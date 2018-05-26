Prep roundup Crest baseball advances to 3A state finals

C.J. Mayhue provided led the offense for the second straight night and added some support on the mound, as Boiling Springs Crest captured the 3A Western Regional baseball championship Saturday night.
The host Chargers (27-3) blanked Asheville Reynolds 7-0 in the final game of the best-of-three series and will face Wilmington New Hanover (30-1) next weekend for the state title.
Mayhue scored a run and drove in two more runs Friday night when Crest evened the series with a 10-3 victory over Reynolds. On Saturday night, he slammed a three-run homer in a five-run third inning.
And when starting pitcher Nick Melton needed help in the seventh inning, Mayhue entered to put down a rally by the Rockets (23-5).
Crest took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Wyatt Guntis. After the third out, a thunderstorm hit the Boiling Springs area, causing a 40-minute delay.
The game resumed in the top of the third, and the Chargers broke it open in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Scism drove in two runs with a single and Mayhue added the big home run. Crest made it 7-0 in the sixth on a Caleb Plummer home run.
Melton pitched 6.1 innings of shutout ball but gave up two hits to the Rockets in the seventh. Mayhue entered with one out and loaded the bases with a walk before getting the final two outs.
1A baseball: Lincoln Charter ousted
Murphy, which suffered its only loss this season on Thursday night to Lincoln Charter in Game 2 of the 1A Western Regional series, blanked the Knights 11-0 Saturday night and won the series in three games.
The Bulldogs (27-1) will face Williamston Riverside next weekend for the 1A state title.
Nathan Barolet pitched a four-hitter for Murphy, Joey Curry drove in three runs, and Luke Garrett had three hits and two RBI.
Lincoln Charter (22-7) scored its run in the fifth inning, when John Burns singled home Hunter Harritan.
Murphy scored in the first on a Royce Peterson sacrifice fly, added two in the second on RBI singles by Garrett and Curry, then made it 5-0 in the fourth on a two-run double by Curry. The Bulldogs blew it open with six runs in the bottom of the si.xth.
2A softball: Bunker Hill falls
Claremont Bunker Hill came within two innings of winning the 2A Western Regional but fell to host Franklin 5-4 Saturday night in the final game of the best-of-three series.
Franklin (24-1), which suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday to Bunker Hill in Game 1 of the series, trailed the Bears 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth Saturday. They rallied with four runs, as Mackenzie Rodidey slammed a two-run homer that tied the game and Taylor Carlton followed with a go-ahead home run.
Bunker Hill (17-8) threatened in the sixth but couldn’t score.
Franklin will face undefeated (25-0) South Granville next weekend for the 2A state title.
1A softball: Finale delayed until Tuesday
Rain postponed Saturday evening’s Game 3 of the 1A Western Regional between South Stanly and host Alleghany. The game was rescheduled for Tuesday evening, but there is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday, with the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto expected to be affecting the area.
Alleghany (20-5) won the first game of the series 7-5 Wednesday, and South Stanly (24-6) came back Friday with a 2-0 victory. The winner faces Louisburg (22-4) next weekend for the 1A state title.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments