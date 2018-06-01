South Caldwell softball falls in Game 1 of NCHSAA finals

Fayetteville Britt scored three runs in the top of the seventh and final regulation inning, rallying to beat South Caldwell 3-2 in Game 1 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A softball state championship series.
Britt (24-5) can win the championship with a win in Game 2 Saturday at 11 a.m. at N.C. State.
South Caldwell (28-3) had its 25-game win streak snapped. South will try to force a deciding Game 3, which would be played Saturday at 5 p.m.
On Friday, South Caldwell scored in the bottom of the third and fifth innings to build a two-run lead. Jasmine Hall singled and scored on Ciara Hanson's ground ball in the third. In the fifth, Reagan Weisner singled and scored on an Allison Blair double.
For the game, South Caldwell stranded 12 batters and committed three errors. It stranded runners on second and third base in the sixth.
