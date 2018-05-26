High School Sports

Friday's roundup: Crest evens 3A baseball regional series

By Steve Lyttle And Langston Wertz Jr.

Correspondent

May 26, 2018

Boiling Springs Crest took advantage of five errors and other miscues by Asheville Reynolds and beat the Rockets 10-3 in the second game of the 3A Western Regional baseball championship series Friday.

That sets up a decisive Game 3 at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crest, with the winner facing either Wilmington New Hanover or Fayetteville Terry Sanford in next weekend’s 3A state title series.

C.J. Mayhue played a big role for visiting Crest, driving in two runs and scoring a pair. His third-inning RBI single produced one of two Chargers runs in that frame.

In the fifth, Mayhue singled, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch. An inning later, Mayhue drove in a run with a single, then eventually scored on a Reynolds balk.

Meanwhile, Crest starter Caleb Plummer went 6.1 innings and earned the victory.

1A softball: South Stanly evens series

South Stanly rode the no-hit pitching of Sadie Lee to a series-evening 2-0 victory Friday over visiting Alleghany in the 1A Western Regional girls’ softball title series.

The Bulls scored their first run in the fourth inning, on a Kaitlyn Tucker RBI double. An inning later, Makayla Poplin’s single scored a run.

South Stanly (24-6) and Alleghany (20-5) will decide the series in a 6 p.m. game Saturday at Alleghany High in Sparta.

