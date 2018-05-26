Lake Norman Charter falls in NCHSAA 2A girls soccer finals

Lake Norman Charter started off the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship Saturday with an early lead off an early goal from its star.
But after that, not much went right. The Knights watched as Kill Devil Hills First Flight ran away with the title.
Lake Norman Charter's Ayden Yates scored in the eighth minute of play, but First Flight would score six straight goals in the final 46 minutes to win 6-1.
First Flight won its second state title in girls soccer.
After Yates gave her team the early lead, First Flight tied it in the 34th minute when championship MVP Nicole York scored off a pass from Ashley Forbes. York would score another goal and get two assists in the second half.
For the game, First Flight (25-2-1) outshot Lake Norman Charter 19-10, including a 15-2 edge on shots on goal.
Lake Norman Charter finished the year 22-1-1. Lake Norman Charter won the Western Regional Finals for the second time in school history, returning to the state finals for the first time since they made the 1A Final in 2013.
1 2 - F
Lake Norman Charter 1 0 - 1
First Flight 1 5 - 6
LNC FF
1 Goals 6
10 Shots 19
2 S.O.G. 15
7 Saves 1
1 C.K. 2
9 Fouls 8
0 Offside 3
First Half
8’ – LNC Goal by Ayden Yates, assisted by Olivia Haraldsson (LNC 1-0)
34’ – FF Goal by Nicole York, assisted by Ashley Forbes (Tied 1-1)
Second Half
42’ – FF Goal by Casey Bouker, assisted by Nicole York (FF 2-1)
42’ – FF Goal by Casey Bouker, assisted by Nicole York (FF 3-1)
46’ – FF Goal by Nicole York, unassisted (FF 4-1)
48’ – FF Goal by Casey Bouker, unassisted (FF 5-1)
58’ – FF Goal by Sophie Morgan, assisted by Camden Cook (FF 6-1)
