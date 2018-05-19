NCISAA state championship scoreboard

NCISAA
BASEBALL
Class 3A
State championship series
(best-of-three)
(at Charlotte Country Day)
Game 1 (Friday): High Point Wesleyan 8, Charlotte Christian 3
Game 2 (Saturday): High Point Wesleyan 6, Charlotte Christian 5 (Wesleyan is 3A champion)
Class 2A
State championship series
(best-of-three)
(at Gaston Day)
Greensboro Caldwell Academy (16-5) vs. Rocky Mount Faith Christian (19-7)
Game 1: 6 p.m. Monday
Game 2: TBA
Game 3 (if needed): TBA
Class 1A
State championship series
(best-of-three)
(at Fleming Stadium, Wilson)
Wayne Country Day (18-4)vs. Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (17-3)
Game 1: 1 p.m. Sunday
Game 2: 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 3 (if needed): TBA
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 3A
Saturday’s state championship
Charlotte Latin 3, Providence Day 1
Class 2A
Saturday’s state championship
(at Campbell University, Buies Creek)
Asheville Christian 1, Christ the King 0
Class 1A
Saturday’s state championship
(at Campbell University, Buies Creek)
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 2, Statesville Christian 0
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
Class 3A
State finals
(at Gaston Christian)
Friday
Gaston Christian 3, Wake Christian 0
Saturday
Hickory Grove Christian 12, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2
Gaston Christian 4, Hickory Grove Christian 3 (Gaston Christian is 3A champion)
Class 2A
State finals
(at Freedom Christian, Fayetteville)
Friday
Fayetteville Christian 12, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 0
Fayetteville Freedom Christian 13, Rocky Mount Academy 2
Fayetteville Freedom Christian 3, Fayetteville Christian 1
Rocky Mount Academy 11, Arendell Parrott Academy 4 (elimination game)
Monday
Rocky Mount Academy (15-4) vs. Fayetteville Christian (20-2), noon (elimination game)
10 a.m. winner vs. Fayetteville Freedom Christian (16-6), 2 p.m.
If needed, another game follows at 4 p.m.
Class 1A
State finals
(at Oakwood School, Greenville)
Friday
Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy 13, Ahoskie Ridgecroft School 4
Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 9, Erwin Cape Fear Christian 8 (9 innings)
Halifax Academy 7, Lawrence Academy 2 (state championship game)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Arden Christ School 16, Charlotte Country Day 9
Providence Day 11, Charlotte Latin 8
Saturday’s state championship
Arden Christ School 18, Providence Day 9
Division 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Southlake Christian 8, Raleigh St. David’s 4
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 20, Forsyth Country Day 1
Saturday’s state championship
Southlake Christian 17, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 14
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day 11, Durham Academy 8
Charlotte Latin 18, Raleigh Ravenscroft 9
Saturday’s state championship
Charlotte Country Day 11, Charlotte Latin 10
Comments