Charlotte Country Day's girls lacrosse team, seen here warming up before Saturday's state final, beat rival Charlotte Latin for its sixth straight state title Charlotte Country Day, special to the Observer

Charlotte Country Day holds off Latin, wins 6th straight girls lacrosse state title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

May 19, 2018 02:04 PM

Charlotte Country Day raced out to a big lead over rival Charlotte Latin in Saturday's N.C Independent Schools' girls lacrosse state championship.

Then, the Bucs had to hold on for an 11-10 win that saw Latin trail 8-0 at halftime but score the game's final eight goals.

Country Day finished the season 12-6, winning its final five games. Junior Taylor Riley and senior Thea Reddin each scored twice in that decisive first half for the Bucs.

Country Day eventually took an 11-2 lead with 23 minutes left to play.

That's when everything changed.

Charlotte Latin (12-5) began a huge run. Cece Colombo and Gracie Colombo each scored twice. Cece Colombo had Latin's final goal with 4:19 to play. From there, Country Day withstood some challenges and didn't up a score.

That allowed the Bucs to get state title No. 6 in a row.



