Saturday's roundup: Myers Park advances to girls soccer finals

Top-seeded Myers Park advanced to the 4A Western Regional finals in girls’ soccer Saturday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Lake Norman.
The Mustangs’ defense shut down Lake Norman in the midday heat, with Abby Britt registering a shutout in goal. Myers Park got goals from Caileen Almeida and Ari Maibodi.
The Mustangs (20-0-1) will entertain third-seeded Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-1-3) in the Regional finals Tuesday. Lake Norman finished the season with an 18-6-1 record.
Gaston Christian wins 3A softball
Gaston Christian captured the N.C. Independent Schools 3A girls’ softball championship Saturday, edging defending champion Hickory Grove Christian 4-3 in the finals.
The tournament, originally planned for double elimination, was changed to single-elimination format due to rainy weather.
The Eagles (14-4) had lost by shutout in its two previous meetings this season with Hickory Grove Christian (16-4). But in Saturday’s final, played at Gaston Christian, the host Eagles scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead.
Emmy Ghorley singled, reached second on a sacrifice and scored on Marianna Pumneo’s single. Anna Oliver pinch-ran for Pumneo and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Lions, who beat Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 12-2 earlier Saturday in a semifinal, scored once in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying run on second base.
Winning pitcher Mia Holmes was charged with two earned runs and struck out nine. Losing pitcher Savannah Brown gave up three earned runs and struck out 12.
Country Day takes team tennis crown
Charlotte Country Day downed Durham Academy 5-3 Saturday, winning the N.C. Independent Schools boys’ team tennis championship.
Luke McClelland got the Buccaneers off to a big start, winning No. 1 singles over Durham Academy standout James Shaheen 6-3, 6-4. And after the Bucs dropped the No. 2 singles match, they rallied with singles victories by Bennett Turner, Kaelan Van Cleeff and Johnny Bingham.
The clincher came in doubles, when the team of Turner and Vaed Krujekar prevailed. The match was played indoors at the Lake Norman Tennis Center in Mooresville.
Durham Academy edged Country Day 5-4 a month ago in a regular-season match.
In N.C. High School Athletic Association team tennis finals, two Charlotte-area schools were beaten in championship matches.
Myers Park fell to Raleigh Enloe 5-1 in 4A, and Lincoln Charter was beaten 5-1 by Raleigh Charter in 1A. The other champions were Clayton (3A) and Carrboro (2A).
Catholic girls drop lacrosse final
Charlotte Catholic’s bid to end Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons’ reign in girls’ lacrosse fell short Saturday at Raleigh’s WakeMed Soccer Park, as the Cougars fell 14-8 in the state championship match. It was the third consecutive state title for Cardinal Gibbons.
Grace Nelson scored three goals for Cardinal Gibbons and was named the match’s Most Valuable Player.
Southlake Christian wins lacrosse
Southlake Christian’ fourth-quarter surge carried the Eagles to the N.C. Independent Schools Division 2 boys’ lacrosse championship Saturday.
The host Eagles downed defending champion Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 17-14 in the finals, finishing with a 13-4 record.
Southlake Christian led only 12-11 entering the final period, but the Eagles scored four times in the first four minutes and were never threatened afterward. Cape Fear Academy finished with a 14-7 mark.
Boys’ baseball playoffs
Lincoln Charter 2, East Surry 0: Lincoln Charter scored two runs in the top of the fourth and made it hold up in this 2A Western Regional semifinal. The Eagles (21-5) will face undefeated Murphy (25-0) in the Western finals series.
North Lincoln 8, Smoky Mountain 6: Top seed North Lincoln advanced to the best-of-three 2A Western Regional finals, holding off Smoky Mountain. North Lincoln built a 7-1 lead early, with Tyler McPeak slamming two home runs and Matt Jorgensen adding a two-run homer. But the visitors rallied and left runners on second and third base in the seventh inning.
North Lincoln (25-2) will face Ledford (26-3) in the 2A Western Regional finals.
Girls’ softball playoffs
Richmond Senior 7, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: The top-seeded Raiders advanced to the 4A Western Regional finals, behind the no-hit pitching of Greyson Way. She struck out 13 Ragin’ Bull hitters as the Raiders improved to 24-3.
Owen Bowers and Kayla Hawkins each hit two-run home runs in the second inning, when host Richmond Senior scored four times and built a 7-0 lead. The Raiders will face the winner of Monday’s Mooresville-South Caldwell game in the Regional finals.
South Stanly postponed: South Stanly’s 1A Western Regional semifinal game at North Stokes was postponed until 6 p.m. Monday.
Girls’ soccer playoffs
Monroe Union Academy 3, Community School of Davidson 1: The top-seeded Cardinals built a 3-0 halftime lead and moved into the 1A Western Regional finals. Chiara Coppin scored twice and Kelsey Havican added a goal. Sarah Brown had two assists for the Cardinals, who will host the winner of Monday’s Lincoln Charter-South Stokes in Tuesday’s regional title match.
Salisbury 1, East Bend Forbush 0: The top-seeded Hornets squeaked past Forbush, getting a goal from Caroline Cordelle at the 13:53 mark of the first half. The victory set up a battle of unbeatens Tuesday in the 2A Western Regional finals, with Salisbury hosting Lake Norman Charter (21-0-1).
