh
|Cardinal Gibbons
|Prep School
|59
|Kenny Dye
|6'0
|Jacksonville
|Northside
|Queens University
|60
|Chris Martin
|5'10
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|Presbyterian
|61
|Jaylin Gamble
|6'8
|High Point
|Ben L Smith
|Fayetteville State
|62
|Elochukwu Eze
|6'10
|Asheville
|Asheville Christian
|SIU Edwardsville
|63
|Aaron Cash
|6'7
|Raleigh
|Word of God
|64
|Zach Newkirk
|6'0
|Apex
|Word of God
|Brunswick CC
|65
|Gerrale Gates
|6'5
|Charlotte
|Butler
|New Orleans
|66
|Tripp Greene
|6'1
|Lewisville
|Greensboro Day
|Roanoke
|67
|David Kasanganay
|6'2
|Charlotte
|Ardrey Kell
|Navy
|68
|Tomas Butkus
|6'3
|Rabun Gap (GA)
|Rabun Gap
|69
|Andreas Wilson
|6'1
|Henderson
|Kerr Vance Academy
|Wingate
|70
|Cameron Whiteside
|6'4
|Thomasville
|Thomasville
|71
|Corey Rutherford
|6'5
|Winston Salem
|Winston Salem prep
|Winston Salem St
|72
|Blake Wilson
|6'7
|Gastonia
|Hunter Huss
|73
|Augustine Ominu
|6'9
|Durham
|Mt Zion Academy
|74
|Josh Price
|6'3
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|Liberty
|75
|Josh Cottrell
|6'1
|Hayesvile
|Hayesville
|Western Carolina
|76
|Larry Borland III
|6'6
|Winston Salem
|Reynolds
|77
|Tyler Nelson
|6'5
|Charlotte
|Metrolina Christian
|Roanoke College
|78
|Jalin Thorne
|6'8
|Fayetteville
|Westover
|Butler CC
|79
|Silas Love
|6'7
|Raeford
|Hoke County
|UNC-Pembroke
|80
|Trayvon Ferrell
|6'0
|Garner
|Garner
|81
|Kris Wooten
|6'1
|Kinston
|Parrott Academy
|Elon
|82
|Demetric Horton
|6'5
|Garner
|Garner
|83
|Jacob Crutchfield
|5'10
|Greensboro
|Ben L Smith
|Fayetteville State
|84
|Ricky Clemmons
|6'2
|Rolesville
|Rolesville
|85
|DJ Little
|6'2
|Matthews
|Butler
|Queens
|86
|Khyree Thomas
|6'7
|High Point
|Wesleyan Christian
|87
|Elijah Lockhart
|6'6
|Charlotte
|East Mecklenburg
|88
|Jamarius Hairston
|6'4
|Salisbury
|Carson
|Landers
|89
|Jalen Johnson
|5'11
|Durham
|Northern Durham
|90
|Bryson Price
|6'8
|Morganton
|Draughn
|91
|Justin Tene
|6'8
|Asheville
|Asheville Christian
|92
|Justice Goodloe
|6'2
|Winston-Salem
|Winston Salem Prep
|93
|Madison Monroe
|6'2
|Huntersville
|Southlake Christian
|Army
|94
|Steven Randle
|6'8
|Winston Salem
|West Ridge Academy
|95
|Dakari Johnson
|5'10
|Fayetteville
|Village Christian
|96
|Freddie Taylor
|5'10
|Wilmington
|New Hanover
|97
|Satchel Hester
|6'7
|Lexington
|North Davidson
|Anderson
|98
|Jordan Campbell
|5'11
|Charlotte
|Rocky River
|99
|Milos Galogaza
|6'9
|Erwin
|Cape Fear Christian
|Belmont Abbey
|100
|Tre Harvey
|6'4
|Burlington
|Western Alamance
|100
|Jake Brownlee
|6'6
|Cerra Gordo
|West Columbus
|100
|London England
|6'5
|Denver
|Lincoln Charter
|Lees McRae
|100
|Maverick LaRue
|6'6
|Lewisville
|West Forsyth
|100
|Deacon Heath
|6'0
|Banner Elk
|Avery County
|UNC Asheville
