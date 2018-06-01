Drake Thomas, Heritage linebacker, announces he's joining his brother at NC State

Heritage High linebacker Drake Thomas will be joining his brother Thayer at N.C. State in the fall, he announced Friday at the school.

The Class of 2019 three-star player selected the Wolfpack over Alabama, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Charlotte and Tennessee. Thayer Thomas, who also played at Heritage, is a redshirt freshman wide receiver at N.C. State.





Thomas, who's 6-1 and 225 pounds, is the No. 22 player in the state and the No.-19 ranked inside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.

Orange High School linebacker Payton Wilson, Thomas' close friend, in December flipped from UNC to the Wolfpack, and it was questioned whether Thomas would join him in Raleigh.

Thomas has been a starter on the Huskies’ varsity team since his freshman year. He had 112 tackles last season for Heritage and has racked up 270 stops in three seasons. As a part-time running back, Thomas rushed for 287 yards and three scores as a junior, leading the Huskies to a 12-2 record and the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

