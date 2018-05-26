Friday's roundup: Crest evens 3A baseball regional series

Boiling Springs Crest took advantage of five errors and other miscues by Asheville Reynolds and beat the Rockets 10-3 in the second game of the 3A Western Regional baseball championship series Friday.
That sets up a decisive Game 3 at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crest, with the winner facing either Wilmington New Hanover or Fayetteville Terry Sanford in next weekend’s 3A state title series.
C.J. Mayhue played a big role for visiting Crest, driving in two runs and scoring a pair. His third-inning RBI single produced one of two Chargers runs in that frame.
In the fifth, Mayhue singled, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch. An inning later, Mayhue drove in a run with a single, then eventually scored on a Reynolds balk.
Meanwhile, Crest starter Caleb Plummer went 6.1 innings and earned the victory.
1A softball: South Stanly evens series
South Stanly rode the no-hit pitching of Sadie Lee to a series-evening 2-0 victory Friday over visiting Alleghany in the 1A Western Regional girls’ softball title series.
The Bulls scored their first run in the fourth inning, on a Kaitlyn Tucker RBI double. An inning later, Makayla Poplin’s single scored a run.
South Stanly (24-6) and Alleghany (20-5) will decide the series in a 6 p.m. game Saturday at Alleghany High in Sparta.
