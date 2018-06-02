Alexander Central celebrate after winning game 2. The Cleveland Rams played the Alexander Central Cougars in game 2 of the NCHSAA 3A Softball Championship series in Greensboro, N.C. on June 2, 2018.
High School Sports

Alexander Central wins 10th NCHSAA softball title Saturday. Here's how it happened

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

June 02, 2018 08:11 PM

Go ahead and crown Alexander Central softball. Again.

For the 10th time, the Cougars are the queens of N.C. softball, this time taking the 3A championship with a two games to none sweep over Cleveland.

Alexander Central (28-5) won Game 1 Friday 2-0. On Saturday, the Cougars rallied with three runs in the seventh and final regulation inning and eventually won 6-4 in 11 innings.

Shortstop Julie Gast and pitcher Chesney Millsaps were both 3-for-6 in Saturday's game. Millsaps and Alexis Walter each had two RBIs.

Millsaps pitched all 11 innings. She allowed nine hits and struck out two.

