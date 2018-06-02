Boiling Springs Crest falls in NCHSAA 3A baseball championship series

Wilmington New Hanover beat Boiling Springs Crest 2-1 in Saturday's N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 3A state baseball championship series.
Combined with a win in Game 1 Friday, New Hanover won the best-of-3 series and the 3A state championship, its first since 1994.
Crest (27-5) lost in the state finals for the second straight season. The Chargers lost to Northern Guilford in the 2017 finals.
Crest jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth, after Luke Scism's ground ball to left scored Riley Cheek who had singled.
Scism finished 3-for-3 for the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, New Hanover answered with a two-out double from Brett Kemp. Blake Walston reached on an error that also scored Kemp.
In the next inning, New Hanover got a home run from Jac Croom, named series MVP. He finished the series 3-for-6 with three runs scored, the home run and three RBIs.
