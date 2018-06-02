NCHSAA 4A softball: South Caldwell forces Game 3 Sunday

Friday night, South Caldwell gave up a two-run lead in the final inning and was upset by Fayetteville Britt.
Saturday, South Caldwell shook that game off, and shut out Britt 3-0 in game 2 of the schools' best-of-3 N.C. 4A state championship softball series. That win forces a decisive Game 3 Sunday at 2 p.m at N.C. State.
On Saturday, Anna King threw a no-hitter for the Spartans. She struck out 10 batters and allowed three walks.
The Spartans (29-3) gave her a cushion early, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning. South Caldwell loaded the bases. Jenna Pittman hit a ball hard to the shortstop, Rayven Shepard, with one out. Shepard tried to make the play at the plate but the throw got away. Graclyn Green and Addison Blair scored.
In the top of the fifth, Reagan Weisner knocked in Cydney Combs with a single to left. Britt fell to 24-6.
