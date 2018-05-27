Concord Cox Mill falls in the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer finals

Concord's Cox Mill High could not solve a Chapel Hill's girls soccer defense that's been the stingiest in North Carolina.
Chapel Hill shut out Cox Mill 1-0 in the NCHSAA 3A state championship Saturday night and ended the season giving up just two goals. Chapel Hill won its second girls soccer state title.
Chapel Hill pushed forward in the 16thminute earning a corner kick. Isabel Leinenweber came forward from her defensive wing position to take the corner and dropped a beautiful out-swinging ball into the box that found the head of Maddie Reiter. Reiter deflected the ball off her head on frame and past the Charger keeper for the lone score of the night to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead and victory.
Cox Mill generated three excellent chances to equalize, one saved by Audrey Calhoun, another, a free kick from 35-yards out, that clanged off the crossbar and out. The Tigers stood firm, allowing only six shots on the evening.
Cox Mill finished the season 19-3-2, making their first state championship appearance.
Chapel Hill wrapped up the year 19-1-1. The Tigers returned to the state championship game for the first time since they won the title in 2014 by defeating Weddington 2-1 to win the 3A Championship.
2018 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Soccer Championship
Cox Mill (19-3-2) vs. Chapel Hill (19-1-1)
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Dail Soccer Stadium at NC State University
1 2 - F
Cox Mill 0 0 - 0
Chapel Hill 1 0 - 1
CM CH
0 Goals 1
6 Shots 3
6 S.O.G. 2
1 Saves 4
2 C.K. 3
13 Fouls 15
1 Offside 2
First Half
16’ – CH Goal by Maddie Reiter off a corner kick by Isabel Leinenweber (CH 1-0)
Second Half
55’ – CM Hannah Dunn issued a yellow card
