Providence Days' Morgan Hart (12) is able to take the shot during late 1st half action. Charlotte Latin would defeat Providence Day 3-1 in the NCISAA 3A Soccer State Championship Saturday May 19, 2018.
Providence Days' Morgan Hart (12) is able to take the shot during late 1st half action. Charlotte Latin would defeat Providence Day 3-1 in the NCISAA 3A Soccer State Championship Saturday May 19, 2018.
Providence Days' Morgan Hart (12) is able to take the shot during late 1st half action. Charlotte Latin would defeat Providence Day 3-1 in the NCISAA 3A Soccer State Championship Saturday May 19, 2018.

High School Sports

NCISAA state championship scoreboard

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

May 19, 2018 10:53 PM

NCISAA

BASEBALL

Class 3A

State championship series

(best-of-three)

(at Charlotte Country Day)

Game 1 (Friday): High Point Wesleyan 8, Charlotte Christian 3

Game 2 (Saturday): High Point Wesleyan 6, Charlotte Christian 5 (Wesleyan is 3A champion)





Class 2A

State championship series

(best-of-three)

(at Gaston Day)

Greensboro Caldwell Academy (16-5) vs. Rocky Mount Faith Christian (19-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Monday

Game 2: TBA

Game 3 (if needed): TBA





Class 1A

State championship series

(best-of-three)

(at Fleming Stadium, Wilson)

Wayne Country Day (18-4)vs. Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (17-3)

Game 1: 1 p.m. Sunday

Game 2: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 3 (if needed): TBA





GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 3A

Saturday’s state championship

Charlotte Latin 3, Providence Day 1





Class 2A

Saturday’s state championship

(at Campbell University, Buies Creek)

Asheville Christian 1, Christ the King 0





Class 1A

Saturday’s state championship

(at Campbell University, Buies Creek)

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 2, Statesville Christian 0





GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

Class 3A

State finals

(at Gaston Christian)

Friday

Gaston Christian 3, Wake Christian 0

Saturday

Hickory Grove Christian 12, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2

Gaston Christian 4, Hickory Grove Christian 3 (Gaston Christian is 3A champion)





Class 2A

State finals

(at Freedom Christian, Fayetteville)

Friday

Fayetteville Christian 12, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 0

Fayetteville Freedom Christian 13, Rocky Mount Academy 2

Fayetteville Freedom Christian 3, Fayetteville Christian 1

Rocky Mount Academy 11, Arendell Parrott Academy 4 (elimination game)

Monday

Rocky Mount Academy (15-4) vs. Fayetteville Christian (20-2), noon (elimination game)

10 a.m. winner vs. Fayetteville Freedom Christian (16-6), 2 p.m.

If needed, another game follows at 4 p.m.





Class 1A

State finals

(at Oakwood School, Greenville)

Friday

Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy 13, Ahoskie Ridgecroft School 4

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 9, Erwin Cape Fear Christian 8 (9 innings)

Halifax Academy 7, Lawrence Academy 2 (state championship game)









BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Arden Christ School 16, Charlotte Country Day 9

Providence Day 11, Charlotte Latin 8

Saturday’s state championship

Arden Christ School 18, Providence Day 9





Division 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Southlake Christian 8, Raleigh St. David’s 4

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 20, Forsyth Country Day 1

Saturday’s state championship

Southlake Christian 17, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 14





GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day 11, Durham Academy 8

Charlotte Latin 18, Raleigh Ravenscroft 9

Saturday’s state championship

Charlotte Country Day 11, Charlotte Latin 10

  Comments  