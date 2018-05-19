Charlotte Country Day holds off Latin, wins 6th straight girls lacrosse state title

Charlotte Country Day raced out to a big lead over rival Charlotte Latin in Saturday's N.C Independent Schools' girls lacrosse state championship.
Then, the Bucs had to hold on for an 11-10 win that saw Latin trail 8-0 at halftime but score the game's final eight goals.
Country Day finished the season 12-6, winning its final five games. Junior Taylor Riley and senior Thea Reddin each scored twice in that decisive first half for the Bucs.
Country Day eventually took an 11-2 lead with 23 minutes left to play.
That's when everything changed.
Charlotte Latin (12-5) began a huge run. Cece Colombo and Gracie Colombo each scored twice. Cece Colombo had Latin's final goal with 4:19 to play. From there, Country Day withstood some challenges and didn't up a score.
That allowed the Bucs to get state title No. 6 in a row.
