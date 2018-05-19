High Point Wesleyan rallies to beat Charlotte Christian in NCISAA baseball finals

Charlotte Christian baseball players watch in dejection as Wesleyan Christian Academy baseball players celebrate winning over Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA 3A state championship baseball game at Charlotte Country Day Saturday afternoon. Diedra Lairddlaird@charlotteobserver.com
High Point Wesleyan rallied to beat Charlotte Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship game Saturday.
Christian (25-9) lost Game 1 of the best-of-3 series Friday night and needed to win Game 2 to force a deciding Game 3, which would’ve also been played Saturday.
The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead and were up 5-2 at the top of the fourth. But Wesleyan scored once in the fourth and three times in the fifth. Christian, out-hit 8-4 for the game, didn’t score in the final four innings.
JD Suarez led the Knights with a hit and two RBIs. Caleb Cozart and Brett Kerry each had two hits for Wesleyan.
Winning pitcher Kody Proctor threw 4.1 innings, struck out six and allowed two hits. He also had four RBIs and a walk on offense.
