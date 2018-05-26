Myers Park falls in NCHSAA girls soccer finals

Myers Park High's dream girls soccer season came to a sudden halt Saturday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship game.
The Mustangs put a lot of pressure on underdog Fuquay-Varina, but the Mustangs were not able to score a goal and fell 1-0.
Fuquay-Varina got the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute when an attemped clearance bounced off Fuquay's Kaitlyn Laux and into the Mustangs net. That was just the sixth goal Myers Park allowed all season. It allowed Fuquay-Varina to the first girls soccer championship in school history.
And it helped to prevent Myers Park (21-1-1) from doing the exact same thing.
For the game, Myers Park outshot Fuquay-Varina (18-4-4) 8-4, including 5-1 in the first half. But Fuquay goalie Kristen Davis made four saves and watched her defenders thwart numerous Myers Park attacks near the goalie box. That included eight corner kick attempts for Myers Park, double the amount Fuquay-Varina attemped.
Fuquay junior defender Amaya Gill, charged with defending Myers Park's top offensive option, Ariana Maibodi, was named most valuable player for the game.
1 2 - F
Myers Park 0 0 - 0
Fuquay-Varina 0 1 - 1
MP FV
0 Goals 1
8 Shots 4
4 S.O.G. 2
1 Saves 4
8 C.K. 3
6 Fouls 9
0 Offside 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
42’ – FV – Goal by #14 Katelyn Laux (FV 1-0)
72’ – MP – Yellow Card issued to Megan Frost
Comments